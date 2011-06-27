  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(53)
2014 FIAT 500L Review

Pros & Cons

  • Big-car passenger and cargo space
  • good outward visibility
  • lots of European personality inside and out.
  • Quirky behavior from automated manual transmission
  • unpredictable brakes
  • rear seats don't fold flat
  • uncomfortable ride quality.
List Price Range
$6,999 - $9,500
Used 500L for Sale


Edmunds' Expert Review

For people who like the regular Fiat 500 but find its tiny size to be a deal breaker, the four-door 2014 Fiat 500L would seem to be a compelling alternative. But we've found it has too many drawbacks. Other small wagons will be better choices.

Vehicle overview

When Fiat returned to the United States in 2011, it was pretty much guaranteed that the ultracompact 500 hatchback would have narrow appeal. The 500's origins and soul are from Europe, where tight city streets and shorter distances between destinations make small cars a way of life. Fiat always planned to expand the 500 family to include a larger, more useful variation aimed at North American drivers. The result is the 2014 Fiat 500L.

With two more doors, more than 2 feet of added length and as much interior volume as many full-size cars, the 2014 500L is a wholly different car from the standard Fiat 500: It's a compact wagon close in size to many compact crossovers. High-mounted front seats give the driver and front passenger a commanding view of the road, and rear headroom and legroom are more plentiful than you might think.

This is also a much wider car than the 500 hatchback, and thanks to significant gains in shoulder room and hiproom, getting three children across in the backseat is a legitimate proposition. So is a stop at the grocery store on your way home: The Fiat 500L offers a comparatively titanic 23.1 cubic feet of capacity behind its rear seats compared with just 9.5 in the standard Fiat 500.

To accommodate all that extra size, the new 500L has a standard 160-horsepower, turbocharged four-cylinder engine. It provides modest power for trips around town, but not surprisingly, acceleration is more leisurely when you load up the whole family for a weekend road trip. This is especially true when optioned with the automated manual transmission, which sucks much of the life out of the 500L due to its unresponsive nature and an over-eagerness to shift into its top gear at the earliest opportunity.

The 2014 Fiat 500L's faults don't end there, and Edmunds' "C" rating reveals why it comes up short on being the measure of a competent family wagon. True, the 500L does combine the personality of the diminutive 500 hatchback with the room of a crossover, but for a vehicle that should cater to a family's needs, the 500L substandard transmission, brakes, suspension tuning, interior quality and cargo packaging shouldn't be ignored.

The closest competitor in terms of interior dimensions and quirkiness is the 2014 Kia Soul, which is a superior vehicle in virtually every way. When you consider that a top-shelf Soul with its far more powerful engine and traditional automatic transmission comes in at a comparable price to the base 500L with a manual, the Fiat cannot compete. The similarly positioned but costlier 2014 Mini Cooper Countryman (the largest Mini) offers a far more sophisticated driving experience, with sportier handling and the option of all-wheel drive. Other recommended options include the Nissan Juke or smaller, similarly priced compact crossovers like the Kia Sportage.

2014 FIAT 500L models

The 2014 Fiat 500L is a four-door compact wagon sold in four trim levels: Pop, Easy, Trekking and Lounge.

The base-level Pop comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels; keyless entry; power windows and locks; air-conditioning; cruise control; six-way manually adjustable cloth front seats; a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls; a six-speaker CD stereo with a 5-inch touchscreen display, USB/iPod integration, an auxiliary input and voice control for audio functions; Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity; and 60/40 split-folding rear seats that recline and adjust fore and aft.

The Easy trim level adds 16-inch alloy wheels, body-colored exterior mirrors, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a front seat center console and armrest, upgraded seat fabric and a premium 520-watt audio system with six speakers. For 2014, Fiat is offering the optional Premier package, which includes a rearview camera, rear parking sensors and a larger 6.5-inch touchscreen interface with a navigation system, free of charge on all 500L Easy, Trekking or Lounge models.

