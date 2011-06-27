Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,168
|$12,897
|$15,164
|Clean
|$9,752
|$12,356
|$14,509
|Average
|$8,919
|$11,274
|$13,201
|Rough
|$8,087
|$10,192
|$11,892
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 4dr SUV AWD (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,966
|$10,275
|$12,192
|Clean
|$7,640
|$9,844
|$11,665
|Average
|$6,988
|$8,982
|$10,613
|Rough
|$6,336
|$8,120
|$9,561
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD w/Saddle Interior (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,331
|$13,335
|$15,830
|Clean
|$9,908
|$12,776
|$15,147
|Average
|$9,063
|$11,657
|$13,781
|Rough
|$8,217
|$10,539
|$12,414
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,934
|$11,389
|$13,430
|Clean
|$8,568
|$10,911
|$12,850
|Average
|$7,837
|$9,956
|$11,691
|Rough
|$7,106
|$9,001
|$10,532
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV w/Saddle Interior (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,142
|$12,884
|$15,164
|Clean
|$9,727
|$12,344
|$14,509
|Average
|$8,896
|$11,263
|$13,201
|Rough
|$8,066
|$10,182
|$11,892
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,417
|$10,638
|$12,485
|Clean
|$8,072
|$10,192
|$11,946
|Average
|$7,383
|$9,300
|$10,869
|Rough
|$6,694
|$8,407
|$9,791
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T 4dr SUV w/Saddle Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,921
|$10,084
|$11,882
|Clean
|$7,597
|$9,661
|$11,369
|Average
|$6,949
|$8,815
|$10,344
|Rough
|$6,300
|$7,969
|$9,318
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T 4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,388
|$10,779
|$12,765
|Clean
|$8,044
|$10,327
|$12,214
|Average
|$7,358
|$9,423
|$11,112
|Rough
|$6,671
|$8,519
|$10,011
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,550
|$13,433
|$15,830
|Clean
|$10,119
|$12,870
|$15,147
|Average
|$9,255
|$11,743
|$13,781
|Rough
|$8,391
|$10,616
|$12,414
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.0T 4dr SUV AWD w/Saddle Interior (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,870
|$11,360
|$13,430
|Clean
|$8,507
|$10,883
|$12,850
|Average
|$7,781
|$9,930
|$11,691
|Rough
|$7,055
|$8,978
|$10,532
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe GLS 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,379
|$10,853
|$12,909
|Clean
|$8,036
|$10,398
|$12,352
|Average
|$7,350
|$9,487
|$11,238
|Rough
|$6,664
|$8,577
|$10,123
Estimated values
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,495
|$9,691
|$11,516
|Clean
|$7,188
|$9,285
|$11,019
|Average
|$6,574
|$8,472
|$10,025
|Rough
|$5,961
|$7,659
|$9,031