Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,445
|$3,702
|$4,407
|Clean
|$2,284
|$3,453
|$4,101
|Average
|$1,963
|$2,955
|$3,490
|Rough
|$1,641
|$2,457
|$2,878
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,853
|$4,341
|$5,176
|Clean
|$2,665
|$4,049
|$4,817
|Average
|$2,290
|$3,465
|$4,098
|Rough
|$1,915
|$2,881
|$3,380
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Outlander XLS 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,808
|$4,150
|$4,905
|Clean
|$2,623
|$3,871
|$4,564
|Average
|$2,254
|$3,313
|$3,884
|Rough
|$1,884
|$2,754
|$3,203
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Outlander ES 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,236
|$3,453
|$4,136
|Clean
|$2,089
|$3,221
|$3,849
|Average
|$1,794
|$2,756
|$3,275
|Rough
|$1,500
|$2,292
|$2,701
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Outlander LS 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,693
|$4,126
|$4,928
|Clean
|$2,516
|$3,848
|$4,586
|Average
|$2,162
|$3,293
|$3,902
|Rough
|$1,808
|$2,738
|$3,218
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,528
|$3,810
|$4,530
|Clean
|$2,362
|$3,554
|$4,216
|Average
|$2,030
|$3,041
|$3,587
|Rough
|$1,697
|$2,529
|$2,958
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Outlander LS 4dr SUV (3.0L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,333
|$3,373
|$3,959
|Clean
|$2,179
|$3,146
|$3,684
|Average
|$1,873
|$2,692
|$3,134
|Rough
|$1,566
|$2,238
|$2,585
Estimated values
2008 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,790
|$4,103
|$4,843
|Clean
|$2,606
|$3,827
|$4,507
|Average
|$2,239
|$3,275
|$3,835
|Rough
|$1,872
|$2,723
|$3,162