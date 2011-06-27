Estimated values
1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX Turbo 2dr Hatchback AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,570
|$2,066
|$2,340
|Clean
|$1,389
|$1,832
|$2,075
|Average
|$1,026
|$1,363
|$1,546
|Rough
|$663
|$895
|$1,016
Estimated values
1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$994
|$1,414
|$1,645
|Clean
|$879
|$1,253
|$1,459
|Average
|$649
|$933
|$1,087
|Rough
|$420
|$613
|$714
Estimated values
1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse RS 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$933
|$1,393
|$1,645
|Clean
|$825
|$1,235
|$1,459
|Average
|$609
|$920
|$1,087
|Rough
|$394
|$604
|$714
Estimated values
1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-T Turbo 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,170
|$1,666
|$1,939
|Clean
|$1,035
|$1,478
|$1,719
|Average
|$765
|$1,100
|$1,280
|Rough
|$494
|$722
|$842