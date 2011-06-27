Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,892
|$15,007
|$17,217
|Clean
|$12,565
|$14,621
|$16,768
|Average
|$11,911
|$13,850
|$15,870
|Rough
|$11,257
|$13,078
|$14,972
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,680
|$15,891
|$18,199
|Clean
|$13,333
|$15,482
|$17,725
|Average
|$12,639
|$14,665
|$16,776
|Rough
|$11,945
|$13,848
|$15,826
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,416
|$21,987
|$24,673
|Clean
|$18,924
|$21,422
|$24,030
|Average
|$17,939
|$20,292
|$22,743
|Rough
|$16,954
|$19,161
|$21,456
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,932
|$19,372
|$21,920
|Clean
|$16,503
|$18,874
|$21,349
|Average
|$15,644
|$17,878
|$20,206
|Rough
|$14,785
|$16,882
|$19,062
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T Ultimate 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,443
|$20,959
|$23,586
|Clean
|$17,975
|$20,420
|$22,970
|Average
|$17,039
|$19,343
|$21,740
|Rough
|$16,104
|$18,265
|$20,510
Estimated values
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,840
|$18,240
|$20,746
|Clean
|$15,438
|$17,771
|$20,205
|Average
|$14,634
|$16,833
|$19,123
|Rough
|$13,831
|$15,896
|$18,041