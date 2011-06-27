Estimated values
2019 Honda Ridgeline RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,054
|$35,710
|$36,529
|Clean
|$34,388
|$35,032
|$35,830
|Average
|$33,056
|$33,676
|$34,433
|Rough
|$31,724
|$32,319
|$33,036
Estimated values
2019 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,918
|$34,662
|$35,587
|Clean
|$33,274
|$34,003
|$34,907
|Average
|$31,985
|$32,686
|$33,546
|Rough
|$30,696
|$31,370
|$32,185
Estimated values
2019 Honda Ridgeline Sport 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,963
|$32,660
|$33,529
|Clean
|$31,355
|$32,040
|$32,888
|Average
|$30,141
|$30,799
|$31,605
|Rough
|$28,926
|$29,558
|$30,323
Estimated values
2019 Honda Ridgeline RTL-E 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,445
|$38,146
|$39,021
|Clean
|$36,733
|$37,421
|$38,274
|Average
|$35,310
|$35,972
|$36,782
|Rough
|$33,888
|$34,523
|$35,290
Estimated values
2019 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition 4dr Crew Cab AWD SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,686
|$38,393
|$39,273
|Clean
|$36,970
|$37,663
|$38,522
|Average
|$35,538
|$36,205
|$37,020
|Rough
|$34,106
|$34,746
|$35,518
Estimated values
2019 Honda Ridgeline RTL 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,639
|$32,351
|$33,235
|Clean
|$31,038
|$31,736
|$32,600
|Average
|$29,835
|$30,507
|$31,329
|Rough
|$28,633
|$29,278
|$30,058
Estimated values
2019 Honda Ridgeline RTL-T 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,271
|$33,913
|$34,714
|Clean
|$32,639
|$33,269
|$34,050
|Average
|$31,375
|$31,981
|$32,722
|Rough
|$30,110
|$30,693
|$31,395
Estimated values
2019 Honda Ridgeline RT 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,837
|$28,699
|$29,765
|Clean
|$27,308
|$28,154
|$29,196
|Average
|$26,250
|$27,063
|$28,058
|Rough
|$25,192
|$25,973
|$26,919
Estimated values
2019 Honda Ridgeline Sport 4dr Crew Cab SB (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$29,082
|$30,476
|$32,196
|Clean
|$28,530
|$29,897
|$31,580
|Average
|$27,424
|$28,739
|$30,349
|Rough
|$26,319
|$27,582
|$29,117