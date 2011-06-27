Estimated values
1999 Mitsubishi 3000GT 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,234
|$3,526
|$4,229
|Clean
|$1,986
|$3,142
|$3,770
|Average
|$1,489
|$2,374
|$2,851
|Rough
|$993
|$1,607
|$1,932
Estimated values
1999 Mitsubishi 3000GT SL 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,934
|$6,942
|$8,043
|Clean
|$4,386
|$6,186
|$7,169
|Average
|$3,289
|$4,675
|$5,422
|Rough
|$2,192
|$3,164
|$3,674
Estimated values
1999 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 Turbo 2dr Coupe AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,226
|$27,023
|$30,768
|Clean
|$17,977
|$24,081
|$27,425
|Average
|$13,481
|$18,199
|$20,740
|Rough
|$8,985
|$12,316
|$14,054