Used 2006 Dodge Magnum for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 7,721 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,999
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
LOWEST MILES AVAILABLE IN THE COUNTRY! Mudarri Motorsports is pleased to offer this Super Low Mileage 2006 Dodge Magnum SRT-8! This Magnum is powered by a 6.1 liter V8 paired to an extremely smooth automatic transmission. Inside you'll find leather, heated seats, premium audio, and much more. Come down today to test drive this magnum today! We love trades and can help with financing! Call today 425.202.7444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Magnum SRT-8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D4GV77386H346989
Stock: 2198
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 124,520 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,980
Broadway Auto Mall - Lexington / Kentucky
BUY HERE PAY HERE!!!!!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Magnum SE with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D4FV47V16H335134
Stock: B4100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,502 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,000
Hall Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach / Virginia
JUST ARRIVED. PENDING INSPECTION. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2006 Dodge Magnum R/T RWD 5-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement Magnum R/T, 4D Station Wagon, HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement, 5-Speed Automatic, RWD, Leather, We are currently offering Vehicle Purchase Home Delivery by appointment. Please contact for details., Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 82656 miles below market average! *Every Internet Price includes current applicable manufacturer rebates, incentives, and dealer discounts. Some incentives may require financing through Chrysler Capital on approved credit. You may also qualify for additional manufacturer incentive programs (e.G., College graduate, owner loyalty, and military). See dealer for more details about these programs. Your additional costs are sales tax, tag and title fees for the state in which the vehicle will be registered, any dealer-installed options (if applicable) and a dealer processing fee ($699 Virginia, North Carolina). Freight charges: $1,495 (all new Chrysler, Dodge & Jeep models); $1,695 (all new RAM models). Prices are subject to change, and prior sales are excluded. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with the dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Magnum RT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D4GV57206H204521
Stock: 18200085A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 138,847 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,495
Massa Auto Sales - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Cash Clearance Vehicle! Buy it right. SAVE BIG$$$ Take a look at this super clean 2006 Dodge Magnum! This fun to drive vehicle is V6, 2.7L, automatic and ready for a new owner. Come on down to our 3025 N Freeway, Pueblo location today to test drive and make an offer on your next vehicle. We are family owned and operated business for over 25 years with multiple locations across Colorado. Let's help you with your next vehicle purchase.Vehicle is at our Pueblo Location 719-545-4722.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Magnum SE with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D8FV47T96H265427
Stock: c048959
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-14-2019
- 128,306 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,999
Enumclaw Auto Exchange - Enumclaw / Washington
Car-Fax Certified 2 owner but it was owned locally since June of 2006 by the same owner, plus 0 accidents or damage, and many service records as well. Very hard to find as these are a collectors classic with it's extraordinary one of a kind lines. Lots of room and very versatile, this dark blue beauty is sensational. Only 128,306 actual miles, like new inside and out, and loaded with the options that you would want. Ice cold air, tilt, cruise, power windows, locks, mirrors, AM/FM/CD player privacy glass, alloy wheels, cargo cover, rear wiper and more. If you want one of these, why not buy the very nicest one around.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Magnum SE with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D4FV47V16H326207
Stock: 20-129
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,058 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,999
Terry's Ford of Peotone - Peotone / Illinois
Only 139,380 Miles! Scores 24 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Dodge Magnum delivers a Gas V6 3.5L/215 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Touring suspension, Tilt/telescopic steering wheel.*This Dodge Magnum Comes Equipped with These Options *Sunscreen glass, Speed-sensitive pwr door locks, Speed control, Smokers group-inc: cigar lighter & front ash tray, Severe duty engine cooling, Sentry Key theft deterrent system, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear window wiper/washer, Rear window defroster, Rear spoiler.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Terrys Ford located at 363 S Harlem Ave, Peotone, IL 60468 to make this car yours today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Magnum SXT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Bluetooth.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D4GZ47VX6H357285
Stock: 31474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 101,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,705$991 Below Market
Terry Henricks Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Archbold / Ohio
Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. SUNROOF, AM/FM/CD, POWER DRIVER SEAT, TOWING BALL HITCH FOR TRAILER, Magnum SXT, 3.5L V6 MPI 24V High-Output, 4-Speed Automatic, RWD, 160 Amp Alternator, 17" x 7" Aluminum Wheels, 8-Way Power Driver Seat, All Speed Traction Control, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Cargo Compartment Cover, Cargo Net, Electronic Stability Program, Emergency Brake Assist, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Illuminated entry, Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Sun Visors, Quick Order Package 26G SXT, Remote keyless entry, Sunscreen Glass, SXT Appearance Group, SXT Badge. ** At Terry Henricks, we know you're looking for that certain vehicle which offers the best value for your hard-earned money and ranks best in price and mileage. Great news! Terry uses Live Market Pricing that eliminates the guesswork and drastically reduces your research time, because Terry prices all our cars haggle-free and well below market value. CALL NOW FOR DETAILS AND AVAILABILITY At Terry Henricks we carry all Makes and Models in All Colors! * Locally owned for over 25 years. Terry Henricks, your true 'Hometown Dealer' * Our reputation stands on its own ~ Transparency ~ Every used vehicle goes through a 48-point inspection (excluding AS-IS) ~ This is our standard ~ This is our way ~ We will not risk our reputation * "Only your vehicle gets more attention than you!"
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Magnum SE with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat, Upgraded Stereo.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D4FV48V45H154607
Stock: N20280B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 173,177 milesFrame damage, 6 Owners, Rental Use
$4,000
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES-- PEARL WHITE EXTERIOR and BEIGE interior .Features include--CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 Vehicle Options Rear Spoiler 140 Amp Alternator 2.7L DOHC MPI 24-valve V6 engine 3-point seat belts for all seating positions-inc: front height adjustable shoulder belts 4-wheel independent suspension 60/40 split-folding rear seat Black headlamp bezels Black windshield moldings Body-color door handles Brake/park interlock Cargo compartment dress-up Cell phone storage Child seat upper tether anchors Compact spare tire Driver/front passenger manual lumbar adjust Dual note horns Front License Plate Bracket Front/rear floormats Halogen headlamps Illuminated entry Instrumentation-inc: 140 mph speedometer tachometer Integrated rear window antenna Lock-up torque converter Passenger assist handles Pwr rack & pinion steering Pwr windows w/driver one-touch feature Rear armrest w/cup holder Rear door child protection locks Rear wheel drive Rear window defroster Rear window wiper/washer Sentry Key theft deterrent system Speed control Standard duty engine cooling Tilt/telescopic steering wheel Variable intermittent windshield wipers 730 amp maintenance-free battery w/pwr accessory delay 17 x 7.0 steel wheels w/wheel covers 18.0 gallon fuel tank w/non-locking tethered cap Front/rear solar control glass Full length floor console w/12V pwr outlet Base headliner module Lighting-inc: front reading/map rear reading/courtesy liftgate flood Front Next Generation multistage airbags w/occupant classification system
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Magnum SE with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D4FV48T75H185526
Stock: B7EL98
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,043 milesTitle issue, 7 Owners, Lease
$2,200
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2005 Dodge Magnum 4dr 4dr Wagon SE RWD features a 2.7L V6 Cylinder 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Magnum SE with Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D8FV48TX5H531924
Stock: AAW-531924
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 97,254 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$9,998
Price Pro - Maumee / Ohio
Super Nice Hard To Find Wagon!! Low Miles!! Upgraded Hellcat 20 Wheels+Tires, Heated Leather, Sunroof. Why pay Retail!! When you can buy slightly above wholesale every day? At Price Pro, we pride ourselves on our ability to sell quality vehicles at prices no other dealerships can beat. We maintain a very low profit margin on our entire inventory. Our no hassle, no haggle buying experience makes purchasing your vehicle easy, with our unbeatable prices that are clearly posted! We will gladly show you our state of the art pricing process and the price at which competitors are selling the same vehicle. All of our vehicles are priced consistently lower than traditional dealerships. While other dealerships may occasionally have lower prices, those vehicles are aged, not serviced, and unsalable and cannot be compared to our high quality vehicles. Buy with complete confidence with our FREE complementary Experian Autocheck Vehicle History Report, available on our website. All of our vehicles are carefully inspected, serviced, and reconditioned offsite at our massive 30,000 sq ft, 17-acre facility. We take reconditioning to the next level and meet or exceed expectations used at traditional dealerships. In addition to providing the highest quality vehicle at the lowest price around, we also offer instant financing with the ability to match the best rates in town. We also want and accept any and all trades or we will even buy your vehicle outright. Save thousands shopping at Price Pro! Call Today (419) 794-5060
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Magnum SE with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D8FV48VX5H500254
Stock: 14114MY
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 133,271 miles
$2,750
Extreme Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Jackson / Michigan
Running Great. $1,000 below NADA Retail!, EPA 27 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Edmunds Editors' Most Wanted Wagon Under $25,000, Rear Air, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, 26G SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELE... 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Rear Air, CD Player Dodge SE with Low Vol Midnight Blue Pearl Coat exterior and Drk/M Slate Gray interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 250 HP at 6400 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES 26G SXT CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG 3.5L HO engine, 4-speed auto trans, 160-amp alternator, cargo net, cargo compartment cover, electronic stability program (emergency brake assist, 4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes, all-speed traction control), HD engine cooling, sunscreen glass, SXT appearance group, SXT badge, 8-way pwr driver seat, illum visor vanity mirrors, 17' aluminum machined wheels, 3.5L MPI 24-VALVE HO V6 ENGINE. Wholesale pricing! This vehicle is sold As-Is and priced to sell. We have not inspected this vehicle. Fresh trade 'Dodge Magnum continues to avoid the stodgy wagon mold, thanks to its specialized blend of sporty good looks, practical utility and satisfying performance.' -Edmunds.com. AFFORDABILITY This Magnum is priced $1,000 below NADA Retail. MORE ABOUT US We opened in our current location with a commitment to offer customers a better way to purchase a vehicle. At Extreme Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, you'll never hear, 'Let me check with my sales manager, ' or be passed from one department to the next. Here, you'll determine pricing and financing directly with your sales consultant for a pressure- free experience. By working with the same person from start to finish, you'll appreciate our transparency and avoid the typical hassles! Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Magnum SXT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D4FV48V05H185904
