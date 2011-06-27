Vehicle overview

Once stigmatized as stodgy vehicles only your parents would drive, station wagons have waged a comeback in recent years with the help of stylish family vehicles like the Audi A4 Avant, Chrysler PT Cruiser and Subaru Outback. Yet, we suspect that Dodge's new Magnum could be the wagon to shove the revival into the mainstream once and for all, and convince droves of buyers to give up their SUV habit.

What's so great about the 2006 Dodge Magnum? Its long, low stance and flat tail end call to mind the colossal wagons of decades past, but a sharply rising beltline, tapering roof line, short overhangs and prominent wheel arches allow it to pull off a contemporary caricature of its ancestors while giving it an athletic look. Up front, its quad grille strongly resembles that of the Ram and Durango yet manages not to appear too trucklike.

Standard 17-inch wheels and optional 18s complete the Dodge wagon's authoritative stance. The Magnum's size may call to mind one of the old land yachts, but a longer wheelbase, rear-wheel-drive configuration and hand-me-down hardware from the Mercedes E-Class put it in a different league where ride and handling characteristics are concerned. The longer wheelbase also translates into extra passenger room, and indeed the Dodge Magnum leads its peers when it comes to rear-seat legroom, while offering competitive amounts of head-, hip- and shoulder room. Cargo capacity isn't as impressive, as the Magnum's dropped roof line limits it to 27.8 cubic feet of luggage space behind the rear seats.

Power comes from one of three engines -- a 200-horsepower, 2.7-liter V6; a 250-hp, 3.5-liter V6; and, for those who can never get enough, a 340-hp, 5.7-liter V8. Given that a base Magnum weighs in at a hefty 3,800 pounds, the Hemi V8 is certainly the most enticing motor of the three, though the 3.5-liter V6 should be adequate for most buyers. In order to keep its fuel consumption in check, the V8 features Chrysler's Multi Displacement System, which shuts down four of its cylinders during less demanding driving situations.

Inside, the Dodge Magnum is smartly dressed in a two-tone ensemble accented with faux brushed aluminum. White-faced gauges recessed in separate pods reinforce the wagon's sporty demeanor. Available features include safety items like stability control, side curtain airbags and self-sealing tires, as well as a powerful Boston Acoustics sound system to appeal to your hedonistic side. While sales of seven- and eight-passenger SUVs remain strong, the reality is that most families only need seating for five and a fair amount of luggage space. If you've been searching for that one perfect wagon that makes both the kids and the adults happy, the 2006 Dodge Magnum belongs on your test-drive list.