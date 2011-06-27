Used 2007 Dodge Magnum Consumer Reviews
Dodge Salesrep's Review
I worked @ the dealership for 14mos. and drove all models available from SE to SRT. The 2.7L V6 in the SE just isn't powerful enough for a 4000 lb car, especially in steep climbs, and it dosen't have ESP like the SXT and higher models. I purchased my SXT, because the 3.5 L V6 has a very good track record of reliability and I could not afford the RT at the time. If you can afford the RT, GET IT instead of the SXT! If you can't, the SXT has most of the base features the RT has, including the 5 speed autostick trans. Use a high grade motor oil, I use CASTROL GTX or SYNTEC and have noticed an increased gas mileage of almost 5 mi./ gal. Some recalls exist, get them executed ASAP! Nice car!
More than just a wagon
This is the affordable fun wagon I was waiting for! V6 engine is plenty, but the SRT8 would be a dream!
Clean Cut Car
The car is very clean cut and has an aggressive look which I like. The horsepower sucks and wish I got the hemi model for that reason. Space and comfort is great though. Gas mileage stinks and I don't have a heavy foot.
Looking Good
I own a 1969 Superbee, 1971 Cuda, & a 1981 Corvette and I have as much fun and more comfort in the Magnum as I do in all of the other cars I own. If you are looking for a car, I would highly recommend the Magnum. Dodge has discontinued this car which I think is very foolish.
Luv my Maggie
Love the way it drives, very fun vehicle. Comfortable like none I've ever had.
