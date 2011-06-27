Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,627
|$2,947
|$3,619
|Clean
|$1,454
|$2,633
|$3,243
|Average
|$1,107
|$2,005
|$2,489
|Rough
|$760
|$1,376
|$1,736
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,510
|$2,734
|$3,357
|Clean
|$1,349
|$2,442
|$3,007
|Average
|$1,027
|$1,859
|$2,309
|Rough
|$705
|$1,276
|$1,610
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,033
|$3,682
|$4,520
|Clean
|$1,816
|$3,289
|$4,049
|Average
|$1,383
|$2,504
|$3,109
|Rough
|$949
|$1,719
|$2,168
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,817
|$3,290
|$4,040
|Clean
|$1,623
|$2,939
|$3,619
|Average
|$1,235
|$2,238
|$2,779
|Rough
|$848
|$1,536
|$1,938
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,023
|$5,475
|$6,721
|Clean
|$2,700
|$4,891
|$6,022
|Average
|$2,056
|$3,724
|$4,623
|Rough
|$1,411
|$2,556
|$3,224
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,033
|$5,493
|$6,743
|Clean
|$2,710
|$4,908
|$6,041
|Average
|$2,063
|$3,736
|$4,638
|Rough
|$1,416
|$2,565
|$3,235
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,569
|$4,655
|$5,713
|Clean
|$2,295
|$4,158
|$5,119
|Average
|$1,747
|$3,166
|$3,930
|Rough
|$1,199
|$2,173
|$2,741
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 ST 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,844
|$3,339
|$4,099
|Clean
|$1,647
|$2,983
|$3,673
|Average
|$1,254
|$2,271
|$2,820
|Rough
|$861
|$1,559
|$1,967