Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$579$1,210$1,532
Clean$517$1,079$1,371
Average$392$818$1,049
Rough$267$558$728
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$936$1,637$1,989
Clean$835$1,460$1,780
Average$633$1,107$1,362
Rough$431$754$945
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$870$1,434$1,716
Clean$776$1,279$1,536
Average$589$970$1,175
Rough$401$661$815
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,037$1,787$2,164
Clean$925$1,594$1,937
Average$701$1,209$1,482
Rough$477$823$1,028
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$984$1,497$1,753
Clean$878$1,335$1,569
Average$665$1,013$1,201
Rough$453$690$833
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$979$1,644$1,979
Clean$873$1,467$1,771
Average$662$1,112$1,355
Rough$451$758$940
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$773$1,342$1,629
Clean$690$1,197$1,458
Average$523$908$1,116
Rough$356$618$774
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,082$1,811$2,178
Clean$966$1,616$1,949
Average$732$1,225$1,492
Rough$498$834$1,035
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$662$1,240$1,532
Clean$591$1,106$1,371
Average$448$839$1,049
Rough$305$571$728
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$665$1,240$1,532
Clean$593$1,106$1,371
Average$449$839$1,049
Rough$306$571$728
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$943$1,607$1,940
Clean$841$1,434$1,737
Average$637$1,087$1,329
Rough$434$740$922
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab LB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$675$1,244$1,532
Clean$602$1,109$1,371
Average$456$841$1,049
Rough$311$573$728
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$811$1,576$1,965
Clean$723$1,406$1,758
Average$548$1,066$1,346
Rough$373$726$933
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$931$1,586$1,915
Clean$831$1,415$1,714
Average$630$1,073$1,312
Rough$429$731$910
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$949$1,692$2,067
Clean$847$1,510$1,850
Average$642$1,145$1,416
Rough$437$780$982
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 WS 2dr Regular Cab SB (3.9L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$566$1,206$1,532
Clean$505$1,076$1,371
Average$383$816$1,049
Rough$261$556$728
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,015$1,502$1,742
Clean$906$1,340$1,560
Average$686$1,016$1,194
Rough$467$692$828
Estimated values
1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 LT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD SB (5.2L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$813$1,434$1,746
Clean$726$1,279$1,563
Average$550$970$1,196
Rough$374$661$830
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $776 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,279 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $776 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,279 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $776 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,279 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 ranges from $401 to $1,716, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1995 Dodge Ram Pickup 1500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.