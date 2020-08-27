Used 2005 Dodge Magnum for Sale Near Me

Extreme Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Jackson / Michigan

Running Great. $1,000 below NADA Retail!, EPA 27 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Wagon Under $25,000, Rear Air, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, 26G SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELE... 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Rear Air, CD Player Dodge SE with Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat exterior and Drk/M Slate Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 250 HP at 6400 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES 26G SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG 3.5L HO engine, 4-speed auto trans, 160-amp alternator, cargo net, cargo compartment cover, electronic stability program (emergency brake assist, 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, all-speed traction control), HD engine cooling, sunscreen glass, SXT appearance group, SXT badge, 8-way pwr driver seat, illum visor vanity mirrors, 17' aluminum machined wheels, 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE. Wholesale pricing! This vehicle is sold As-Is and priced to sell. We have not inspected this vehicle. Fresh trade 'Dodge Magnum continues to avoid the stodgy wagon mold, thanks to its specialized blend of sporty good looks, practical utility and satisfying performance.' -Edmunds.com. AFFORDABILITY This Magnum is priced $1,000 below NADA Retail. MORE ABOUT US We opened in our current location with a commitment to offer customers a better way to purchase a vehicle. At Extreme Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, you'll never hear, 'Let me check with my sales manager, ' or be passed from one department to the next. Here, you'll determine pricing and financing directly with your sales consultant for a pressure- free experience. By working with the same person from start to finish, you'll appreciate our transparency and avoid the typical hassles! Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Dodge Magnum SXT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2D4FV48V05H185904

Stock: A3817A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-27-2020