Stock: A3817A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 153,270 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,000
Rairdon's Dodge Chrysler Jeep of Kirkland - Kirkland / Washington
Recent Arrival!Call (844) 812-2392 For Details..2007 Dodge Magnum 21/28 City/Highway MPG*All vehicles are one of each. All Pre-Owned or certified vehicles are used. A negotiable documentary service fee of up to $150 may be added to the sale price or capitalized cost. All financing is subject to credit approval. Prices exclude tax, title, and license. Please consider verifying any information in question with a dealership sales representative. MSRP is Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price, it is not our sale price, The Net MSRP after rebates is not an advertised price and both are used for comparison purposes only. The offering price of this vehicle is conditioned on a negotiated waiver of implied warranties if the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is AS IS-NO DEALER WARRANTY. If the Buyers Guide on the vehicle is IMPLIED WARRANTIES ONLY, the offer includes implied warranties of merchantability. Call Dealer to determine form of Buyers Guide on the vehicle. Washington residents only. MPG is based on EPA estimates for newly manufactured vehicles only. Actual rating will vary with driving conditions, habits, and vehicle condition.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Magnum SE with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D4FV47T67H775477
Stock: 7H775477
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 85,231 miles
$14,990
Done Deal Motors - Canton / Massachusetts
2005 Dodge Magnum R/T Sport Wagon 5.7L HEMI is a 1-Owner vehicle with ONLY 85,000 all original miles. This is a very clean an well maintained very rare to find vehicle. It has been garage kept by it's original owner and drives as good as it was new. Please look at all the pictures to see the options and condition of this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Magnum RT with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D4GV58255H613501
Stock: 613501
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,409 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,490
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Pembroke Pines - Pembroke Pines / Florida
26G Sxt Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg Electronic Stability Program 3.5L Mpi 24-Valve Ho V6 Engine 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Disc Brakes Roof Rack & Cargo Organizer Group 8-Way Pwr Driver Seat Performance Appearance Group Sunscreen Glass Cargo Compartment Cover Rear Spoiler 4-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Cloth Low-Back Front Bucket Seats P215/65R17 All-Season Bsw Tires Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Magnum SXT with AWD/4WD, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D4FV48V05H649208
Stock: 5H649208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 127,022 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$8,999
LV Cars Airport - Las Vegas / Nevada
All prices shown are cash prices do not include doc fee recon fee state taxes and bank fees ( if applicable ) All vehicles are sold as is- warranty options are available at additional cost. All sales are final- no refunds or exchanges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Magnum SE with Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D4FV47T17H663329
Stock: LVCA663329R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,073 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$6,900
Sternberg Ford - Dale / Indiana
Please call us for more information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Magnum SE with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D4FV48V85H116331
Stock: 37935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2018
- 70,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,900
Exceptional Motorcars - Glenshaw / Pennsylvania
5.7L V8 HEMI ENGINE!!!! ONE OWNER!!!! LEATHER SEATS!!!! 18 INCH ALLOY WHEELS FOG LIGHTS CRUISE CONTROL VERY CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED NEW PA INSPECTION. ASK ABOUT OUR EXTENDED WARRANTIES.....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Dodge Magnum RT with Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Leather Seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D8GV58295H510306
Stock: 10306
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 136,978 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,750
AutoMartCharleston.com - North Charleston / South Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Dodge Magnum SE with Upgraded Engine, Rear Bench Seats, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D4FV47V97H800471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Magnum searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Magnum
- 5(82%)
- 4(15%)
- 3(2%)
- 2(1%)
Related Dodge Magnum info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
- Used Audi A3 Sportback e-tron 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2010
- Used Acura TSX 2014
- Used Lexus IS 350 C 2011
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT 2013
- Used Volkswagen Touareg 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS Coupe 2014
- Used Mercury Grand Marquis 2011
- Used Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class 2016
- Used Jeep Liberty 2012
- Used Ram 1500 2010
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2013
- Used Chrysler PT Cruiser 2010
- Used Jeep Patriot 2017
- Used Pontiac Vibe 2010
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Dodge Avenger Richmond VA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Lawrenceville GA
- Used Dodge Avenger Ocala FL
- Used Dodge Nitro Hollywood FL
- Used Dodge Viper Bellevue WA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Bradenton FL
- Used Dodge Avenger Spring TX
- Used Dodge Nitro Lancaster PA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Ann Arbor MI
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Lancaster PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Dodge Charger 2018 Santa Rosa CA
- Used Dodge Challenger 2014 Seattle WA
- Used Dodge Dart 2015 Buffalo NY
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon