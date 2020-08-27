Used 2005 Dodge Magnum for Sale Near Me

  • 2005 Dodge Magnum SE in Dark Red
    used

    2005 Dodge Magnum SE

    101,700 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,705

    $991 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Magnum SE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2005 Dodge Magnum SE

    173,177 miles
    Frame damage, 6 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Magnum SE in Black
    used

    2005 Dodge Magnum SE

    131,043 miles
    Title issue, 7 Owners, Lease

    $2,200

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Magnum SE in Silver
    used

    2005 Dodge Magnum SE

    97,254 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $9,998

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Magnum SXT in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Dodge Magnum SXT

    133,271 miles

    $2,750

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Magnum RT in Black
    used

    2005 Dodge Magnum RT

    85,231 miles

    $14,990

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Magnum SXT in Silver
    used

    2005 Dodge Magnum SXT

    141,409 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,490

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Magnum SE in Black
    used

    2005 Dodge Magnum SE

    180,073 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Magnum RT in Silver
    used

    2005 Dodge Magnum RT

    70,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,900

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Magnum SRT-8 in Red
    used

    2006 Dodge Magnum SRT-8

    7,721 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,999

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Magnum SE in Gray
    used

    2006 Dodge Magnum SE

    124,520 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,980

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Magnum RT in Red
    used

    2006 Dodge Magnum RT

    41,502 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Magnum SE in Red
    used

    2006 Dodge Magnum SE

    138,847 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,495

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Magnum SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Dodge Magnum SE

    128,306 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Magnum SXT in Black
    used

    2006 Dodge Magnum SXT

    140,058 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,999

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Magnum SE in Red
    used

    2007 Dodge Magnum SE

    153,270 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,000

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Magnum SE in Red
    used

    2007 Dodge Magnum SE

    127,022 miles
    2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Magnum SE in Red
    used

    2007 Dodge Magnum SE

    136,978 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,750

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Magnum

Overall Consumer Rating
4.8436 Reviews
  • 5
    (83%)
  • 4
    (12%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (1%)
  • 1
    (0%)
A Durable Powerhouse
marty2916,01/09/2012
I absolutely love my Dodge magnum. Its roomy, versitile, fast, and it looks great. I am in the process of renovating my new house, and I have hauled everything from tools to new hardwood floor to 10' beams (And yes, I was still able to close the hatch). Even with a heavy load the rear struts never bottomed out. The car is very durable and will keep you safe in case of a collision. I was recently struck by a hit and run driver that caused me to lose control and lightly knock the front end up against the barrier. The car was still running silently, and the damage was repairable. The only 2 downsides is the weight of the car which robs a bit from the performance and the average mpg.
