Estimated values
1998 Ford Crown Victoria LX 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,136
|$2,023
|$2,478
|Clean
|$1,001
|$1,788
|$2,195
|Average
|$731
|$1,316
|$1,631
|Rough
|$461
|$844
|$1,066
Estimated values
1998 Ford Crown Victoria 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,178
|$1,911
|$2,287
|Clean
|$1,038
|$1,688
|$2,026
|Average
|$758
|$1,243
|$1,505
|Rough
|$478
|$797
|$984
Estimated values
1998 Ford Crown Victoria S 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,166
|$1,940
|$2,336
|Clean
|$1,028
|$1,713
|$2,070
|Average
|$751
|$1,261
|$1,537
|Rough
|$474
|$809
|$1,005