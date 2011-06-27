Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS-Sport 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,586
|$6,875
|$7,909
|Clean
|$5,284
|$6,497
|$7,453
|Average
|$4,680
|$5,741
|$6,543
|Rough
|$4,077
|$4,986
|$5,632
Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,440
|$5,543
|$6,425
|Clean
|$4,200
|$5,238
|$6,055
|Average
|$3,720
|$4,629
|$5,315
|Rough
|$3,241
|$4,020
|$4,575
Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GT 2dr Hatchback (3.8L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,039
|$7,402
|$8,496
|Clean
|$5,713
|$6,995
|$8,007
|Average
|$5,060
|$6,182
|$7,028
|Rough
|$4,408
|$5,368
|$6,050
Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse GS 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,590
|$5,771
|$6,715
|Clean
|$4,342
|$5,454
|$6,329
|Average
|$3,846
|$4,820
|$5,555
|Rough
|$3,350
|$4,186
|$4,782
Estimated values
2012 Mitsubishi Eclipse SE 2dr Hatchback (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,494
|$6,835
|$7,909
|Clean
|$5,197
|$6,460
|$7,453
|Average
|$4,603
|$5,709
|$6,543
|Rough
|$4,010
|$4,958
|$5,632