2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,431$17,779$19,438
Clean$16,213$17,543$19,176
Average$15,778$17,071$18,653
Rough$15,342$16,600$18,130
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,728$20,214$22,043
Clean$18,479$19,946$21,746
Average$17,983$19,410$21,153
Rough$17,487$18,873$20,560
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 BE 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,524$21,057$22,943
Clean$19,266$20,777$22,634
Average$18,748$20,219$22,017
Rough$18,231$19,660$21,399
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 BE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,440$19,909$21,718
Clean$18,196$19,645$21,425
Average$17,707$19,117$20,841
Rough$17,219$18,589$20,256
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,596$21,131$23,023
Clean$19,336$20,851$22,714
Average$18,817$20,290$22,094
Rough$18,298$19,730$21,474
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,542$18,939$20,660
Clean$17,310$18,688$20,382
Average$16,845$18,186$19,826
Rough$16,380$17,683$19,270
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SE 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,591$19,039$20,822
Clean$17,358$18,787$20,542
Average$16,891$18,282$19,982
Rough$16,425$17,777$19,421
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.4 GT 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,672$20,073$21,799
Clean$18,425$19,807$21,506
Average$17,930$19,274$20,919
Rough$17,435$18,742$20,332
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SP 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,901$19,339$21,107
Clean$17,664$19,082$20,823
Average$17,189$18,569$20,255
Rough$16,715$18,056$19,687
Estimated values
2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2.0 SP 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$18,984$20,485$22,333
Clean$18,732$20,213$22,032
Average$18,229$19,669$21,431
Rough$17,726$19,126$20,830
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,213 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,543 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,213 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,543 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $16,213 for one in "Clean" condition and about $17,543 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport ranges from $15,342 to $19,438, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.