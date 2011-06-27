Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,431
|$17,779
|$19,438
|Clean
|$16,213
|$17,543
|$19,176
|Average
|$15,778
|$17,071
|$18,653
|Rough
|$15,342
|$16,600
|$18,130
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,728
|$20,214
|$22,043
|Clean
|$18,479
|$19,946
|$21,746
|Average
|$17,983
|$19,410
|$21,153
|Rough
|$17,487
|$18,873
|$20,560
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 BE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,524
|$21,057
|$22,943
|Clean
|$19,266
|$20,777
|$22,634
|Average
|$18,748
|$20,219
|$22,017
|Rough
|$18,231
|$19,660
|$21,399
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 BE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,440
|$19,909
|$21,718
|Clean
|$18,196
|$19,645
|$21,425
|Average
|$17,707
|$19,117
|$20,841
|Rough
|$17,219
|$18,589
|$20,256
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,596
|$21,131
|$23,023
|Clean
|$19,336
|$20,851
|$22,714
|Average
|$18,817
|$20,290
|$22,094
|Rough
|$18,298
|$19,730
|$21,474
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,542
|$18,939
|$20,660
|Clean
|$17,310
|$18,688
|$20,382
|Average
|$16,845
|$18,186
|$19,826
|Rough
|$16,380
|$17,683
|$19,270
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,591
|$19,039
|$20,822
|Clean
|$17,358
|$18,787
|$20,542
|Average
|$16,891
|$18,282
|$19,982
|Rough
|$16,425
|$17,777
|$19,421
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,672
|$20,073
|$21,799
|Clean
|$18,425
|$19,807
|$21,506
|Average
|$17,930
|$19,274
|$20,919
|Rough
|$17,435
|$18,742
|$20,332
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SP 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,901
|$19,339
|$21,107
|Clean
|$17,664
|$19,082
|$20,823
|Average
|$17,189
|$18,569
|$20,255
|Rough
|$16,715
|$18,056
|$19,687
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,984
|$20,485
|$22,333
|Clean
|$18,732
|$20,213
|$22,032
|Average
|$18,229
|$19,669
|$21,431
|Rough
|$17,726
|$19,126
|$20,830