Estimated values
2019 MINI Clubman John Cooper Works ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,143
|$27,657
|$29,522
|Clean
|$25,733
|$27,215
|$29,035
|Average
|$24,915
|$26,331
|$28,061
|Rough
|$24,096
|$25,446
|$27,087
Estimated values
2019 MINI Clubman Cooper 4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,187
|$18,497
|$20,108
|Clean
|$16,918
|$18,201
|$19,777
|Average
|$16,379
|$17,610
|$19,113
|Rough
|$15,841
|$17,018
|$18,450
Estimated values
2019 MINI Clubman Cooper S ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,893
|$23,322
|$25,082
|Clean
|$21,550
|$22,949
|$24,669
|Average
|$20,864
|$22,203
|$23,841
|Rough
|$20,178
|$21,457
|$23,013
Estimated values
2019 MINI Clubman Cooper ALL4 4dr Hatchback AWD (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,525
|$19,922
|$21,640
|Clean
|$18,234
|$19,603
|$21,283
|Average
|$17,654
|$18,966
|$20,569
|Rough
|$17,074
|$18,329
|$19,855
Estimated values
2019 MINI Clubman Cooper S 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,749
|$21,074
|$22,708
|Clean
|$19,440
|$20,737
|$22,333
|Average
|$18,821
|$20,063
|$21,584
|Rough
|$18,203
|$19,389
|$20,834