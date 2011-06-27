Estimated values
2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,866
|$24,277
|$27,328
|Clean
|$19,989
|$23,266
|$26,190
|Average
|$18,236
|$21,244
|$23,914
|Rough
|$16,483
|$19,222
|$21,638
Estimated values
2014 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,420
|$21,556
|$24,359
|Clean
|$17,646
|$20,658
|$23,345
|Average
|$16,099
|$18,863
|$21,316
|Rough
|$14,551
|$17,068
|$19,287
Estimated values
2014 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,930
|$25,434
|$28,566
|Clean
|$21,009
|$24,375
|$27,377
|Average
|$19,166
|$22,256
|$24,998
|Rough
|$17,324
|$20,138
|$22,618
Estimated values
2014 GMC Yukon XL SLE 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,454
|$19,418
|$22,066
|Clean
|$15,763
|$18,609
|$21,147
|Average
|$14,380
|$16,992
|$19,309
|Rough
|$12,998
|$15,375
|$17,471
Estimated values
2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,967
|$19,891
|$22,506
|Clean
|$16,254
|$19,063
|$21,568
|Average
|$14,828
|$17,406
|$19,694
|Rough
|$13,403
|$15,750
|$17,820
Estimated values
2014 GMC Yukon XL SLT 1500 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,578
|$20,526
|$23,161
|Clean
|$16,839
|$19,671
|$22,197
|Average
|$15,363
|$17,961
|$20,268
|Rough
|$13,886
|$16,252
|$18,339