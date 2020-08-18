Used 2018 FIAT 500L for Sale Near Me
- 29,327 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,922
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Richland Hills - North Richland Hills / Texas
Popular Equipment Group Leather Seats Navigation System Urbana Appearance Package Nero (Black) Roof Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Arancia Pastello (Pastel Orange) Black; Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Quick Order Package 23G Wheels: 17" X 7.0" Black Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2018 FIAT 500L? This is it. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. With less than 29,327mi on this FIAT 500L, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this FIAT 500L Trekking. It is incomparable for the price and quality. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH8JZ040635
Stock: JZ040635
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 12,940 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,000
Glenn Polk Ford - Gainesville / Texas
Rear Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation/GPS, Apple CarPlay & Google Android Auto, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, Power Seating, Parking Sensors, POWER Group, Premium Wheels, Premium Audio System, 16 Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Uconnect 4, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7 Display, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 28050 miles below market average!Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Free delivery of any New or Pre-Owned purchased, up to 250 miles Shop online 24/7 or visit our showroom that is open Monday - Saturday 8 :00 AM to 5:00 PM to keep our valued employees & customers healthy. 22/30 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500L Pop with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFAAHXJZ041063
Stock: PFC1063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- certified
2018 FIAT 500L Trekking3,001 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,553$444 Below Market
Columbia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat - Columbia / Tennessee
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. White 2018 Fiat 500L Trekking FWD 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 HD Auto 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged **CARFAX CERTIFIED, NO ACCIDENTS, **ONE OWNER, **LOCAL TRADE, **LIKE NEW CONDITION, **FULLY SERVICED BY A FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIAN, **PRICE DISCOUNT, 17 x 7.0 Black Aluminum Wheels, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Accent Color Roof, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Black Exterior Mirrors, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated front seats, Knee airbag, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Nero (Black) Roof, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Power windows, Quick Order Package 23G, Radio: Uconnect 4 Nav w/7 Display, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Urbana Appearance Package.Odometer is 9188 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPGFCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* 125 Point Inspection* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits* Warranty Deductible: $100* Vehicle History* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Roadside AssistanceWe offer Market Based pricing, so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours. #1 Volume Chrysler Dodge Dealer in Tennessee!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH4JZ040860
Stock: P3428
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- certified
2018 FIAT 500L Trekking3,526 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,574
Columbia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat - Columbia / Tennessee
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Gray 2018 Fiat 500L Trekking FWD 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 HD Auto 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged **CARFAX CERTIFIED, NO ACCIDENTS, **ONE OWNER, **LOCAL TRADE, **LIKE NEW CONDITION, **FULLY SERVICED BY A FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIAN, **DEALER MANTAINED, **PRICE DISCOUNT, 17 Aluminum Wheels, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Knee airbag, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Premium audio system: Uconnect 4, Quick Order Package 23G, Radio: Uconnect 4 Nav w/7 Display, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel.Odometer is 10925 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPGFCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* 125 Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $100We offer Market Based pricing, so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours. #1 Volume Chrysler Dodge Dealer in Tennessee!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH9JZ040983
Stock: P3420
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 17,409 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,000$824 Below Market
Honda of Annapolis - Annapolis / Maryland
Arancia Pastello (Pastel Orange) CARFAX One-Owner. 4D Hatchback Clean CARFAX. 2018 Fiat 500L Trekking FWD 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 HD Auto 22/30 City/Highway MPG 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir TurbochargedRecent Arrival! 22/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH2JZ040579
Stock: 7013A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- certified
2018 FIAT 500L Lounge3,019 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,602
Columbia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat - Columbia / Tennessee
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Blue 2018 Fiat 500L Lounge FWD 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 HD Auto 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged **CARFAX CERTIFIED, NO ACCIDENTS, **ONE OWNER, **LOCAL TRADE, **LIKE NEW CONDITION, **FULLY SERVICED BY A FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIAN, **PRICE DISCOUNT, 17 x 7.0 Painted Aluminum Wheels, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Knee airbag, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Quick Order Package 23J, Radio: Uconnect 4 Nav w/7 Display, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel.Odometer is 16400 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPGFCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Warranty Deductible: $100* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* 125 Point InspectionWe offer Market Based pricing, so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. We'll buy your vehicle even if you don't buy ours. #1 Volume Chrysler Dodge Dealer in Tennessee!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500L Lounge with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFACH6JZ040926
Stock: P3426
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 1,130 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,901
