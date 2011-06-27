Estimated values
2001 Nissan Altima XE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,189
|$1,990
|$2,426
|Clean
|$1,044
|$1,751
|$2,135
|Average
|$754
|$1,273
|$1,553
|Rough
|$464
|$796
|$971
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Altima XE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,276
|$2,016
|$2,421
|Clean
|$1,121
|$1,774
|$2,131
|Average
|$810
|$1,290
|$1,550
|Rough
|$499
|$806
|$970
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Altima GLE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,528
|$2,602
|$3,187
|Clean
|$1,342
|$2,290
|$2,805
|Average
|$969
|$1,665
|$2,041
|Rough
|$597
|$1,040
|$1,276
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Altima GXE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,389
|$2,426
|$2,990
|Clean
|$1,220
|$2,134
|$2,631
|Average
|$881
|$1,552
|$1,914
|Rough
|$543
|$970
|$1,197
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Altima SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,570
|$2,705
|$3,321
|Clean
|$1,379
|$2,380
|$2,922
|Average
|$996
|$1,731
|$2,126
|Rough
|$613
|$1,081
|$1,330
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Altima SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,509
|$2,608
|$3,206
|Clean
|$1,326
|$2,295
|$2,821
|Average
|$958
|$1,669
|$2,052
|Rough
|$590
|$1,043
|$1,284
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Altima GXE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,286
|$2,204
|$2,703
|Clean
|$1,129
|$1,940
|$2,379
|Average
|$816
|$1,410
|$1,731
|Rough
|$502
|$881
|$1,082