Other option packages available starting with the Easy trim include a Popular Equipment group, which bundles dual-zone automatic climate control, a six-way power driver seat, rear armrest, auto-dimming rearview mirror and 115-volt power outlet; and the Beats audio group, which provides an upgraded amplifier and subwoofer for the audio system, plus satellite radio. A sunroof, heated seats, a compact spare tire and a black- or white-painted roof are stand-alone options.

Move to the Trekking trim and the 2014 Fiat 500L gets 17-inch wheels, foglights, unique front and rear body panels and trim, two-tone interior trim and premium cloth upholstery. The 500L Trekking trim offers the same options as the Easy.

At the top of the 2014 Fiat 500L line you'll find the Lounge model, which reverts to 16-inch wheels but adds chrome exterior trim and mirrors; heated leather front seats with six-way power adjustments for the driver; dual-zone automatic climate control and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The Beats audio upgrade, sunroof, spare tire and white or black roof remain optional on the Lounge, and you can also order 17-inch wheels.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Fiat 500L is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

Every 2014 Fiat 500L is front-wheel drive and powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 160 hp and 180 pound-feet of torque. For all but the top-trim Lounge model, a six-speed manual transmission is standard. A six-speed automated manual transmission takes the place of a conventional automatic transmission. It's optional for the 500L Easy and Trekking and standard on the 500L Lounge.

In Edmunds testing, a 500L Lounge accelerated to 60 mph in 9.3 seconds, a competitive, though hardly invigorating, performance for the class.

With the manual transmission, the 1.4-liter Multiair engine delivers EPA-estimated fuel economy of 28 mpg combined (25 city/33 highway). The automated manual serves up 27 mpg combined (24 mpg city/33 mpg highway), which is average for a small wagon/crossover. With this transmission, we managed 31.2 mpg on the 116-mile Edmunds evaluation loop.

Safety

All 2014 Fiat 500L models come standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, a tire-pressure monitoring system, front seat-mounted side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, a driver-side knee airbag and active head restraints for front-seat occupants. A rearview camera and rear parking sensors are also available as part of the no-cost Premier package offered on the 2014 500L Easy, Trekking and Lounge models.

In simulated panic stops from 60 mph, a 500L Lounge required 120 feet to stop, which is a little better than average for its vehicle class.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 500L its top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests. Its seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.

Driving

There's little about driving the 2014 Fiat 500L that transfers from the miniscule two-door Fiat 500. Although it's still diminutive among wagons, the 500L feels several times larger than the phone-booth-size 500 hatchback. As such, the 500L's ride and handling traits are softer and less nimble than those of the regular 500. Unfortunately, the L's ride quality gets busy and bouncy on uneven roads, and there's quite a din of wind noise because of the upright windshield and large side mirrors. On the bright side, steering is precise and the 500L feels confident and composed when going around turns.

Although its power delivery is reasonably good once underway, the 1.4-liter turbocharged engine meets its match in the not-exactly-svelte 500L, particularly when paired with the automated-manual transmission. Even with just a couple of people aboard, accelerating up to highway speeds requires some patience. Also, the automated manual can be slow to respond when you're pulling away from traffic lights or trying to creep at parking lot speeds. On many occasions, we found ourselves practically motionless with the accelerator pinned to the floor. We've also observed that it's anxious to shift into its most efficient gear as quickly as possible to maximize fuel economy, which can leave you short on thrust while trying to accelerate in traffic. To make matters worse, the numb and grabby brake pedal is hard to modulate smoothly.

Interior

Large doors, an essentially level roof line and high-mounted front seats make it easy to slide right into the 2014 Fiat 500L. The front seats are wide and comfortable, but not especially supportive if you like to drive quickly around corners. Once you're seated, you'll be struck by the expansive field of vision that comes from the wagon's large glass area. This imparts a unique sense of minivan-like openness, as the 500L driver enjoys practically unimpeded views in any direction. Yet while we appreciate the design ingenuity of double front roof pillars framing the windshield, in practice two pillars would have worked just as well.

