Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Galant SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,549$2,005$2,257
Clean$1,394$1,807$2,034
Average$1,083$1,411$1,587
Rough$772$1,015$1,141
2006 Mitsubishi Galant DE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,578$1,978$2,201
Clean$1,420$1,783$1,983
Average$1,103$1,392$1,548
Rough$787$1,001$1,112
2006 Mitsubishi Galant ES 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,613$2,210$2,540
Clean$1,451$1,992$2,288
Average$1,128$1,555$1,786
Rough$804$1,118$1,284
2006 Mitsubishi Galant LS V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,505$1,897$2,114
Clean$1,354$1,709$1,905
Average$1,053$1,335$1,487
Rough$751$960$1,069
2006 Mitsubishi Galant GTS V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,943$2,777$3,235
Clean$1,748$2,502$2,915
Average$1,358$1,954$2,275
Rough$969$1,405$1,635
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 Mitsubishi Galant on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 Mitsubishi Galant with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,451 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,992 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 Mitsubishi Galant. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 Mitsubishi Galant and see how it feels. Learn more
