Used 2005 Dodge Magnum for Sale Near Me
20 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 101,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,705$991 Below Market
- 173,177 milesFrame damage, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$4,000
- 131,043 milesTitle issue, 7 Owners, Lease
$2,200
- 97,254 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,998
- 133,271 miles
$2,750
- 85,231 miles
$14,990
- 141,409 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,490
- 180,073 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,900
- 70,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,900
- 7,721 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,999
- 124,520 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,980
- 41,502 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000
- 138,847 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,495
- 128,306 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,999
- 140,058 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
- 153,270 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,000
- 127,022 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$8,999
- 136,978 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,750
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Magnum searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Magnum
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Magnum
Write a reviewSee all 436 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.8436 Reviews
Report abuse
marty2916,01/09/2012
I absolutely love my Dodge magnum. Its roomy, versitile, fast, and it looks great. I am in the process of renovating my new house, and I have hauled everything from tools to new hardwood floor to 10' beams (And yes, I was still able to close the hatch). Even with a heavy load the rear struts never bottomed out. The car is very durable and will keep you safe in case of a collision. I was recently struck by a hit and run driver that caused me to lose control and lightly knock the front end up against the barrier. The car was still running silently, and the damage was repairable. The only 2 downsides is the weight of the car which robs a bit from the performance and the average mpg.
Related Dodge Magnum info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible 2011
- Used Audi Q3 2018
- Used INFINITI QX70 2010
- Used Audi RS 3 2018
- Used Nissan Juke 2017
- Used Mercury Mariner Hybrid 2010
- Used Lincoln MKS 2016
- Used Dodge Avenger 2014
- Used Mazda CX-7 2012
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2018
- Used Cadillac ELR 2016
- Used Ford Crown Victoria 2011
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2014
- Used Dodge Viper 2014
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2017
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Dodge Avenger Richmond VA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Lawrenceville GA
- Used Dodge Avenger Ocala FL
- Used Dodge Nitro Hollywood FL
- Used Dodge Viper Bellevue WA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Bradenton FL
- Used Dodge Avenger Spring TX
- Used Dodge Nitro Lancaster PA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Ann Arbor MI
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Lancaster PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Dodge Durango 2014 Boston MA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2016 Marietta GA
- Used Dodge Avenger 2014 Tampa FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon