2007 Dodge Magnum Review
Pros & Cons
- Distinctive exterior style, potent acceleration of SRT8 model, roomy interior, available all-wheel drive.
- A few low-quality interior materials, sluggish acceleration with base V6 engine.
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2007 Dodge Magnum blows away all wagon stereotypes and pleases customers with its good looks, utility and performance.
Vehicle overview
Since its arrival a couple years ago, the Dodge Magnum wagon has won over families and performance enthusiasts alike with its winning combination of surprising good looks, excellent utility and high-output engine options. For 2007, the rear-wheel-drive Dodge Magnum R/T is available with a new R/T Performance Group package. It includes 20-inch chrome-clad aluminum wheels, all-season performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension, quicker steering and a performance exhaust and intake that add 10 extra horsepower.
If you're looking for a performance-oriented midsize or large wagon, the 2007 Dodge Magnum is a great choice. Its solid construction and still-fresh styling should make it a pleasure to own. As for models, the SRT8 version is less than half the price of a Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG wagon and also boasts better pricing and utility than the Audi S4 Avant. More common V6 or R/T models also compare well to sport wagons like the Chrysler Pacifica, Mazda 6, Saab 9-3 and Subaru Legacy GT.
2007 Dodge Magnum models
The 2007 Dodge Magnum comes in four main trim levels: SE, SXT, R/T and SRT8. The SE comes with air-conditioning, a telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, a CD player with an auxiliary jack, and full power accessories. The SXT features a more powerful engine, 17-inch alloy wheels (18s for all-wheel-drive versions) and a power driver seat. The R/T adds a V8, 18-inch wheels (19s for AWD) a slightly firmer suspension, an upgraded audio system, satellite radio and leather seats. Popular options for these models include a sunroof, automatic climate control, a navigation system and rear-seat entertainment system. A new R/T Performance Group package is also available for the Magnum R/T this year. The high-performance SRT-8 is equipped similarly to the R/T but has 20-inch alloy wheels, upgraded brakes, a stiffer suspension and special interior and exterior trim details.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The Dodge Magnum SE comes with a standard 2.7-liter V6 engine that puts out 190 hp and 190 pound-feet of torque. The SXT upgrades to a 3.5-liter V6 good for 250 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque. For serious hauling power, the R/T comes equipped with a 5.7-liter V8 with a multi-displacement system good for 340 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque. The optional Performance Group package adds an additional 10 hp. The SRT8 comes with a monster 6.1-liter V8 that produces 425 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque.
Magnum SXT and R/T models can be specified as either rear-wheel or all-wheel drive. All others are rear-drive only. In terms of transmissions, the SE has a four-speed automatic but all others come with a five-speed automatic.
Safety
Four-wheel disc brakes are standard across the line. Antilock brakes, traction control and stability control are optional on the SE and standard on SXT and R/T models. Available or standard safety options, depending on trim level, include full-length side curtain airbags, a tire-pressure monitoring system, stability control, self-sealing tires and adjustable pedals.
Driving
The base V6 engine provides adequate power and an overall pleasant driving experience, but sluggish acceleration off the line makes for a convincing argument to upgrade to either the SXT's V6 or the V8. The SRT8 is a blast to drive, with gobs of torque, sport-tuned suspension and big brakes that allow you to hustle the wagon around sharp turns like a much smaller car.
Interior
Inside the 2007 Dodge Magnum, the cabin is spacious for driver and passengers alike, particularly in the backseat. The cargo area provides 72 cubic feet of room when the 60/40-split rear seat is folded down. The rear liftgate swings up instead of out, and the Magnum offers an optional cargo organizer as well.
