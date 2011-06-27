Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Galant SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,549
|$2,005
|$2,257
|Clean
|$1,394
|$1,807
|$2,034
|Average
|$1,083
|$1,411
|$1,587
|Rough
|$772
|$1,015
|$1,141
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Galant DE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,578
|$1,978
|$2,201
|Clean
|$1,420
|$1,783
|$1,983
|Average
|$1,103
|$1,392
|$1,548
|Rough
|$787
|$1,001
|$1,112
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Galant ES 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,613
|$2,210
|$2,540
|Clean
|$1,451
|$1,992
|$2,288
|Average
|$1,128
|$1,555
|$1,786
|Rough
|$804
|$1,118
|$1,284
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Galant LS V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,505
|$1,897
|$2,114
|Clean
|$1,354
|$1,709
|$1,905
|Average
|$1,053
|$1,335
|$1,487
|Rough
|$751
|$960
|$1,069
Estimated values
2006 Mitsubishi Galant GTS V6 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,943
|$2,777
|$3,235
|Clean
|$1,748
|$2,502
|$2,915
|Average
|$1,358
|$1,954
|$2,275
|Rough
|$969
|$1,405
|$1,635