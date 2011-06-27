This car is a great car if you find one that has been taken care of. I bought mine with over 100K miles so it wasn't the best condition. The biggest problems was the underhood electrical system which failed in more than one place due to heat, fragile transmission, and dry rotted suspension mounts. The electrical system on certain contours was recalled but mine was over the time/mileage limit. The best part of this car is the 2.5 Duratec V6, especially if you get the SVT. Unfortuneately it doesn't have much low end torque so a 5speed is the best choice for this car. Fuel economy isn't great, just make sure you get one that has been taken care of.

