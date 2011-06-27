Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews
4.7 quad cab ram 2009
I like smaller trucks/cars. I stayed away from trucks bc I just thought of them as a gas hog. I am a bit of a power junky too. So if i was going to get a truck I wanted power too. I was looking at the Dodge 5.7hemi motor for it's power. I test drove a 2007 hemi and a 2010 4.7 and thought they were both the 5.7L until the salesman pointed it out to me. I got a deal on a 2009 4.7 dodge quad cab and love it. It can pull a loaded 16ft trailer tractor with ease( about 4000lbs). It can pull trailer and still get 15mpg. I'm gettting 24mpg highway and about 16 suburb driving. I drives like a car and is very comfortable.
Solid Truck
Bought a Ram after owning all the other brands over the years. Test drove all brands and the solid, comfortable, quiet ride combined with the 100,000 mile transferable powertrain warranty swung my vote. Also got a lifetime powertrain warranty as long as I keep the truck, no other manufacturer offered that!! I've put over 40k miles on the truck now with no problems.
bad engine at 40,000 miles
I have a 2009 dodge with 40000 miles and the engine is needing replaced. I was told there is no transferable warranty. If this is true I will never buy a dodge again. dodge the dodge you will cursre the day you bought it.
Totally let down - no customer loyalty
MANY owners have complained of a horrible MDS droan and vibration as well as a differential whine. Me included. These two conditions were A) not present during test drives or first 3000K miles (I wouldnt have purchased had I felt these issues!), B) not all owners have the problems and C) those that do have it to varying degrees, some really bad. However Chrysler Dodge, after not being able to fix the issues, has claimed its "AS PER DESIGN" and normal. As per design, to me, would mean by definition that it was present from day 1, all trucks had the condition, and all had it to the same degree. See full report at http://www.dodgeramhell.com/
Great Truck!
This truck is fantastic! The quad cab interior is very spacious and comfortable. There is loads of storage. The ice coolers in the rear floors are great to keep bottled water cold on a long trip. The ride is as smooth as my previous Lincoln, which is very impressive for a truck. I live on a dirt road and the ride is even smooth on this road. Cabin is very quiet, I would also compare it to the cabin of the Lincoln. Have taken on a long trip and averaged 17.5 mpg between 75 and 80 mph. City average is around 15 mpg which could be better. Have the big horn Hemi. Can I say wow what power! Uconnect for cell phones is a great feature to be able to talk hands free. If you are looking fo
