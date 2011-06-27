Estimated values
1995 Nissan 200SX SE-R 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$554
|$1,260
|$1,641
|Clean
|$489
|$1,116
|$1,454
|Average
|$360
|$828
|$1,079
|Rough
|$230
|$539
|$705
