Estimated values
2000 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,306
|$2,114
|$2,557
|Clean
|$1,151
|$1,867
|$2,259
|Average
|$841
|$1,375
|$1,663
|Rough
|$531
|$882
|$1,067
Estimated values
2000 Ford Taurus LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,315
|$2,061
|$2,469
|Clean
|$1,159
|$1,820
|$2,181
|Average
|$847
|$1,340
|$1,606
|Rough
|$535
|$860
|$1,030
Estimated values
2000 Ford Taurus SE 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,497
|$2,512
|$3,068
|Clean
|$1,320
|$2,220
|$2,711
|Average
|$964
|$1,634
|$1,995
|Rough
|$609
|$1,048
|$1,280
Estimated values
2000 Ford Taurus SEL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,458
|$2,130
|$2,500
|Clean
|$1,285
|$1,882
|$2,208
|Average
|$939
|$1,385
|$1,625
|Rough
|$593
|$889
|$1,043
Estimated values
2000 Ford Taurus SES 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,373
|$2,036
|$2,401
|Clean
|$1,210
|$1,799
|$2,121
|Average
|$885
|$1,324
|$1,562
|Rough
|$559
|$849
|$1,002