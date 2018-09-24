2019 FIAT 500L
What’s new
- Trekking model's Urbana Appearance package is no longer available
- Part of the first 500L generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Plenty of passenger and cargo room for a small hatchback
- Touchscreen interface is attractive and easy to use
- Ride quality is choppy over rough pavement
- Interior materials look and feel cheap
- The latest advanced driver safety aids aren't available
- Rear seats don't fold flat for more cargo flexibility
Which 500L does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating5.8 / 10
The 2019 Fiat 500L is a compact wagon that tries to replicate the charm and playfulness of the diminutive Fiat 500 city car while offering greater utility. We do like the 500L's spacious interior and cargo area, and having four doors is more useful than just the two of the regular 500. The 500's handling is pretty good by class standards, too. But the overall package just doesn't exude the sense of playfulness that makes the 500 such a charming car.
The seats are hard, the ride is rough, and road and wind noise is palpable. These offenses don't manifest until you drive around for a little while, but the cheap interior plastics are immediately apparent upon entering the cabin. The low-rent materials felt underwhelming when the 500L debuted in 2014, and look even worse now as newer rivals raise the bar.
While the 500L offers a lot of utility at a low price, most other small wagons, hatchbacks and crossovers are more enjoyable to drive and easier to live with.
2019 FIAT 500L models
The 2019 Fiat 500L is a four-door compact wagon that competes against a small group of like-minded wagons and hatchbacks as well as some compact crossovers. The base Pop model is fairly inexpensive and comes loaded with creature comforts and tech features. The midlevel Trekking doesn't cost much more and adds a few desirable luxury amenities. The top Lounge model is slightly more expensive than the Trekking, and it's actually a better deal if you want the Trekking's Popular Equipment package.
Every Fiat 500L is powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine (160 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque) that powers the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.
The base-level Pop comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, daytime running lights, heated mirrors, tinted windows, remote locking and unlocking, a rearview camera, air conditioning, cruise control, height-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seats that slide fore and aft, a 7-inch touchscreen, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a six-speaker sound system.
The Pop's optional Popular Equipment Group package adds rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, power lumbar adjustment for the driver, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The Pop's Premium Group includes those features plus satellite radio, a navigation system and a seven-speaker BeatsAudio sound system.
Stepping up to the Trekking level adds 17-inch wheels, foglights, unique body panels and trim with a rugged theme, LED ambient interior lighting, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a rear-seat armrest and the BeatsAudio system, navigation and satellite radio from the Premium Group package. It is also available with the Popular Equipment Group, which also includes manual lumbar adjustment for the passenger.
The top-trim Lounge equips the 500L with 17-inch alloy wheels with a painted finish, chrome exterior mirrors and body accents, and the contents of the Popular Equipment Group.
A panoramic sunroof and color combinations that match the roof and exterior mirrors are other available options, depending on trim level. Two cosmetic packages are also available: the Pop's Chrome Appearance package (unique 17-inch wheels and chrome exterior trim) and the Lounge's Graphite Edition package (non-painted wheels, the sunroof, and gray-painted roof and mirror caps).
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Fiat 500L Trekking (turbo 1.4L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted in 2015, the current 500L has received some revisions, including a new infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility) for 2018. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's 500L, however.
Scorecard
|Overall
|5.8 / 10
|Driving
|5.5
|Comfort
|6.0
|Interior
|6.0
|Utility
|7.5
Driving5.5
Acceleration5.0
Braking5.5
Steering7.0
Handling6.5
Drivability4.0
Comfort6.0
Seat comfort5.5
Ride comfort6.0
Noise & vibration6.0
Interior6.0
Ease of use7.0
Getting in/getting out7.0
Roominess7.0
Visibility6.0
Quality5.0
Utility7.5
My 2014 500L Trekking has been 100% reliable to date, and with a manual transmission is fun to drive! I am old enough to remember when Italian cars had a reputation for unreliability, but that was a long time ago and I do not believe that the current crop should be tarred with that brush. Interior room is great...lots of headroom and legroom both front and back, as well as good cargo capacity in back. FWD provides good traction in poor weather, and the 6-speed manual transmission helps in that department, too. Performance is good in general. Acceleration will not pin your ears back, nor can you fling it at high speeds through hairpin curves, but if that is what you are looking for, then you probably aren't even considering this car in the first place. To summarize, the Fiat 500L Trekking is a good, reliable car that is fun to drive. BTW, speaking of reliability, I have been a Land Rover owner in the past and know current Land/Range Rover owners....in terms of reliability I will take my 500L over an Evoque any day, hands down.
Get Yours soon and Save Gas
Features & Specs
|Pop 4dr Wagon
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$21,910
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Trekking 4dr Wagon
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$23,325
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Lounge 4dr Wagon
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$24,320
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5500 rpm
|Urbana 4dr Wagon
1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A
|MSRP
|$23,920
|MPG
|22 city / 30 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 500L safety features:
- ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
- Alerts the driver as the 500L approaches an object behind the vehicle.
- ParkView Rear Backup Camera
- Displays an image of the area behind the vehicle in the touchscreen display.
- Hill Start Assist
- Prevents the 500L from rolling backward when pulling away from a stop while traveling uphill.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Fiat 500L vs. the competition
Fiat 500L vs. Fiat 500X
The Fiat 500L naturally has more passenger and cargo space than the subcompact 500X crossover, but that's where the L's advantages stop. The 500X has nicer interior materials and a more playful demeanor. Unless you absolutely need the extra space, we say go with the superior 500X.
Fiat 500L vs. Mini Countryman
The Fiat 500L and the Mini Countryman are about the same size, but the similarities end there. The Countryman is a far more refined vehicle, with sporty handling, high-quality interior materials, and engines that are more powerful and fuel-efficient. The Countryman is much more expensive, but the old adage that you get what you pay for certainly applies. For more information about the Mini Countryman, read Edmunds' long-term road test of a 2018 Mini Countryman S E.
Fiat 500L vs. Fiat 500
The Fiat 500 is the smallest vehicle in Fiat's lineup and, indeed, is one of the tiniest cars on sale in the U.S. Though it offers seating for four, only the front seats are suitable for adults. The Fiat 500L is more practical, but it's not as charming or fun to drive as the pint-sized 500.
