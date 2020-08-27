Used 2006 Dodge Magnum for Sale Near Me

Price Pro - Maumee / Ohio

Super Nice Hard To Find Wagon!! Low Miles!! Upgraded Hellcat 20 Wheels+Tires, Heated Leather, Sunroof. Why pay Retail!! When you can buy slightly above wholesale every day? At Price Pro, we pride ourselves on our ability to sell quality vehicles at prices no other dealerships can beat. We maintain a very low profit margin on our entire inventory. Our no hassle, no haggle buying experience makes purchasing your vehicle easy, with our unbeatable prices that are clearly posted! We will gladly show you our state of the art pricing process and the price at which competitors are selling the same vehicle. All of our vehicles are priced consistently lower than traditional dealerships. While other dealerships may occasionally have lower prices, those vehicles are aged, not serviced, and unsalable and cannot be compared to our high quality vehicles. Buy with complete confidence with our FREE complementary Experian Autocheck Vehicle History Report, available on our website. All of our vehicles are carefully inspected, serviced, and reconditioned offsite at our massive 30,000 sq ft, 17-acre facility. We take reconditioning to the next level and meet or exceed expectations used at traditional dealerships. In addition to providing the highest quality vehicle at the lowest price around, we also offer instant financing with the ability to match the best rates in town. We also want and accept any and all trades or we will even buy your vehicle outright. Save thousands shopping at Price Pro! Call Today (419) 794-5060

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Dodge Magnum SE with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

21 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2D8FV48VX5H500254

Stock: 14114MY

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-17-2020