Used 2018 FIAT 500L for Sale Near Me

151 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
500L Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 151 listings
  • 2018 FIAT 500L Trekking in Orange
    used

    2018 FIAT 500L Trekking

    29,327 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,922

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500L Pop in Gray
    used

    2018 FIAT 500L Pop

    12,940 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $13,000

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500L Trekking in White
    certified

    2018 FIAT 500L Trekking

    3,001 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,553

    $444 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500L Trekking in Gray
    certified

    2018 FIAT 500L Trekking

    3,526 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,574

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500L Trekking in Orange
    used

    2018 FIAT 500L Trekking

    17,409 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,000

    $824 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500L Lounge in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 FIAT 500L Lounge

    3,019 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,602

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500L Trekking in Dark Green
    used

    2018 FIAT 500L Trekking

    1,130 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,901

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500L Trekking in Dark Green
    used

    2018 FIAT 500L Trekking

    3,733 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,995

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500L Pop in Black
    used

    2018 FIAT 500L Pop

    34,355 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,920

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500L Lounge in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 FIAT 500L Lounge

    8,580 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,999

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500L Lounge in Dark Blue
    used

    2018 FIAT 500L Lounge

    6,648 miles

    $15,748

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500L Pop in White
    used

    2018 FIAT 500L Pop

    33,406 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,491

    $247 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500L Lounge in Silver
    used

    2018 FIAT 500L Lounge

    21,952 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,800

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500L Lounge in White
    used

    2018 FIAT 500L Lounge

    74,278 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,998

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500L Trekking in Black
    used

    2018 FIAT 500L Trekking

    56,252 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,595

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500L Pop in Black
    used

    2018 FIAT 500L Pop

    46,979 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $14,300

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500L Pop in Black
    used

    2018 FIAT 500L Pop

    22,584 miles

    $13,770

    Details
  • 2018 FIAT 500L Pop in White
    used

    2018 FIAT 500L Pop

    39,860 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following FIAT 500L searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 151 listings
  1. Home
  2. FIAT
  3. FIAT 500L
  4. Used 2018 FIAT 500L

Consumer Reviews for the FIAT 500L

Read recent reviews for the FIAT 500L
Overall Consumer Rating
43 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 2
    (33%)
Wish I’d gone with the Mini Countryman
Michelle A,02/04/2019
Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I bought my 500L and have experienced nothing but annoying repairs and lousy handling. Within a year I have changed every single bulb-headlights twice! Both passenger and driver sun visors needed replacing. The sensors are glitchy. The brakes are grabby and annoying-and the ride is super loud. I wish I had noticed these things on my test drive but I didn’t realize them until driving the car a few weeks. The uconnect system on my 2015 is terrible. Voice recognition is awful and I have to constantly re sync the Bluetooth. I bought the car for it’s look and should have done better research. **Update** As I closed in on year 3, my car and it's sensor issues continued. The temperature was somewhere between 10-20 degrees off. The replace bulb turned on every 4-6 weeks. The airbag light was on, even though the dealer confirmed there was nothing wrong with the airbags. The Uconnect system is terrible. The voice recognition is a joke, and my sirius XM has more dead zones than good zones. I've had enough!! Traded in the Fiat for a Ford Escape. The only thing I miss is the panoramic sunroof.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
FIAT
500L
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related FIAT 500L info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings