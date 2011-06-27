Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,662
|$41,851
|$43,323
|Clean
|$39,889
|$41,056
|$42,495
|Average
|$38,344
|$39,466
|$40,838
|Rough
|$36,799
|$37,876
|$39,181
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,809
|$44,898
|$46,250
|Clean
|$42,977
|$44,046
|$45,366
|Average
|$41,312
|$42,340
|$43,597
|Rough
|$39,647
|$40,634
|$41,828
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,684
|$36,650
|$40,293
|Clean
|$33,044
|$35,954
|$39,522
|Average
|$31,764
|$34,561
|$37,981
|Rough
|$30,484
|$33,169
|$36,440
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,040
|$54,609
|$57,773
|Clean
|$51,051
|$53,572
|$56,668
|Average
|$49,074
|$51,497
|$54,459
|Rough
|$47,096
|$49,423
|$52,249
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,948
|$48,916
|$50,121
|Clean
|$47,037
|$47,987
|$49,162
|Average
|$45,215
|$46,128
|$47,246
|Rough
|$43,393
|$44,270
|$45,329
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,817
|$53,027
|$58,199
|Clean
|$47,890
|$52,020
|$57,086
|Average
|$46,034
|$50,005
|$54,860
|Rough
|$44,179
|$47,991
|$52,634
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,370
|$34,131
|$37,524
|Clean
|$30,774
|$33,483
|$36,806
|Average
|$29,581
|$32,187
|$35,371
|Rough
|$28,389
|$30,890
|$33,936
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,191
|$54,727
|$57,852
|Clean
|$51,199
|$53,687
|$56,746
|Average
|$49,216
|$51,608
|$54,533
|Rough
|$47,233
|$49,529
|$52,321
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,596
|$40,790
|$42,269
|Clean
|$38,844
|$40,015
|$41,461
|Average
|$37,339
|$38,466
|$39,844
|Rough
|$35,835
|$36,916
|$38,228
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,310
|$36,589
|$38,170
|Clean
|$34,639
|$35,894
|$37,440
|Average
|$33,297
|$34,504
|$35,980
|Rough
|$31,956
|$33,114
|$34,520
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,117
|$49,079
|$50,278
|Clean
|$47,203
|$48,147
|$49,317
|Average
|$45,374
|$46,283
|$47,394
|Rough
|$43,546
|$44,418
|$45,471
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,017
|$40,766
|$41,701
|Clean
|$39,257
|$39,992
|$40,904
|Average
|$37,736
|$38,443
|$39,309
|Rough
|$36,215
|$36,894
|$37,714
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$43,724
|$44,816
|$46,171
|Clean
|$42,894
|$43,965
|$45,288
|Average
|$41,232
|$42,262
|$43,522
|Rough
|$39,571
|$40,560
|$41,757
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$47,948
|$48,916
|$50,121
|Clean
|$47,037
|$47,987
|$49,162
|Average
|$45,215
|$46,128
|$47,246
|Rough
|$43,393
|$44,270
|$45,329
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$35,203
|$38,301
|$42,109
|Clean
|$34,534
|$37,574
|$41,304
|Average
|$33,196
|$36,119
|$39,693
|Rough
|$31,859
|$34,664
|$38,083
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,330
|$36,264
|$39,868
|Clean
|$32,697
|$35,575
|$39,105
|Average
|$31,430
|$34,198
|$37,581
|Rough
|$30,164
|$32,820
|$36,056
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,394
|$48,302
|$53,102
|Clean
|$43,551
|$47,385
|$52,087
|Average
|$41,864
|$45,550
|$50,056
|Rough
|$40,177
|$43,715
|$48,025
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,505
|$34,279
|$37,685
|Clean
|$30,906
|$33,628
|$36,965
|Average
|$29,709
|$32,326
|$35,523
|Rough
|$28,512
|$31,023
|$34,082
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,056
|$50,112
|$51,427
|Clean
|$48,123
|$49,160
|$50,444
|Average
|$46,259
|$47,257
|$48,477
|Rough
|$44,395
|$45,353
|$46,510
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,393
|$36,332
|$39,944
|Clean
|$32,758
|$35,642
|$39,180
|Average
|$31,490
|$34,262
|$37,652
|Rough
|$30,221
|$32,882
|$36,124
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$56,333
|$57,971
|$59,998
|Clean
|$55,263
|$56,869
|$58,851
|Average
|$53,122
|$54,667
|$56,556
|Rough
|$50,981
|$52,465
|$54,261
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,634
|$35,282
|$36,092
|Clean
|$33,976
|$34,612
|$35,401
|Average
|$32,660
|$33,272
|$34,021
|Rough
|$31,344
|$31,932
|$32,641
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$44,147
|$45,227
|$46,568
|Clean
|$43,308
|$44,368
|$45,678
|Average
|$41,631
|$42,649
|$43,896
|Rough
|$39,953
|$40,931
|$42,115
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$37,272
|$40,553
|$44,583
|Clean
|$36,564
|$39,782
|$43,730
|Average
|$35,147
|$38,242
|$42,025
|Rough
|$33,731
|$36,701
|$40,320