The dashboard design of the 500L is contemporary, fresh and airy, complementing the overall impression of a light-filled interior. The dual-gauge instrument cluster looks modern, and the dials deliver needed information clearly, although some of the ancillary information in the center cluster display comes with small fonts and a slightly muddled presentation. The padded upper dash is particularly nice in this class, as is the generously sized infotainment interface, but the stalks, buttons and levers have a hollow feel that does not impart a sense of quality.

The 500L's ample interior room is obvious in the backseat, where the car's width provides a comfortable perch for two adults or three children. There's a wealth of legroom, too, particularly if the sliding 60/40 seats are in their rearmost position. In this configuration, its luggage compartment volume of 21.3 cubic feet surpasses that of the Soul, Countryman and Juke.

The 500L's maximum cargo capacity of 68 cubic feet rivals that of larger compact crossovers, let alone the Kia Soul (61 cubic feet), Mini Countryman (41) and Nissan Juke (36). Its 21.3 cubic feet with the seats raised is similarly segment leading. However, the 500L's real-world utility is hampered by a high cargo lift-over height and rear-seat backrests that don't fold totally flat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 FIAT 500L.

5(53%)
4(15%)
3(9%)
2(13%)
1(10%)
3.9
53 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

She's a keeper!
Ron Lakes,01/12/2016
Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
We've had our 500L for 2 years now, though have only put on 14K miles so far, and it's my wife's daily driver. Ours is the Trekking trim with the 6 speed Dual-Dry-Clutch Transmission. In response to an earlier recent review where the reviewer gave the car just 1 star, my experience couldn't be more different. To start off, I love the transmission, but I've adapted my driving habits to ensure its longevity. It is, after all, an automatically shifted manual- not a slush box. What I'm talking about is, for example, to select the gear you want using the manual mode when in stop and go traffic, in particular when you're creeping along, and I always put it in neutral if I'm going to be stopped for any length of time. The reasons for driving the DDCT in this way are a bit technical, and maybe that's why dual clutch transmissions haven't caught on so well stateside. In any case, for 2015 all but the Pop trim come with the Aisin slush box if you opt for an auto transmission. I've had no problem with the car rolling backwards on a slight incline when pulling away from a stop, and hill hold assist works well when on any incline greater than "slight". The engine has proven to be plenty quick enough for merging with traffic etc. and frugal if you're easy on the gas. I've gotten upwards of 39 mpg when on back roads with no traffic, 34 or so on interstates, 25 to 27 in town (lots of cold starts routinely, so the economy suffers a bit for that). Some criticize the 500L for having too firm of a ride, but to me it is sublime, giving a very nice balance between ride and handling. The steering weights up nicely as you turn in, though I wish the turn-in response were a little sharper. It is very stable once into a corner, and it's fun to hustle it if you're in the mood, though the car is really excellent at just cruising on a sunny day, esp. if you've opted for the panoramic roof. The 500L is reasonably quiet at highway speeds, and for our small family it's a great road trip car. The upright seating position gives us long term comfort, and the expansive window area provides for an excellent view in all directions. We've found the front seats to be very comfortable with excellent adjustable lumbar support, though folks of longer inseam are more likely to have an issue with proper thigh support. For 2015 the front seat bottom cushions have been lengthened to address this issue. How I have the driver's seat adjusted allows me full view of the instrument binnacle, though I can see where some might have issues with that- perhaps running a lower seat height and a bit more recline would do the trick for them. The parking brake handle works OK, though ergonomically it could be better. Infotainment is intuitive, simple, and has been trouble free for us. It synchs up with my 160gb ipod classic pretty quickly too. I've had Honda's, Acura's, VW's etc. and this has become my favorite. We decided to buy a MOPAR extended warranty just for peace of mind. Our's has been stone reliable save for the recalls for an airbag and a transmission re-flash. Update: We've begun our 4th year of ownership of our 500L now, and I continue to enjoy driving it. So far we've accrued 22,780 miles and counting, so slightly less than 8,000 miles driven per year on average. It's given us zero problems, its economy continues to be excellent (about 27.4 mpg lifetime) considering that it's had a life of cold starts and short trips. The dual dry clutch transmission continues to perform flawlessly, no chattering that I've experienced when driving other makes' cars equiped with dual clutch transmissions. I continue to stick it in neutral at stops, manually select 1st gear when creeping along in traffic, etc. - these driving techniques are second nature to the point I don't really think about it, done primarily in the interest of minimizing clutch wear, however I personally enjoy the extra engagement in driving our 500L this way. The seats are awesome, and the interior has held up very well- looks almost new still, despite our Havanese's best efforts to scratch it up. And it is a solid car- no squeaks or rattles whatsoever. The suspension rides as new, which is to say, excellent. I would have to say this car has more European character, for better or for worse, than most euro imports, but there is nothing about it that is so different that you can't come to terms with it. It just feels a little special and different. If I were to down grade it relative to what is out there in the marketplace today, it would be for the tech, though that could be said of most vehicles of the 2014 model year. Spy reports show Fiat giving the 500L a face lift for the 2018 model year, and it should be available with most, if not all, of the tech you could want, including all the safety nannies- though that's just speculation on my part. update August 2018- Our 500L is now my commuter car, averaging about 15K miles/yr. Fuel economy is now averaging 34.8 mpg.
Undervalued, poorly reviewed car = great deal1
Scoutyspice,12/19/2015
Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
CAR--2014 FIAT TREKKING MANUAL trans; BEATS Audio; fully LOADED (no sunroof, heated seats or visor-built-in garage door opener) PAID: $14,595 + tax/fees. (Last 2014 left on lot June2015, $9k discount.) NOTE: CAPS are used for easy reference of points in article. REPLACED--2003 VW PASSAT wagon 1.8lT ABOUT US—This is our SO CA 'family' car. We’ve owned mostly German cars (BMW & MB), my European husband was reluctant to buy it. This car cost half of the Subaru Outback wagon we intended on purchasing. We both have lived in Europe, so the look, size, & power of the car are not strange to us. We installed a THULE roof rack, a FIAT garage installed trailer-hitch for our Thule hitch-mounted bike rack. We are 5'8" & 6'3". SHORT REVIEW—We are impressed & got a great deal. I can’t stress enough: FIND A GOOD FIAT STUDIO/DEALER/GARAGE, as this will directly affect your satisfaction. INITIAL REVIEW-- The GOOD--Great bang for the buck. Fun to drive. A comfortable ride with DECENT SUSPENSION. PASSENGER SPACE comparable to our Passat with better headroom (friends 6’5” sat in the back, & another 6’6” in the front comfortably). Both front & rear seats are adjustable to customize needs and comfort. Intuitive layout & usage of COCKPIT & CONTROLS. We are enjoying the technology: SAT NAV, tech ports, 110v plug, dash trip computer, etc. Good use of SPACE (for a car this size). THE WEIRD-- Strange PARKING BRAKE. Stalled 1-2xs daily for first few weeks getting out of FIRST GEAR (different than other cars we've owned). Optical illusion of SIZE & SHAPE--Car is much roomier inside than appears. 6 MO REVIEW-- OVERALL—Still enjoying the ride & options. Car is now broken-in (& so are we), so we aren’t stalling out of first gear beyond normal occurrences. We’ve gotten used to the PARKING BRAKE. The GAS MILEAGE is decent (22-23/city & +26/hwy, with nearly 30mpg on long hwy trips. Seems to be improving.) The Trekking’s FABRIC SEATS (leather not available on this model) are more self-regulating than I would have assumed. After our hot SO CA summer and now our ‘cold’ weather, all is well. (I don’t miss having heated seats.) A 500L’s sunroof’s screen is perforated, so it will not fully shut out the sun even when closed, and roof racks are not compatible, so I am doubly glad we don’t have one. CRITICAL—NO DEAL-BREAKERS. But…The DOORS lack a ‘stop’ mechanism, they don’t ‘fly’ open, but don’t open in a controlled manner when exiting your vehicle. The BLUETOOTH: good as an mp3 player, bad for talking on the phone. The MIC picks up too much sound from the dash vent & such. We had the ‘DEAD BATTERY issue’ (as noted by other owners) because of a SOFTWARE UPDATE that didn’t take (our FIAT studio’s garage checked-off as ‘done’), which was remedied by another FIAT garage. This other garage is a combo FIAT/JEEP, so they had the knowledge & know-how to install our TRAILER HITCH. So,—FIND A GOOD FIAT STUDIO/DEALER. Many negative reviews stem from issues with a dealership rather than the brand. Hopefully FIAT can remedy this somehow, as they put out a decent product. We have heard about some transmission problems, but we since we have manual, we are hoping to avoid that.
Fiat 500L automatic
jimofdenver500,08/13/2013
I really like my new 500L but it does not like me. After 6 days, 350ml, it broke down in stop and go traffic on I-25 outside Denver. The twin clutch automatic heated up, smoked and therefore the system shut down. Had roadside assistance tow it back to the Fiat dealer. After setting for three days the car started okay and was drivable. The dealer could not find any problems, the engineer in Italy could not find any problem with the readout data. Their comment was that with the stop and go traffic the 500L twin clutch automatic acted "normally". So what am I to do?? Not drive the car in USA stop and go traffic?! Fiat USA is still working with me so hopefully there will be a positive outcome.
Best Value in this segment by far
sparkin5280,02/25/2015
Easy 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6AM)
Like someone else said, this is one of the most underrated small cars on the market today. It's well documented that Americans don't like wagons or minivans for that matter. Well apparently neither do most auto journalists because this car is lambasted in every pupublication. Just go drive one for yourself, these are TONS of fun. In Colorado here at this elevation Turbos and their forced induction rule the land. Maybe in Texas at sea level this car seems pokey, but in this thin air this 1.4 direct inject turbo runs hard and is a blast to drive. I upgraded from a Mini Clubman and LOVE the fact I can fit 3 car seats wide. To be fair I have the 6 speed manual so no automatic problems here.
Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed automated manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 FIAT 500L
More About This Model

