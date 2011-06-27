  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Magnum
  4. Used 2007 Dodge Magnum
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(25)
Appraise this car

2007 Dodge Magnum Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive exterior style, potent acceleration of SRT8 model, roomy interior, available all-wheel drive.
  • A few low-quality interior materials, sluggish acceleration with base V6 engine.
Other years
2008
2007
2006
2005
Dodge Magnum for Sale
2008
2007
2006
2005
List Price Estimate
$1,997 - $3,571
Used Magnum for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Dodge Magnum blows away all wagon stereotypes and pleases customers with its good looks, utility and performance.

Vehicle overview

Since its arrival a couple years ago, the Dodge Magnum wagon has won over families and performance enthusiasts alike with its winning combination of surprising good looks, excellent utility and high-output engine options. For 2007, the rear-wheel-drive Dodge Magnum R/T is available with a new R/T Performance Group package. It includes 20-inch chrome-clad aluminum wheels, all-season performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension, quicker steering and a performance exhaust and intake that add 10 extra horsepower.

If you're looking for a performance-oriented midsize or large wagon, the 2007 Dodge Magnum is a great choice. Its solid construction and still-fresh styling should make it a pleasure to own. As for models, the SRT8 version is less than half the price of a Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG wagon and also boasts better pricing and utility than the Audi S4 Avant. More common V6 or R/T models also compare well to sport wagons like the Chrysler Pacifica, Mazda 6, Saab 9-3 and Subaru Legacy GT.

2007 Dodge Magnum models

The 2007 Dodge Magnum comes in four main trim levels: SE, SXT, R/T and SRT8. The SE comes with air-conditioning, a telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, a CD player with an auxiliary jack, and full power accessories. The SXT features a more powerful engine, 17-inch alloy wheels (18s for all-wheel-drive versions) and a power driver seat. The R/T adds a V8, 18-inch wheels (19s for AWD) a slightly firmer suspension, an upgraded audio system, satellite radio and leather seats. Popular options for these models include a sunroof, automatic climate control, a navigation system and rear-seat entertainment system. A new R/T Performance Group package is also available for the Magnum R/T this year. The high-performance SRT-8 is equipped similarly to the R/T but has 20-inch alloy wheels, upgraded brakes, a stiffer suspension and special interior and exterior trim details.

2007 Highlights

There are only minor changes this year, the most significant being the availability of an R/T Performance Group package. Similar to the one offered on the Charger, the package adds, among other items, a sport-tuned suspension and engine enhancements that add an extra 10 horsepower.

Performance & mpg

The Dodge Magnum SE comes with a standard 2.7-liter V6 engine that puts out 190 hp and 190 pound-feet of torque. The SXT upgrades to a 3.5-liter V6 good for 250 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque. For serious hauling power, the R/T comes equipped with a 5.7-liter V8 with a multi-displacement system good for 340 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque. The optional Performance Group package adds an additional 10 hp. The SRT8 comes with a monster 6.1-liter V8 that produces 425 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque.

Magnum SXT and R/T models can be specified as either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive. All others are rear-drive only. In terms of transmissions, the SE has a four-speed automatic but all others come with a five-speed automatic.

Safety

Four-wheel disc brakes are standard across the line. Antilock brakes, traction control and stability control are optional on the SE and standard on SXT and R/T models. Available or standard safety options, depending on trim level, include full-length side curtain airbags, a tire-pressure monitoring system, stability control, self-sealing tires and adjustable pedals.

Driving

The base V6 engine provides adequate power and an overall pleasant driving experience, but sluggish acceleration off the line makes for a convincing argument to upgrade to either the SXT's V6 or the V8. The SRT8 is a blast to drive, with gobs of torque, sport-tuned suspension and big brakes that allow you to hustle the wagon around sharp turns like a much smaller car.

Interior

Inside the 2007 Dodge Magnum, the cabin is spacious for driver and passengers alike, particularly in the backseat. The cargo area provides 72 cubic feet of room when the 60/40-split rear seat is folded down. The rear liftgate swings up instead of out, and the Magnum offers an optional cargo organizer as well.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Dodge Magnum.

5(76%)
4(20%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
25 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Dodge Salesrep's Review
Louis in Louisiana,05/29/2009
I worked @ the dealership for 14mos. and drove all models available from SE to SRT. The 2.7L V6 in the SE just isn't powerful enough for a 4000 lb car, especially in steep climbs, and it dosen't have ESP like the SXT and higher models. I purchased my SXT, because the 3.5 L V6 has a very good track record of reliability and I could not afford the RT at the time. If you can afford the RT, GET IT instead of the SXT! If you can't, the SXT has most of the base features the RT has, including the 5 speed autostick trans. Use a high grade motor oil, I use CASTROL GTX or SYNTEC and have noticed an increased gas mileage of almost 5 mi./ gal. Some recalls exist, get them executed ASAP! Nice car!
More than just a wagon
martin roberts,01/02/2007
This is the affordable fun wagon I was waiting for! V6 engine is plenty, but the SRT8 would be a dream!
Clean Cut Car
Chad,09/06/2008
The car is very clean cut and has an aggressive look which I like. The horsepower sucks and wish I got the hemi model for that reason. Space and comfort is great though. Gas mileage stinks and I don't have a heavy foot.
Looking Good
blake hardy,01/01/2009
I own a 1969 Superbee, 1971 Cuda, & a 1981 Corvette and I have as much fun and more comfort in the Magnum as I do in all of the other cars I own. If you are looking for a car, I would highly recommend the Magnum. Dodge has discontinued this car which I think is very foolish.
See all 25 reviews of the 2007 Dodge Magnum
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
190 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
340 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2007 Dodge Magnum features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2007 Dodge Magnum

Used 2007 Dodge Magnum Overview

The Used 2007 Dodge Magnum is offered in the following submodels: Magnum SRT-8, Magnum Wagon. Available styles include SE 4dr Wagon (2.7L 6cyl 4A), RT 4dr Wagon (5.7L 8cyl 5A), RT 4dr Wagon AWD (5.7L 8cyl 5A), SXT 4dr Wagon AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A), and SRT-8 4dr Wagon (6.1L 8cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Dodge Magnum?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Dodge Magnums are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Dodge Magnum for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Dodge Magnum.

Can't find a used 2007 Dodge Magnums you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Magnum for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,811.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 2 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,481.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Magnum for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,010.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,936.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Dodge Magnum?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Magnum lease specials

Related Used 2007 Dodge Magnum info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles