Used 2016 FIAT 500L for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 15,165 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,995$2,335 Below Market
Lithia Toyota of Medford - Medford / Oregon
FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $1,700 below Kelley Blue Book! Trekking trim. ONLY 15,165 Miles! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, TREKKING COLLECTION 5, Turbo Charged Engine CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: TREKKING COLLECTION 5, Rear View Mirror w/Auto Dim, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Beats Premium Audio System, Radio: Uconnect 6.5, Heated Front Seats, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, GPS Navigation, Driver 4-Way Power Lumbar Adjust, Premium Wrapped I/P Bezel, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Sunroof, Nav-Capable! See Dealer for Details, Wheels: 17" Painted Aluminum, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN F21-250 AUTO. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "The 500L's maximum cargo capacity of 68 cubic feet rivals that of larger compact crossovers, and it beats the Kia Soul (61 cubic feet), Mini Countryman (41) and Nissan Juke (36). Its 21.3 cubic feet with the seats raised is almost as impressive.". Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABLE: This 500L is priced $1,700 below Kelley Blue Book. MORE ABOUT US: At the heart of the Rogue Valley, Lithia Motors has laid down its roots, making its Medford Toyota store among its most exceptional in sales & customer service. It's no wonder that the store has won the prestigious Toyota Motor Sales President's Award for outstanding sales and service 19 times. The awards speak for themselves, & so do our many satisfied customers. Come on in & learn more about our Toyota incentives & what it means to be Toyota Certified. We promise we'll make it fun. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH2GZ038002
Stock: 333493T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 22,601 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$14,998
CarMax Bakersfield - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Bakersfield / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH2GZ037500
Stock: 19244363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 31,347 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,687
Thoroughbred Nissan - Tucson / Arizona
Odometer is 6988 miles below market average! 25/33 City/Highway MPG Clean CARFAX. To see more quality vehicles like this one right here just click on http://www.thoroughbrednissan.com/ or dial 520-618-6500 From our family to yours, because our family wouldn't have it any other way! Awards: * JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study 2016 Fiat 500L Pop 4D Hatchback Rosso (Red) 6 Speed C635 Manual
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500L Pop with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFAAH2GZ038327
Stock: R20064A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- certified
2016 FIAT 500L Easy31,931 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,488
Alfa Romeo FIAT of Winter Haven - Winter Haven / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Rosso (Red) 2016 Fiat 500L Easy FWD 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 Auto 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged FACTORY BACKED FIAT CERTIFIED, BALANCE OF FACTORY WARRANTY, CARFAX ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE, NEW TIRES, BACK UP CAMERA AND SENSORS, LOW MONTHLY PAYMENTS, LOW MILES, MANAGERS SPECIAL, SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS, 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bianco Roof (White), Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver 4-Way Power Lumbar Adjust, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Easy Collection 2, Electronic Stability Control, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Uconnect, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Quick Order Package 23D, Radio: Uconnect 5.0, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Rear-View Mirror w/Auto-Dimming, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 16" Aluminum w/Black Accent.FACTORY CERTIFIED: Inspected & Protected. This Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) vehicle has undergone an extensive inspection and reconditioning process. Benefits of purchasing this vehicle include a 125 Point Inspection backed by the manufacturer, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty, 3 Month/3,000 Mile Max Care Warranty, 24 Hour Comprehensive Roadside Assistance, Rental Car Coverage, Free Carfax & 3 Month Sirius XM Trial Subscription (if equipped). We have been in business in the Central Florida community since 1991 and are locally owned and operated. At Alfa Romeo Fiat of Winter Haven, we believe in giving you a fair and competitive price upfront. All of our vehicles feature our Markdown Pricing to ensure you feel confident about getting a good deal and excellent overall value in your vehicle purchase. We would also love to have your trade! We will give you Fair Market Trade Value for your vehicle. We also offer convenient service hours during the week and all day Saturday. All of our vehicles are also offered with a free Carfax Vehicle History Report. We are very serious about your satisfaction and our aim is to make your experience with us Simple, Fast & Fun. Recent Arrival! 22/30 City/Highway MPGFCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 125 Point Inspection * Roadside Assistance * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption BenefitsAwards: * JD Power Vehicle Dependability StudyReviews: * Big-car passenger and cargo space; good outward visibility; lots of European personality inside and out; optional 6.5-inch touchscreen is attractive and easy to use. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500L Easy with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFABH8GZ038248
Stock: KB60350B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 27,280 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$12,940
Love PreOwned AutoCenter - Corpus Christi / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH3GZ037778
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,681 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$9,990
Lorenzo Ford - Homestead / Florida
LOADED! GREAT DEAL! PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM,STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED CONTROLS,VOICE RECOGNITION,ALUMINUM WHEELS,POWER HEATED MIRRORS,POWER WINDOWS,POWER DOOR LOCKS,KEY LESS ENTRY,TRACTION CONTROL,FOG LAMPS,BRAKE ASSIST AND MANY MORE OPTIONS! (Yellow) 2016 Fiat 500L Trekking FWD 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 Auto 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged One Owner, 17" Aluminum Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Uconnect, Premium Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats (D7), Quick Order Package 23G, Radio: Uconnect 5.0, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500L Trekking with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH0GZ038483
Stock: P9347
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 51,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,598
Herndon Chevrolet - Lexington / South Carolina
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Rosso (Red) 2016 Fiat 500L Pop FWD 6 Speed C635 Manual 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, DEALER MAINTAINED, LOCAL TRADE IN, ONE OWNER, LOCALLY OWNED, 500L Pop, 4D Hatchback, 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged, 6 Speed C635 Manual, FWD, Rosso (Red), black Cloth, Quick Order Package 22A. 25/33 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Vehicle Dependability Study Why Choose this vehicle from Herndon? Herndon Chevrolet has been a home town dealer for over 47 years. Our team will work to make sure your buying experience is the very best it can be. We will work to save you time and money on the vehicle of your choice. LIVE MARKET PRICING insures the price is a LOW market price. Others have liked our services so much it has helped us gain awards like Time Dealer of the Year and voted best of Lexington S.C. Automobile dealer. Military Discounts, USAA, Club Member Discounts, Fleet and Business pricing and even GM supplier or employee savings options may be here for you. Contact us to find your best deal 803-359-2504.Closing fee included in advertised price. To get advertised sale price, customer must mention advertised price. Full line Commercial and Fleet Dealer with over 150 Work Ready and Up-fitted vehicles available and ready for immediate delivery and Midlands only Chevy Dealer to carry Factory Authorized Lift Trucks and Specialty Vehicles. We are located in Lexington S.C. But also like doing business in areas like Columbia, Orangeburg, Sumter, Charleston, Rock Hill, Charlotte, and Augusta. We hope to see you soon. Reviews: * Big-car passenger and cargo space; good outward visibility; lots of European personality inside and out; optional 6.5-inch touchscreen is attractive and easy to use. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 FIAT 500L Pop with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFAAH1GZ038528
Stock: 200350A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 61,117 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,380$2,744 Below Market
Greenway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Orlando / Florida
New Price! With our Below Market Pricing it saves you Time and Money!, 500L Trekking, 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged, 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 Auto, 17" Painted Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Beats Premium Audio System, Driver 4-Way Power Lumbar Adjust, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Front Bucket Seats, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Rear-View Mirror w/Auto-Dimming, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Traction control, Trekking Collection 3. CARFAX One-Owner. Come to Greenway DODGE and test drive this vehicle today! ** Contactless Purchase**, ** Free Home Drop-off **, ** Free Test Drive at Home **, ** Private Dealership Appointments **, ** Virtual Appointments ** , ** Custom Online Financing **.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH2FZ033767
Stock: LB2041A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 69,813 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,490$1,400 Below Market
Auto Show - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Our 2015 FIAT 500L Trekking Hatchback, shown in a beautiful Blue Tornado, is a one-of-a-kind experience that will thrill your senses. Powered by an incredibly efficient TurboCharged 1.4 Liter 4 Cylinder that offers 160hp while connected to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission that provides a dynamic experience. This Front Wheel Drive Fiat offers near 34mpg on the open road while offering a road feel unlike any domestic vehicle as this 500 offers precise steering with a sport-tuned suspension that allows this car to be driven. Our Trekking adds in 17-inch aluminum wheels, a rear spoiler, unique Trekking bumpers, fog lamps, and an interior that makes you say WOW! Starting with the Trekking driver's seat, you feel as though the designer built the car around you with the colored instrument panel. Be amazed at all of the features that come standard in this Trekking model. The second the door shuts, you will hear and feel the quality at your fingertips - look around and Smile! Trekking adds to the long list of standard 500 features with the Uconnect audio w/ Bluetooth, Dual Zone Auto Climate, Premium Trekking Seating, a perfect fit leather steering wheel, and of course bright Halogen lights. Safety is all around you with our FIAT 500L. Seven airbags and traction control help keep you safe despite the road conditions whether you are in an Urban Setting or flat out on the Interstate. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH8FZ031814
Stock: 10877B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 50,242 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,000
Glenn Polk Autoplex - Gainesville / Texas
Rear Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation/GPS, Sunroof/Moonroof/Panoramic, Leather Seating, Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control, HD Radio, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, Connectivity Group, Parking Sensors, Touch Screen Display System, Uconnect Access, Premium Audio System, Illumination Package, HIGH Safety Rating, Fog Lamps, LED Lighting, 17 Painted Aluminum Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Uconnect 6.5, Radio: Uconnect 6.5, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Free delivery of any New or Pre-Owned purchased, up to 250 miles Shop online 24/7 or visit our showroom that is open Monday - Saturday 8 :00 AM to 5:00 PM to keep our valued employees & customers healthy. 22/30 City/Highway MPG Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500L Lounge with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFACH4HZ039820
Stock: D816169A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 33,630 milesGreat Deal
$9,777$2,190 Below Market
Tim Dahle Nissan Woods Cross - North Salt Lake / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500L Pop with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFAAH5HZ039392
Stock: 12300
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 14,859 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,497
Driver's Auto Mart - Davie / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Rosso Perla (Deep Lava Red Pearl) 2017 Fiat 500L Trekking FWD 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 HD Auto 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir TurbochargedOdometer is 18992 miles below market average!22/30 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Plenty of passenger room and cargo space for a small hatchback; optional touchscreen interface is attractive and easy to use; good outward visibility. Source: EdmundsAll prices plus tax, tag, dealer installed equipment, and fees. Important recall information: so you know, any used vehicle you may be considering may have unrepaired manufacturer’s safety recalls. To check the recall status (repaired or unrepaired) of the specific used vehicle you’re interested in purchasing visit www.safercar.gov. Thanks for shopping with us.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH2HZ039233
Stock: AP6611
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 10,773 milesTitle issue, Personal UseGood Deal
$13,920$1,712 Below Market
The Autobarn Nissan of Evanston - Evanston / Illinois
One Owner, Sunroof, Leather Seats, 17" Painted Aluminum Wheels, Accent Color Roof, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Bianco (White) Roof, Brake assist, Dual-Pane Power Sunroof, Dual-Pane Sunroof Package, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Leather steering wheel, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Navigation System, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Popular Equipment Package, Power door mirrors, Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Premium audio system: Uconnect 6.5, Premium Package, Quick Order Package 23J, Rear-View Mirror w/Auto-Dimming, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel.125K Warranty Available*We Stand Behind Our Cars and Value Our Customers and Their Safety*Come Visit Us Today and Experience Why Autobarn Nissan Evanston Is The Best Place to Make Your First Purchase or Your Next Purchase*We Want Your Business!!!FWD Odometer is 23353 miles below market average! 22/30 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Plenty of passenger room and cargo space for a small hatchback; optional touchscreen interface is attractive and easy to use; good outward visibility. Source: EdmundsThe Autobarn Nissan of Evanston Offers The Highest Quality New And Pre-owned Vehicles That Represent The Best Value Anywhere! Offering The Best Selection, A Friendly And Comfortable Shopping Experience With Zero Pressure! We Are Committed To A Totally Transparent Process Providing You With Our Best Upfront Pricing While Treating All Our Clients With Honesty And Respect! We Perform A Thorough Inspection On All Our Vehicles, Unlike Many Other Independent Used Car Dealers. Only After Our Vehicles Are Fully Reconditioned, Then They Are Available For Sale. We Have Over 250 New Vehicles In Stock And Over 300 Pre-Owned Vehicles. Our Indoor Showroom Stores Over 75 Vehicles As Well. We Have Been Serving All Of Chicago, Evanston, Orland Park, Oak Brook, Elmhurst, Naperville, Hinsdale, Lombard, Lisle, Bollingbrook, Northbrook, Winnetka, Wilmette, Kenilworth, Glencoe, Highland Park, Lake Forest, Lake Bluff, Joliet, Oak Park And Anywhere In The United States For Over 30 Years! We Look Forward To Servicing You And Earning Your Business! Call Us Today At 847.475.8200 Or Stop In And See Us At 1012 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL 60202. We Can Arrange Shipping to Your Door!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500L Lounge with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFACH0HZ040284
Stock: NP6430
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 42,865 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$9,998$2,868 Below Market
Volvo Cars of Tucson - Tucson / Arizona
Clean CARFAX. 2015 Fiat 500L LoungeWise Auto Group dealerships inventory includes over 1000 quality pre-owned vehicles for you to choose from. Call today for details 888-457-1197.As your premier Pima County Volvo dealer, we here at Volvo Cars Tucson provide for every automotive need for any Wise Auto Group customer. Please feel free to explore our website to see our extensive inventory of new and used cars and SUVs. In addition to our friendly and knowledgeable sales staff, we also provide financing, service, and parts for all our customers. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with Dealership personnel. Prices do not include additional fees and costs of closing, including government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer documentation fees, any emissions testing fees or other fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change without notice. Contact dealer for most current information. Price may include Manufacturer Rebates and Incentives, please see dealer for details
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Lounge with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFACH0FZ030643
Stock: V1833S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 19,617 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$13,998$1,343 Below Market
Walser Subaru St Paul - South St Paul / Minnesota
Transparent Upfront Price, One Person, Return & Exchange - Buy with Confidence.MN Test Drive Delivery – All Walser branded MN locations offer a FREE new or used vehicle test drive delivery option for customers located in the twin cities metro area. Test drive delivery based on schedule availability and distance. Some exclusions apply. Message dealer for details. MN Purchase Delivery – All Walser branded MN locations offer a FREE new or used vehicle home delivery option for customers located up to 100 miles from the selling dealership. Nationwide home delivery is available, please contact dealer for a personalized quote. Delivery availability may vary, some exclusions apply. Message dealer for details.Only 19,607 Miles! Boasts 30 Highway MPG and 22 City MPG! This FIAT 500L boasts a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 1.4 L/83 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" ALUMINUM (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G, POPULAR EQUIPMENT PACKAGE -inc: ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Rear View Mirror w/Auto Dim, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust.* This FIAT 500L Features the Following Options *DUAL-PANE SUNROOF PACKAGE -inc: Dual-Pane Power Sunroof, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors , BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, BIANCO (WHITE), Wheels: 17" Aluminum, Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Uconnect Access Tracker System, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 HD Automatic, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control.* Stop By Today *For a must-own FIAT 500L come see us at Walser Subaru St. Paul, 740 S. Concord St SOUTH, ST PAUL, MN 55075. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH2HZ038938
Stock: 25AB632L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 21,898 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$12,331$1,468 Below Market
Auto Motives - Kernersville / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH6HZ038814
Stock: 38814
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,403 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$14,795$1,334 Below Market
Anthony Buick GMC - Gurnee / Illinois
*Navigation System *Heated Leather Seats *Panoramic Sunroof *Bluetooth *Backup Camera *Beats Audio Premium Sound *USB/Aux Input CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Dual-Pane Power Sunroof, Navigation System, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Driver/Passenger 4-Way Lumbar Adjust, Premium Package, Quick Order Package 23G, Rear-View Mirror w/Auto-Dimming, Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors. Rosso Perla (Deep Lava Red Pearl) 2017 Fiat 500L Trekking FWD 6-Speed Aisin F21-250 HD Auto 1.4L I4 16V MultiAir Turbocharged Recent Arrival! 22/30 City/Highway MPG Reviews: * Plenty of passenger room and cargo space for a small hatchback; optional touchscreen interface is attractive and easy to use; good outward visibility. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 FIAT 500L Trekking with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH6HZ039770
Stock: 13393A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 54,658 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,990$781 Below Market
Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland - Miami / Florida
Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 6743 miles below market average! 2015 Fiat 500L Trekking in Giallo (Yellow) vehicle highlights include, **CLEAN CARFAX**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, ** MULTI FUNCTION STEERING WHEELS**, *PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **MANY MORE OPTIONS**. Giallo (Yellow) 2015 Fiat 500L Trekking FWDWe offer preferred pricing and VIP service to you directly through the Internet department. If you are looking for The NO Hassle Approach with No Back and Forth, then for More information about our low prices and or factory incentives please visit us at www.bomninchevrolet.com or contact us at 877.351.7065 We offer you the best service with the lowest price and the best selection guaranteed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 FIAT 500L Trekking with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: ZFBCFADH2FZ031484
Stock: B316381A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-19-2020
