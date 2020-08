Used 2016 FIAT 500L for Sale Near Me

Lithia Toyota of Medford - Medford / Oregon

FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City!, PRICED TO MOVE $1,700 below Kelley Blue Book! Trekking trim. ONLY 15,165 Miles! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, TREKKING COLLECTION 5, Turbo Charged Engine CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls. OPTION PACKAGES: TREKKING COLLECTION 5, Rear View Mirror w/Auto Dim, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Beats Premium Audio System, Radio: Uconnect 6.5, Heated Front Seats, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, GPS Navigation, Driver 4-Way Power Lumbar Adjust, Premium Wrapped I/P Bezel, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Sunroof, Nav-Capable! See Dealer for Details, Wheels: 17" Painted Aluminum, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN F21-250 AUTO. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "The 500L's maximum cargo capacity of 68 cubic feet rivals that of larger compact crossovers, and it beats the Kia Soul (61 cubic feet), Mini Countryman (41) and Nissan Juke (36). Its 21.3 cubic feet with the seats raised is almost as impressive.". Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABLE: This 500L is priced $1,700 below Kelley Blue Book. MORE ABOUT US: At the heart of the Rogue Valley, Lithia Motors has laid down its roots, making its Medford Toyota store among its most exceptional in sales & customer service. It's no wonder that the store has won the prestigious Toyota Motor Sales President's Award for outstanding sales and service 19 times. The awards speak for themselves, & so do our many satisfied customers. Come on in & learn more about our Toyota incentives & what it means to be Toyota Certified. We promise we'll make it fun. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

Listing Information:

VIN: ZFBCFADH2GZ038002

Stock: 333493T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-14-2020