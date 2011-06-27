Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,061
|$2,016
|$2,493
|Clean
|$970
|$1,844
|$2,290
|Average
|$789
|$1,500
|$1,883
|Rough
|$608
|$1,156
|$1,477
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Wagon 2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,309
|$2,978
|$3,820
|Clean
|$1,197
|$2,724
|$3,509
|Average
|$974
|$2,216
|$2,885
|Rough
|$751
|$1,708
|$2,262
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Wagon 3500 SLT Maxi 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,061
|$2,054
|$2,552
|Clean
|$970
|$1,878
|$2,344
|Average
|$789
|$1,528
|$1,927
|Rough
|$608
|$1,178
|$1,511
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Wagon 1500 SLT 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$832
|$1,645
|$2,053
|Clean
|$761
|$1,504
|$1,886
|Average
|$619
|$1,224
|$1,551
|Rough
|$477
|$943
|$1,216
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Wagon 2500 SLT 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$936
|$1,832
|$2,281
|Clean
|$856
|$1,675
|$2,095
|Average
|$696
|$1,363
|$1,723
|Rough
|$536
|$1,051
|$1,351
Estimated values
1998 Dodge Ram Wagon 1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$905
|$1,824
|$2,286
|Clean
|$828
|$1,668
|$2,099
|Average
|$673
|$1,357
|$1,726
|Rough
|$519
|$1,046
|$1,354