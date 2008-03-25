Used 2000 Ford Contour SVT for Sale Near Me

No matching vehicles found, please update your search criteria
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Contour SVT Reviews & Specs

No matching inventory found.

There are no vehicles available at this time that match your search criteria. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford Contour SVT searches:

There are no pages to show
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Contour SVT
  4. Used 2000 Ford Contour SVT

Consumer Reviews for the Ford Contour SVT

Read recent reviews for the Ford Contour SVT
Overall Consumer Rating
4.421 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
  • 5
    (62%)
  • 4
    (24%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (5%)
Still great after 8 years
svt'er,03/25/2008
Ok - I bought this car 2/00, so I've had it a while. I drive hard, and went 115k before replacing the clutch. Other than a warped dash (fixed under warranty) and a foghorn sound (web showed me how to fix), I have had no real issues with this car. It's still a very solid and reliable performer, and very fun to drive. Yeah, I get made fun of a lot for driving a Contour, but every time I throw it into a turn or hear the exhaust note when I gun it, I still grin (although don't get into the SVT after test driving the new M3 and expect to still feel impressed). Still a great buy if you ask me -- especially considering that you don't see yourself coming and going everyday.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
Contour SVT
Full transparency. No surprises.
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to

Related Ford Contour SVT info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings