Estimated values
2010 Ford Shelby GT500 2dr Convertible (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,777
|$27,826
|$30,880
|Clean
|$22,233
|$26,043
|$28,790
|Average
|$19,146
|$22,478
|$24,609
|Rough
|$16,059
|$18,913
|$20,428
Estimated values
2010 Ford Shelby GT500 2dr Coupe (5.4L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,569
|$25,242
|$28,012
|Clean
|$20,169
|$23,625
|$26,116
|Average
|$17,368
|$20,391
|$22,323
|Rough
|$14,568
|$17,157
|$18,531