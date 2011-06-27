  1. Home
Estimated values
2019 Honda Ridgeline RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,054$35,710$36,529
Clean$34,388$35,032$35,830
Average$33,056$33,676$34,433
Rough$31,724$32,319$33,036
Estimated values
2019 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,918$34,662$35,587
Clean$33,274$34,003$34,907
Average$31,985$32,686$33,546
Rough$30,696$31,370$32,185
Estimated values
2019 Honda Ridgeline Sport 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,963$32,660$33,529
Clean$31,355$32,040$32,888
Average$30,141$30,799$31,605
Rough$28,926$29,558$30,323
Estimated values
2019 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,445$38,146$39,021
Clean$36,733$37,421$38,274
Average$35,310$35,972$36,782
Rough$33,888$34,523$35,290
Estimated values
2019 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,686$38,393$39,273
Clean$36,970$37,663$38,522
Average$35,538$36,205$37,020
Rough$34,106$34,746$35,518
Estimated values
2019 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,639$32,351$33,235
Clean$31,038$31,736$32,600
Average$29,835$30,507$31,329
Rough$28,633$29,278$30,058
Estimated values
2019 Honda Ridgeline RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,271$33,913$34,714
Clean$32,639$33,269$34,050
Average$31,375$31,981$32,722
Rough$30,110$30,693$31,395
Estimated values
2019 Honda Ridgeline RT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,837$28,699$29,765
Clean$27,308$28,154$29,196
Average$26,250$27,063$28,058
Rough$25,192$25,973$26,919
Estimated values
2019 Honda Ridgeline Sport 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$29,082$30,476$32,196
Clean$28,530$29,897$31,580
Average$27,424$28,739$30,349
Rough$26,319$27,582$29,117
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Honda Ridgeline on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Honda Ridgeline with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $36,733 for one in "Clean" condition and about $37,421 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Honda Ridgeline. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Honda Ridgeline and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Honda Ridgeline ranges from $33,888 to $39,021, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
