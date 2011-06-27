  1. Home
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Altima XE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,189$1,990$2,426
Clean$1,044$1,751$2,135
Average$754$1,273$1,553
Rough$464$796$971
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Altima XE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,276$2,016$2,421
Clean$1,121$1,774$2,131
Average$810$1,290$1,550
Rough$499$806$970
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Altima GLE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,528$2,602$3,187
Clean$1,342$2,290$2,805
Average$969$1,665$2,041
Rough$597$1,040$1,276
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Altima GXE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,389$2,426$2,990
Clean$1,220$2,134$2,631
Average$881$1,552$1,914
Rough$543$970$1,197
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Altima SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,570$2,705$3,321
Clean$1,379$2,380$2,922
Average$996$1,731$2,126
Rough$613$1,081$1,330
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Altima SE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,509$2,608$3,206
Clean$1,326$2,295$2,821
Average$958$1,669$2,052
Rough$590$1,043$1,284
Estimated values
2001 Nissan Altima GXE 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,286$2,204$2,703
Clean$1,129$1,940$2,379
Average$816$1,410$1,731
Rough$502$881$1,082
Sell my 2001 Nissan Altima with EdmundsShop for a used Nissan Altima near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Nissan Altima on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,342 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,290 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Nissan Altima is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,342 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,290 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Nissan Altima, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Nissan Altima with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,342 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,290 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Nissan Altima. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Nissan Altima and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Nissan Altima ranges from $597 to $3,187, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Nissan Altima is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.