The reborn Fiat 500 has been a massive hit in Europe, and after a shaky start, is starting to win hearts in North America, too.

No surprise then that Fiat's next big idea is to take the essence of the 500 and serve it up in alternative dishes not unlike Mini has done with the Cooper. Next on the menu is the 2014 Fiat 500L, a longer, taller, four-door mini-MPV.

The Fiat 500L is not only easier to get into thanks to its loftier ride height and extra set of doors, but it's decidedly more spacious inside, too. It's a formula that typically works well in the U.S., minicar or not.

Extra Small MPV
Fiat calls the 500L a "city lounge" car, which of course doesn't translate to anything familiar. Europeans would call it a mini-MPV, but the 500L is far smaller than any minivan sold in the U.S. Think of something more like Honda's Fit or the 2013 Scion xD and you would be closer to approximating the 500L's general proportions. But none of those vehicles is as stylishly finished, nor do they come with engines as small as the Fiat's.

Indeed, the European-spec Fiat 500L we sampled in France comes with only two cylinders that add up to just under a liter of displacement. U.S.-bound models will get a larger 1.4-liter, turbocharged four-cylinder that delivers significantly more punch.

Thankfully, we got a go in a Multijet diesel as well that more closely approximated the power of the U.S. engine. Both of the European engines produce 105 horsepower — well short of the U.S. model's 160 hp — but the diesel engine at least offers up 199 pound-feet of torque, a slight improvement over the 184 lb-ft delivered by the U.S. engine.

