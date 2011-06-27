Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-Z EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,464
|$12,442
|$14,521
|Clean
|$9,987
|$11,888
|$13,833
|Average
|$9,035
|$10,779
|$12,456
|Rough
|$8,082
|$9,670
|$11,079
Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-Z 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,590
|$11,689
|$13,873
|Clean
|$9,154
|$11,168
|$13,215
|Average
|$8,280
|$10,126
|$11,900
|Rough
|$7,407
|$9,084
|$10,584
Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-Z EX 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,678
|$12,357
|$14,144
|Clean
|$10,192
|$11,806
|$13,473
|Average
|$9,219
|$10,705
|$12,132
|Rough
|$8,247
|$9,603
|$10,791
Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-Z 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,778
|$11,588
|$13,493
|Clean
|$9,333
|$11,072
|$12,853
|Average
|$8,443
|$10,039
|$11,574
|Rough
|$7,552
|$9,006
|$10,295
Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-Z EX 2dr Hatchback w/Navigation (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,190
|$13,300
|$15,516
|Clean
|$10,681
|$12,707
|$14,781
|Average
|$9,662
|$11,522
|$13,310
|Rough
|$8,643
|$10,336
|$11,838
Estimated values
2015 Honda CR-Z EX 2dr Hatchback (1.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,989
|$11,760
|$13,629
|Clean
|$9,534
|$11,236
|$12,983
|Average
|$8,624
|$10,188
|$11,691
|Rough
|$7,715
|$9,140
|$10,398