  1. Home
  2. FIAT
  3. FIAT 500L
  4. Used 2018 FIAT 500L
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
5.8 / 10
Consumer Rating
(3)
Appraise this car

2018 FIAT 500L Review

Pros & Cons

  • Plenty of passenger room and cargo space for a small hatchback
  • Touchscreen interface is attractive and easy to use
  • Without the sunroof, there's plenty of headroom for tall passengers
  • Ride quality is choppy over rough pavement
  • Feels slower than most other cars in the class
  • Touchy brakes make it hard to come to a smooth stop
  • Rear seats don't fold flat for more cargo flexibility
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
FIAT 500L for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
List Price
$14,500
Used 500L for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which 500L does Edmunds recommend?

The entry-level Pop is a pretty good deal, considering its low base price and ample features list. But check out the range-topping Lounge. It doesn't cost too much more and adds niceties such as leather upholstery, heated seats and navigation. True, you can get most of that stuff in the midtier Trekking, but the Lounge is actually less expensive if you want the Trekking with the Popular Equipment package (which is standard on the Lounge). For these reasons, the Lounge is our pick in the 500L lineup.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

5.8 / 10

Compact crossover SUVs and wagons are all about extracting the maximum amount of passenger and cargo room from an inherently small package. Generally, style rarely plays a part in this price- and utility-conscious class. The 2018 Fiat 500L bucks convention by wrapping its roomy cabin in a body that looks like a supersize version of the Fiat 500 city car. The uniquely Italian design brings a bit of flair to this conservative class, and 2018 model's new front and rear fascias give it an updated look compared to previous model years.

Aside from the exterior design, however, there's not much reason to buy the 500L over one of the other compelling choices in its class. Significant drawbacks include a harsh ride quality, uncomfortable seats, compromised outward visibility and overall poor build quality.

Fiat offers another small crossover, the 500X, and it's the superior choice. The 500X doesn't offer as much interior space, but it's more enjoyable to drive, has a more upscale interior and gives you the option of all-wheel drive.

Though the 2018 Fiat 500L isn't a terrible car in its own right, we suggest going with a competing wagon, hatchback or crossover SUV instead.

2018 FIAT 500L models

The 2018 Fiat 500L is a four-door compact wagon that competes against a small group of like-minded wagons and hatchbacks, as well as some compact crossovers. Fiat offers it in three trim levels: the base Pop, the midlevel Trekking and the loaded-up Lounge.

Every Fiat 500L is powered by a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine (160 horsepower, 184 pound-feet of torque) that powers the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission.

The base-level Pop comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, daytime running lights, heated mirrors, tinted windows, remote locking and unlocking, a rearview camera, air conditioning, cruise control, height-adjustable front seats, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, 60/40-split folding rear seats that slide fore and aft, Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker audio system with two USB ports (one is charge-only) and smartphone compatibility via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Popular Equipment Group adds rear parking sensors, dual-zone climate control, two-way power lumbar adjustment for the driver (the Trekking also adds manual lumbar for the passenger) and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The Pop's Premium Group includes those features plus satellite radio, a navigation system and a seven-speaker BeatsAudio system.

Stepping up to the Trekking level adds 17-inch wheels, foglights, unique body panels and trim with a rugged theme, LED ambient interior lighting, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a rear-seat armrest and the BeatsAudio system, navigation and satellite radio from the Premium Group package. It is also available with the Popular Equipment Group.

The top-trim Lounge equips the 500L with 17-inch alloy wheels with a painted finish, chrome exterior mirrors and body accents, and the contents of the Popular Equipment Group.

A panoramic sunroof, matte black finish wheels, a spare tire, and color combinations that match the roof and exterior mirrors are other available options, depending on trim level.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Fiat 500L Trekking (turbo 1.4L inline-4 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current 500L has received some revisions, including a new infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility) for 2018. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's 500L, however.

Driving

5.5
The engine produces only adequate power, the brakes are grabby, and handling is unremarkable. As a result, overall drivability is poor.

Acceleration

5.0
The automatic transmission offers manual control and responds intuitively in parking lots and on the highway alike. In Edmunds performance testing, the 500L posted a 0-60 mph time of 8.5 seconds, which is an average for this class.

Braking

5.5
The 500L lacks stability in panic stops and wiggles considerably from side to side. It's not unsafe, but it also isn't confidence-inspiring. It required 122 feet to stop from 60 mph in our testing, which is average. Pedal response is inconsistent in typical use.

Steering

7.0
Though the steering is reasonably precise, the Fiat's steering wheel commands a tall vehicle with low grip limits. Quick steering inputs are met with lots of lean and a sense that turning rapidly isn't a 500L strength.

Handling

6.5
You can hustle the 500L without it being unsafe, but it isn't rewarding or quick-reacting. The limits are modest and end in predictable understeer that the driver can't correct easily. Stability control intervention is aggressive and poorly executed.

Drivability

4.0
The 500L doesn't exhibit the major drivability gaffes with the traditional six-speed automatic the way it did with the dual-clutch automatic (produced before 2015). But it's still never a real pleasure to drive due to the engine's modest, nonlinear power delivery.

Comfort

6.0
Though it can manage short trips well, the 500L isn't a confident or comfortable road tripper. Its stiff ride and hard seat bottoms make it a poor choice for journeys lasting more than an hour.

Seat comfort

5.5
The front seats are highly adjustable, but a good outward view demands a wholly upright seating position, which hurts comfort. The seat bottoms, both front and rear, are extremely hard. The rear seatbacks are rather upright.

Ride comfort

6.0
The 500L's ride comfort feels unrefined in the real world. There's ample vertical motion over even small imperfections. Rough roads create vibrations throughout the structure, including the steering wheel. Most competitors are better.

Noise & vibration

6.0
Both wind noise and tire noise manage to find their way inside the cabin more frequently than they should. Coarse surfaces and crosswinds pose real problems. Engine noise isn't too loud in normal conditions but can be burdensome at high rpm.

Interior

6.0
The 500L's double roof-pillar design inhibits quarter-angle visibility in all directions. The rear seats don't fold completely flat, but the movable rear shelf makes up the difference. Even though this is an economically priced car, the materials feel below par.

Ease of use

7.0
The trip computer button's location at the end of the wiper stalk is odd, but large air-conditioning knobs, legible displays, and logical placement of most controls make the 500L easy to operate.

Getting in/getting out

7.0
The doors lack obvious detents but offer good access to the seats, which are at a convenient height. The doorsills are wide, and grab handles are provided above each door. The rear seats slide fore and aft and tumble forward, but they curiously don't fold flat.

Roominess

7.0
Because the roof is quite high, there's a feeling of openness. Even so, long-torsoed rear passengers will run out of headroom if the optional sunroof is installed.

Visibility

6.0
We appreciate the design idea of double roof pillars, but in practice there are four pillars both front and back, where there could be just two. The standard rearview camera and optional rear parking sensors ease anxiety while in reverse.

Quality

5.0
Inconsistent panel gaps, less than stellar paint, and below-average fit and finish inside hurt the 500L's score. Most competitors feel better from behind the wheel. Many controls feel hollow and don't give an impression of quality.

Utility

7.5
The 500L is pretty roomy, with cargo space of 68 cubic feet and behind-the-rear-seat space of 21.3 cubic feet. Small-item storage is OK, with decent-size cupholders, but the door pockets and front bin are all underwhelming.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall5.8 / 10
Driving5.5
Comfort6.0
Interior6.0
Utility7.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 FIAT 500L.

5(67%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(33%)
1(0%)
4.0
3 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Wish I’d gone with the Mini Countryman
Michelle A,02/04/2019
Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
I bought my 500L and have experienced nothing but annoying repairs and lousy handling. Within a year I have changed every single bulb-headlights twice! Both passenger and driver sun visors needed replacing. The sensors are glitchy. The brakes are grabby and annoying-and the ride is super loud. I wish I had noticed these things on my test drive but I didn’t realize them until driving the car a few weeks. The uconnect system on my 2015 is terrible. Voice recognition is awful and I have to constantly re sync the Bluetooth. I bought the car for it’s look and should have done better research. **Update** As I closed in on year 3, my car and it's sensor issues continued. The temperature was somewhere between 10-20 degrees off. The replace bulb turned on every 4-6 weeks. The airbag light was on, even though the dealer confirmed there was nothing wrong with the airbags. The Uconnect system is terrible. The voice recognition is a joke, and my sirius XM has more dead zones than good zones. I've had enough!! Traded in the Fiat for a Ford Escape. The only thing I miss is the panoramic sunroof.
Every review is wrong!
The Boss,07/26/2019
Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Car reviewers have become so clueless....or maybe they have been dumbed down by driving Honda accords for years. Well, I own this car and it is fantastic fun to drive! Great family car, provided you don't have a ton of kids. Turbo engine is fun just like the in the 80s...remember when fun was part of life!?? Lots of space High roof line! I'm 6'2" Great appearance ( reviewers didn't like it, but these people think Hyundai's are attractive) Awesome sound system Killer wheels Heated leather seats Navigation that, while take a bit to figure out, actually works! All for well under 24k I paid 22.8 for a trekking. If you're looking at this car , not much else in price range.....go for it! Oh and warranty is very fair as well. Update** after a year and a half. Car is still flawless. Update** Two years, change oil/filters only. Flawless. This is the car my family takes on all trips.
Every review is wrong!
The Boss,07/26/2019
Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
Car reviewers have become so clueless....or maybe they have been dumbed down by driving Honda accords for years. Well, I own this car and it is fantastic fun to drive! Great family car, provided you don't have a ton of kids. Turbo engine is fun just like the in the 80s...remember when fun was part of life!?? Lots of space High roof line! I'm 6'2" Great appearance ( reviewers didn't like it, but these people think Hyundai's are attractive) Awesome sound system Killer wheels Heated leather seats Navigation that, while take a bit to figure out, actually works! All for well under 24k I paid 22.8 for a trekking. If you're looking at this car , not much else in price range.....go for it! Oh and warranty is very fair as well.
See all 3 reviews of the 2018 FIAT 500L
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
22 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 5500 rpm
See all Used 2018 FIAT 500L features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the 500L models:

ParkSense Rear Park Assist System
Alerts the driver as the 500L approaches an object behind the vehicle.
ParkView Rear Backup Camera
Displays an image of the area behind the vehicle in the touchscreen display.
Hill Start Assist
Prevents the 500L from rolling backward when pulling away from a stop while traveling uphill.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 FIAT 500L

Used 2018 FIAT 500L Overview

The Used 2018 FIAT 500L is offered in the following submodels: 500L Wagon. Available styles include Lounge 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), Pop 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A), and Trekking 4dr Wagon (1.4L 4cyl Turbo 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 FIAT 500L?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 FIAT 500L trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 FIAT 500L Trekking is priced between $14,500 and$14,500 with odometer readings between 17409 and17409 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 FIAT 500LS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 FIAT 500L for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2018 500LS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,500 and mileage as low as 17409 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 FIAT 500L.

Can't find a used 2018 FIAT 500Ls you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used FIAT 500L for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,329.

Find a used FIAT for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $20,696.

Find a used certified pre-owned FIAT 500L for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,517.

Find a used certified pre-owned FIAT for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,708.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 FIAT 500L?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out FIAT lease specials
Check out FIAT 500L lease specials

Related Used 2018 FIAT 500L info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles