Used 2014 FIAT 500L Pop Specs & Features

More about the 2014 500L
Overview
Starting MSRP
$19,195
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG28
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)25/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)330.0/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG28
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque184 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size1.4 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle32.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Quick Order Package 21Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Nero/Rosso Seatsyes
Nero/Grigio Seatsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.7 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
Front leg room40.4 in.
Front hip room53.6 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room38.9 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.
Rear leg room30.7 in.
Rear shoulder room54.6 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Dimensions
Front track59.1 in.
Length167.1 in.
Curb weight3203 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place23.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.7 in.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height65.7 in.
EPA interior volume99.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width69.8 in.
Rear track55.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Rosso
  • Nero
  • Bianco
  • Grigio Scuro
  • Grigio Chiaro
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
205/55R16 tiresyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
