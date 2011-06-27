Estimated values
2005 Mercury Sable LS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,628
|$2,161
|$2,456
|Clean
|$1,456
|$1,937
|$2,201
|Average
|$1,112
|$1,487
|$1,690
|Rough
|$769
|$1,038
|$1,179
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Sable LS 4dr Wagon (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,845
|$2,449
|$2,784
|Clean
|$1,650
|$2,195
|$2,495
|Average
|$1,260
|$1,686
|$1,915
|Rough
|$871
|$1,177
|$1,336
Estimated values
2005 Mercury Sable GS 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,785
|$2,366
|$2,687
|Clean
|$1,597
|$2,120
|$2,408
|Average
|$1,220
|$1,628
|$1,849
|Rough
|$843
|$1,137
|$1,289