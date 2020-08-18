Used 2018 FIAT 500L for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas

Popular Equipment Group Leather Seats Navigation System Urbana Appearance Package Nero (Black) Roof Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Arancia Pastello (Pastel Orange) Black; Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Quick Order Package 23G Wheels: 17" X 7.0" Black Aluminum Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2018 FIAT 500L? This is it. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. With less than 29,327mi on this FIAT 500L, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this FIAT 500L Trekking. It is incomparable for the price and quality.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

VIN: ZFBCFADH8JZ040635

Stock: JZ040635

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-30-2020