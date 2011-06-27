Used 2009 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Quad Cab Consumer Reviews

4.7 quad cab ram 2009 dratsram , 05/14/2013 14 of 16 people found this review helpful I like smaller trucks/cars. I stayed away from trucks bc I just thought of them as a gas hog. I am a bit of a power junky too. So if i was going to get a truck I wanted power too. I was looking at the Dodge 5.7hemi motor for it's power. I test drove a 2007 hemi and a 2010 4.7 and thought they were both the 5.7L until the salesman pointed it out to me. I got a deal on a 2009 4.7 dodge quad cab and love it. It can pull a loaded 16ft trailer tractor with ease( about 4000lbs). It can pull trailer and still get 15mpg. I'm gettting 24mpg highway and about 16 suburb driving. I drives like a car and is very comfortable. Report Abuse

Solid Truck learhopper , 01/14/2012 8 of 9 people found this review helpful Bought a Ram after owning all the other brands over the years. Test drove all brands and the solid, comfortable, quiet ride combined with the 100,000 mile transferable powertrain warranty swung my vote. Also got a lifetime powertrain warranty as long as I keep the truck, no other manufacturer offered that!! I've put over 40k miles on the truck now with no problems.

bad engine at 40,000 miles hangdodge , 10/14/2011 10 of 13 people found this review helpful I have a 2009 dodge with 40000 miles and the engine is needing replaced. I was told there is no transferable warranty. If this is true I will never buy a dodge again. dodge the dodge you will cursre the day you bought it.

Totally let down - no customer loyalty a_gunslinger , 04/28/2011 7 of 9 people found this review helpful MANY owners have complained of a horrible MDS droan and vibration as well as a differential whine. Me included. These two conditions were A) not present during test drives or first 3000K miles (I wouldnt have purchased had I felt these issues!), B) not all owners have the problems and C) those that do have it to varying degrees, some really bad. However Chrysler Dodge, after not being able to fix the issues, has claimed its "AS PER DESIGN" and normal. As per design, to me, would mean by definition that it was present from day 1, all trucks had the condition, and all had it to the same degree. See full report at http://www.dodgeramhell.com/