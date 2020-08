Used 2017 FIAT 500L for Sale Near Me

Glenn Polk Autoplex - Gainesville / Texas

Rear Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation/GPS, Sunroof/Moonroof/Panoramic, Leather Seating, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, HD Radio, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, Connectivity Group, Parking Sensors, Touch Screen Display System, Uconnect Access, Premium Audio System, Illumination Package, HIGH Safety Rating, Fog Lamps, LED Lighting, 17 Painted Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Uconnect 6.5, Radio: Uconnect 6.5, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Free delivery of any New or Pre-Owned purchased, up to 250 miles Shop online 24/7 or visit our showroom that is open Monday - Saturday 8 :00 AM to 5:00 PM to keep our valued employees & customers healthy. 22/30 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500L Lounge with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFBCFACH4HZ039820

Stock: D816169A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020