Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$579
|$1,210
|$1,532
|Clean
|$517
|$1,079
|$1,371
|Average
|$392
|$818
|$1,049
|Rough
|$267
|$558
|$728
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$936
|$1,637
|$1,989
|Clean
|$835
|$1,460
|$1,780
|Average
|$633
|$1,107
|$1,362
|Rough
|$431
|$754
|$945
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$870
|$1,434
|$1,716
|Clean
|$776
|$1,279
|$1,536
|Average
|$589
|$970
|$1,175
|Rough
|$401
|$661
|$815
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,037
|$1,787
|$2,164
|Clean
|$925
|$1,594
|$1,937
|Average
|$701
|$1,209
|$1,482
|Rough
|$477
|$823
|$1,028
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$984
|$1,497
|$1,753
|Clean
|$878
|$1,335
|$1,569
|Average
|$665
|$1,013
|$1,201
|Rough
|$453
|$690
|$833
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$979
|$1,644
|$1,979
|Clean
|$873
|$1,467
|$1,771
|Average
|$662
|$1,112
|$1,355
|Rough
|$451
|$758
|$940
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$773
|$1,342
|$1,629
|Clean
|$690
|$1,197
|$1,458
|Average
|$523
|$908
|$1,116
|Rough
|$356
|$618
|$774
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,082
|$1,811
|$2,178
|Clean
|$966
|$1,616
|$1,949
|Average
|$732
|$1,225
|$1,492
|Rough
|$498
|$834
|$1,035
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$662
|$1,240
|$1,532
|Clean
|$591
|$1,106
|$1,371
|Average
|$448
|$839
|$1,049
|Rough
|$305
|$571
|$728
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$665
|$1,240
|$1,532
|Clean
|$593
|$1,106
|$1,371
|Average
|$449
|$839
|$1,049
|Rough
|$306
|$571
|$728
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$943
|$1,607
|$1,940
|Clean
|$841
|$1,434
|$1,737
|Average
|$637
|$1,087
|$1,329
|Rough
|$434
|$740
|$922
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$675
|$1,244
|$1,532
|Clean
|$602
|$1,109
|$1,371
|Average
|$456
|$841
|$1,049
|Rough
|$311
|$573
|$728
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$811
|$1,576
|$1,965
|Clean
|$723
|$1,406
|$1,758
|Average
|$548
|$1,066
|$1,346
|Rough
|$373
|$726
|$933
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$931
|$1,586
|$1,915
|Clean
|$831
|$1,415
|$1,714
|Average
|$630
|$1,073
|$1,312
|Rough
|$429
|$731
|$910
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$949
|$1,692
|$2,067
|Clean
|$847
|$1,510
|$1,850
|Average
|$642
|$1,145
|$1,416
|Rough
|$437
|$780
|$982
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$566
|$1,206
|$1,532
|Clean
|$505
|$1,076
|$1,371
|Average
|$383
|$816
|$1,049
|Rough
|$261
|$556
|$728
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,015
|$1,502
|$1,742
|Clean
|$906
|$1,340
|$1,560
|Average
|$686
|$1,016
|$1,194
|Rough
|$467
|$692
|$828
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$813
|$1,434
|$1,746
|Clean
|$726
|$1,279
|$1,563
|Average
|$550
|$970
|$1,196
|Rough
|$374
|$661
|$830