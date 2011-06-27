  1. Home
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,061$2,016$2,493
Clean$970$1,844$2,290
Average$789$1,500$1,883
Rough$608$1,156$1,477
1998 Dodge Ram Wagon 2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,309$2,978$3,820
Clean$1,197$2,724$3,509
Average$974$2,216$2,885
Rough$751$1,708$2,262
1998 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 SLT Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,061$2,054$2,552
Clean$970$1,878$2,344
Average$789$1,528$1,927
Rough$608$1,178$1,511
1998 Dodge Ram Wagon 1500 SLT 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$832$1,645$2,053
Clean$761$1,504$1,886
Average$619$1,224$1,551
Rough$477$943$1,216
1998 Dodge Ram Wagon 2500 SLT 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$936$1,832$2,281
Clean$856$1,675$2,095
Average$696$1,363$1,723
Rough$536$1,051$1,351
1998 Dodge Ram Wagon 1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$905$1,824$2,286
Clean$828$1,668$2,099
Average$673$1,357$1,726
Rough$519$1,046$1,354
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,197 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,724 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Wagon is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,197 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,724 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,197 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,724 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon ranges from $751 to $3,820, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 Dodge Ram Wagon is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.