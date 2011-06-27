Estimated values
2003 Dodge Neon SXT 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,073
|$1,698
|$2,033
|Clean
|$951
|$1,509
|$1,809
|Average
|$707
|$1,131
|$1,359
|Rough
|$463
|$753
|$910
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Neon SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$919
|$1,352
|$1,584
|Clean
|$815
|$1,201
|$1,409
|Average
|$605
|$900
|$1,059
|Rough
|$396
|$599
|$709
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Neon SRT-4 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl Turbo 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,257
|$3,657
|$4,408
|Clean
|$2,000
|$3,250
|$3,921
|Average
|$1,487
|$2,436
|$2,947
|Rough
|$973
|$1,621
|$1,973
Estimated values
2003 Dodge Neon R/T 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,242
|$2,038
|$2,466
|Clean
|$1,101
|$1,811
|$2,194
|Average
|$818
|$1,357
|$1,649
|Rough
|$536
|$904
|$1,104