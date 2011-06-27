Vehicle overview

Since its arrival a couple years ago, the Dodge Magnum wagon has won over families and performance enthusiasts alike with its winning combination of surprising good looks, excellent utility and high-output engine options. For 2007, the rear-wheel-drive Dodge Magnum R/T is available with a new R/T Performance Group package. It includes 20-inch chrome-clad aluminum wheels, all-season performance tires, a sport-tuned suspension, quicker steering and a performance exhaust and intake that add 10 extra horsepower.

If you're looking for a performance-oriented midsize or large wagon, the 2007 Dodge Magnum is a great choice. Its solid construction and still-fresh styling should make it a pleasure to own. As for models, the SRT8 version is less than half the price of a Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG wagon and also boasts better pricing and utility than the Audi S4 Avant. More common V6 or R/T models also compare well to sport wagons like the Chrysler Pacifica, Mazda 6, Saab 9-3 and Subaru Legacy GT.