Alfa Romeo FIAT of Winter Haven - Winter Haven / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Green 2018 Fiat 500L Trekking FWD 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 HD Auto 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged FACTORY BACKED FIAT CERTIFIED, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, CARFAX ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE, LEATHER, NAVIGATION, BEATS AUDIO, APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO, LOW MONTHLY PAYMENTS, LOW MILES, MANAGERS SPECIAL, SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS, 17" Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bianco (White) Roof, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Uconnect 4, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 Nav w/7" Display, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof-Color Exterior Mirrors, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.FACTORY CERTIFIED: Inspected & Protected. This Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle has undergone an extensive inspection and reconditioning process. Benefits of purchasing this vehicle include a 125 Point Inspection backed by the manufacturer, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty, 3 Month/3,000 Mile Max Care Warranty, 24 Hour Comprehensive Roadside Assistance, Rental Car Coverage, Free Carfax & 3 Month Sirius XM Trial Subscription (if equipped). We have been in business in the Central Florida community since 1991 and are locally owned and operated. At Alfa Romeo Fiat of Winter Haven, we believe in giving you a fair and competitive price upfront. All of our vehicles feature our Markdown Pricing to ensure you feel confident about getting a good deal and excellent overall value in your vehicle purchase. We would also love to have your trade! We will give you Fair Market Trade Value for your vehicle. We also offer convenient service hours during the week and all day Saturday. All of our vehicles are also offered with a free Carfax Vehicle History Report. We are very serious about your satisfaction and our aim is to make your experience with us Simple, Fast & Fun. Recent Arrival! 22/30 City/Highway MPGFCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * 125 Point Inspection * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH5JZ041130
Stock: CTP041130
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 3,733 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995
King City Chrysler Center - Mount Vernon / Illinois
Excellent Condition, GREAT MILES 3,733! REDUCED FROM $17,495!, $1,200 below NADA Retail! NAV, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, DUAL-PANE POWER SUNROOF, Alloy Wheels, Turbo. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged. OPTION PACKAGES: DUAL-PANE POWER SUNROOF Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors. FIAT Trekking with Verde Bosco Perla (Forest Green) exterior and Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 160 HP at 5500 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here, LOCAL TRADE! CLEAN AUTOCHECK! EXCELLENT VALUE: Reduced from $17,495. This 500L is priced $1,200 below NADA Retail. Pricing analysis performed on 8/18/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH8JZ040795
Stock: CD864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 34,355 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,920
Bert Ogden Buick GMC - Edinburg / Texas
**CARFAX 1 OWNER**, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **LOW MILES**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **NON SMOKER**, **HANDS FREE CALLING**, **BLUETOOTH EQUIPPED**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **POWER DOOR LOCKS**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **TILT WHEEL**, **PREMIUM STEREO**, **AM/FM/HD RADIO**, **ANDROID AUTO**, **APPLE CARPLAY**, **AUTOMATIC HEADLAMPS**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING**, ALLOY WHEELS, UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER, COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM, BEATS AUDIO SYSTEM, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, 16' Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Low tire pressure warning, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Uconnect 4, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Radio data system, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 9037 miles below market average! Why get your next Certified car from one of the Bert Ogden Family of Dealerships? - Of course price is important and we do a great job at finding what's more than fair and reasonable! But at the end of the day we take our Customers Happiness Very Seriously! `Shopping at Bert Ogden is car buying the way it should be; Fun, Informative, and Fair! Here are our promises; *Transparent Pricing and Sales Process- NO GIMMICKS!! *Pressure Free , Efficient, Friendly, and Helpful Sales Staff! *Included with every purchase at no extra cost to you* *A 12 months and 12,000 mile Warranty (whichever comes first) from the date of purchase of comprehensive coverage *Plus a 72 month and 100,000 mile power-train coverage from original in-service date *PLUS* **Towing Assistance* **Roadside Assistance** **Lockout Assistance** **Flat Tire Assistance** **Fuel, Oil, Fluid and Water delivery service** *(See dealership for additional details and restrictions) *The Bert Ogden Family of Dealerships - Happy Customers from All Over the Valley! Come see why for yourself today! . 2018 Fiat 500L Pop Black FWD 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 HD Auto 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged 22/30 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500L Pop with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFAAH6JZ041092
Stock: U17342
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 8,580 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,999
Towbin Fiat of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
Blu Denim 2018 Fiat 500L Lounge FWD 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 HD Auto 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged Multi Point Safety and Mechanical Inspection Performed by Certified Technician, Certified by Carfax- No Accidents and One Owner, Non-Smoker Well Maintained and Cared For, Fuel Efficient, Many Extra's, Loaded, Very Low Miles, Great Commuter Car, Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling, 500L Lounge, 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged, 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 HD Auto, Blu Denim, black Leather, Navigation System, Quick Order Package 23J.22/30 City/Highway MPGCARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500L Lounge with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFACH4JZ041217
Stock: FTP5189
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- 6,648 miles
$15,748
Moses Chevrolet - Saint Albans / West Virginia
Clean CARFAX.22/30 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 10269 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Moses Auto Group utilizes "MARKET VALUE PRICING" on all the vehicles in our inventory. We use real-time market data to ensure that all our customers enjoy a hassle-free buying experience and the best value possible. That, along with the largest selection of over 3500 quality cars, trucks, and SUVs in the tristate WV, KY, and OH area (as well as the surrounding cities of Charleston, Huntington, and Morgantown), has our loyal client base coming back again and again. Come to Moses today and experience the car-buying process as it should be- Driven By You.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500L Lounge with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFACH2JZ041300
Stock: PCHC3633
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 33,406 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,491$247 Below Market
Lithia Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT of Tri-Cities - Kennewick / Washington
GREAT MILES 33,000! PRICED TO MOVE $1,200 below Kelley Blue Book!, EPA 30 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Smart Device Integration, Back-Up Camera, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23D, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device Integration. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23D. EXPERTS REPORT: "The automatic transmission offers manual control and responds intuitively in parking lots and on the highway alike." -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. EXCELLENT VALUE: This 500L is priced $1,200 below Kelley Blue Book. OUR OFFERINGS: You might know us as a popular Dodge, RAM, Jeep and Chrysler dealership, serving the greater Tri-Cities area. We are. But, that's not all we are. We're your neighbors with a vested interest in keeping you safe and confident while you're on the road. That's why we choose to sell new Dodge, RAM, Jeep and Chrysler and used car models. It's also why we offer first-rate service. We hope to have the pleasure of meeting you soon. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500L Pop with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFAAH7JZ040565
Stock: JZ040565A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 21,952 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,800
Franklin Nissan - Columbia / Kentucky
CARFAX One-Owner. 22/30 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Grigio Chiaro (Graphite Metallic) 2018 Fiat 500L Lounge FWD 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 HD Auto 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged Call us today for your VIP test drive! "We'll treat you like family". The Don Franklin Family of dealerships have proudly been serving the Kentucky area since 1968. We have over 23 locations and an inventory of over 4,000 vehicles to choose from, if you find a vehicle at any of our locations, we will bring it to your local Don Franklin Dealership.* Most of our vehicles qualify for our '15yr/500,000mi Powertrain Coverage'. Come see us and we will show you just how easy and stress free the purchase of a quality vehicle can be. We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Is financing important to your purchasing decision? Great or secondary credit profile, don't worry! Our finance team has years of experience with our over 40 lenders to assist you with the vehicle of your dreams! Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This site, and all information and materials appearing on it, are presented to the user "as is" without warranty of any kind, either express or implied. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and/or documentation fees. Don Franklin Kia of Somerset Kentucky proudly sells and services all new Kia vehicles in the greater Lexington, London, Corbin, Jamestown, Russell Springs, Albany, Monticello and Somerset area as well as all used, pre-owned, and certified!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500L Lounge with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFACH2JZ040664
Stock: JZ040664
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 74,278 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,998
Vandergriff Acura - Arlington / Texas
2018 Fiat 500L Lounge Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. NAVIGATION/NAVI/GPS, Leather seats, Alloy Wheels, ** ONE OWNER **, ** CLEAN CAR FAX **, ** BACK UP CAMERA **, BLUETOOTH, 500L Lounge, 4D Hatchback, 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged, 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 HD Auto, FWD, Bianco (White), 17' x 7.0' Painted Aluminum Wheels, Heated front seats, Navigation System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Sensors. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 22/30 City/Highway MPG Serving the DFW Metroplex for over 40 Years! Vandergriff Acura, located at 1100 W. I-20 in Arlington, TX, is your premier retailer of new and used Acura vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your shopping and service experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. Please utilize our various online resources and allow our excellent network of people to put you in your ideal car, truck or SUV today! Serving Arlington, Grand Prairie, Forth Worth, Mansfiield, Burleson,Hurst, Euless Bedford, Plano, McKinney, Tyler, Midlothian, Weatherford, Grapevine, Frisco, little elm, The colony and many other outlining cities.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500L Lounge with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFACH6JZ040554
Stock: JZ040554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 56,252 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,595
SW Freeway DriveTime - Houston / Texas
GENIUS TOOLS & VEHICLE BENEFITS: Experience the Genius Way to Buy a Car at DriveTime with true online financing terms, no haggle pricing and a pressure free sales experience. Every vehicle at DriveTime is inspected prior to arriving on the lot and comes complete with a 5-Day vehicle return policy, 30 Day/1500 Mile Limited Warranty. DriveTime vehicles also include a FREE AutoCheck History Report plus an extensive list of vehicle features and safety information. With over 14,000 used cars, trucks, vans and SUVs nationwide, we have the vehicle you�ve been dreaming of! Note: Prices exclude taxes and finance charges and, where allowed by state law, may exclude doc fees up to $299 and other applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH0JZ040466
Stock: 1380056566
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 46,979 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,300
Orr Cadillac - Hot Springs / Arkansas
Black 2018 Fiat 500L Pop FWD 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 HD Auto 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged Please call 888-672-3690 to lock in your Internet Price! 22/30 City/Highway MPG Family-owned and operated for more than 30 years. We have been serving Shreveport and the surrounding communities and have a transparent and stress-free purchase process.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500L Pop with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFAAH8JZ040851
Stock: A040851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 22,584 miles
$13,770
Autobahn Motors USA - Kansas City / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500L Pop with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFAAH8JZ041062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,860 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,000
Fenton GM Superstore - Ardmore / Oklahoma
Come see us in beautiful Ardmore, OK USA! Take exit 32 on I-35. This 500L is equipped with the following options: 22/30 City/Highway MPG We have great financing available for all types of credit! We LOVE trade-ins! We dont care what it is or what you owe, come see us! We pride ourselves on our customer service, come see what sets us apart from everyone else! We deliver anywhere in the USA!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 FIAT 500L Pop with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, USB Inputs.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFAAH6JZ040749
Stock: PA1021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