Meager but Eager
This is a car that begs to be driven hard, just like baby Fiats 40 years back. Its power delivery is smooth and it responds well when you dig deep into the throttle, even if it doesn't have much to give. At higher speeds the small dual-cylinder engine runs out of steam and starts to feel as if it had driven into a vat of molasses.

Happily, such power shortfalls are not going to be a problem for U.S.-spec 500Ls, as a quick whizz in the much stouter diesel model proves. Its authoritative acceleration makes conducting the 500L a decidedly more relaxed business, if a slightly less exciting one.

Both manual and dual-clutch automatic transmissions will be offered in the U.S., both with six speeds. Clearly the manual will let you get the most out of what's available, but we suspect that the majority of 500Ls will have the automatic.

Flat Through the Corners
We were more than a bit surprised with the handling the 2014 Fiat 500L displayed on twisty roads. Tall vehicles with high centers of gravity typically like to roll, but this car stays impressively flat when you fling it into a tight turn, and doesn't understeer much either. The result is that having flung the Fiat at one bend, you immediately feel like flinging it at another. Especially as your high vantage point and the clever see-through roof pillars give you extra confidence.

Same goes for the more than adequate brakes and the Fiat's unfussed grip. True, its steering assistance has you wondering whether there's any mechanical connection between wheel rim and tire at all, but the mechanism is accurate enough that you'll positively enjoy mounting a light assault on your favorite back road.

That kind of performance isn't the main point of this car, but it's certainly a pleasing bonus. So is a ride that doesn't turn choppier than an Atlantic squall. You feel bumps, but not with regret, and there's enough refinement on the highway to make long journeys entirely viable.

Unique Inside and Out
Given the miniaturized glamour of the 500 hatchback, it would be reasonable to expect more of the same from its new big brother. To a certain extent you get it, too, though the bigger car loses some of the smaller machine's charm.

Thankfully, the 2014 Fiat 500L still has character and an aura of quality, too, thanks to the two-tone paint schemes, the high-quality detail in the lighting, door handles and rubbing strips and the fact that you can see a face in the front end of this Fiat. It's actually a face that differs slightly from the European look, the U.S. 500L flaunting a more aggressively sculpted lower bumper housing and a faux aluminum lower section.

The impression of tasteful quality continues inside, with much of the dash finished in either a glossy body color or, on the upmarket Lounge version, skinned in a vinyl that looks astonishingly similar to soft, high-grade leather. This and the imaginatively designed upholstery do a fine job of diverting your eye from the lower-grade plastics found in the floor and rocker zones. A stylish leather wheel, attractive instruments and easily intelligible controls all create a positive aura, as does the feeling that the 500L's body is a robustly substantial structure.

Wrap
Downsides? There are a few. The front seat cushions could be longer and the steering is more detached than we like. Rear passenger room is also tight for three, so it's more like a four-passenger vehicle at best.

We don't yet know the price either, but in Europe it certainly isn't a stand-out value. Still, the 2014 Fiat 500L can lay claim to being the only "Italian-designed urban utility vehicle" on the market in the U.S., a prospect that might serve it well in this typically dull segment.

And given the success of the Mini Countryman, the four-door big brother to the standard Cooper coupe, it's not a stretch to say that the 500L gives Fiat a much better shot at generating bigger sales in the U.S. when it goes on sale this summer.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2014 FIAT 500L Overview

The Used 2014 FIAT 500L is offered in the following submodels: 500L Wagon. Available styles include Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), Easy 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6AM), and Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 FIAT 500L?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 FIAT 500L trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 FIAT 500L Trekking is priced between $6,999 and$9,500 with odometer readings between 46004 and116856 miles.
  • The Used 2014 FIAT 500L Easy is priced between $7,995 and$8,083 with odometer readings between 76653 and88218 miles.

