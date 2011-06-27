  1. Home
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,662$41,851$43,323
Clean$39,889$41,056$42,495
Average$38,344$39,466$40,838
Rough$36,799$37,876$39,181
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,809$44,898$46,250
Clean$42,977$44,046$45,366
Average$41,312$42,340$43,597
Rough$39,647$40,634$41,828
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,684$36,650$40,293
Clean$33,044$35,954$39,522
Average$31,764$34,561$37,981
Rough$30,484$33,169$36,440
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,040$54,609$57,773
Clean$51,051$53,572$56,668
Average$49,074$51,497$54,459
Rough$47,096$49,423$52,249
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,948$48,916$50,121
Clean$47,037$47,987$49,162
Average$45,215$46,128$47,246
Rough$43,393$44,270$45,329
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,817$53,027$58,199
Clean$47,890$52,020$57,086
Average$46,034$50,005$54,860
Rough$44,179$47,991$52,634
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,370$34,131$37,524
Clean$30,774$33,483$36,806
Average$29,581$32,187$35,371
Rough$28,389$30,890$33,936
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$52,191$54,727$57,852
Clean$51,199$53,687$56,746
Average$49,216$51,608$54,533
Rough$47,233$49,529$52,321
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,596$40,790$42,269
Clean$38,844$40,015$41,461
Average$37,339$38,466$39,844
Rough$35,835$36,916$38,228
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,310$36,589$38,170
Clean$34,639$35,894$37,440
Average$33,297$34,504$35,980
Rough$31,956$33,114$34,520
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$48,117$49,079$50,278
Clean$47,203$48,147$49,317
Average$45,374$46,283$47,394
Rough$43,546$44,418$45,471
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$40,017$40,766$41,701
Clean$39,257$39,992$40,904
Average$37,736$38,443$39,309
Rough$36,215$36,894$37,714
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$43,724$44,816$46,171
Clean$42,894$43,965$45,288
Average$41,232$42,262$43,522
Rough$39,571$40,560$41,757
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$47,948$48,916$50,121
Clean$47,037$47,987$49,162
Average$45,215$46,128$47,246
Rough$43,393$44,270$45,329
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$35,203$38,301$42,109
Clean$34,534$37,574$41,304
Average$33,196$36,119$39,693
Rough$31,859$34,664$38,083
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,330$36,264$39,868
Clean$32,697$35,575$39,105
Average$31,430$34,198$37,581
Rough$30,164$32,820$36,056
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,394$48,302$53,102
Clean$43,551$47,385$52,087
Average$41,864$45,550$50,056
Rough$40,177$43,715$48,025
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,505$34,279$37,685
Clean$30,906$33,628$36,965
Average$29,709$32,326$35,523
Rough$28,512$31,023$34,082
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$49,056$50,112$51,427
Clean$48,123$49,160$50,444
Average$46,259$47,257$48,477
Rough$44,395$45,353$46,510
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,393$36,332$39,944
Clean$32,758$35,642$39,180
Average$31,490$34,262$37,652
Rough$30,221$32,882$36,124
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD Denali 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$56,333$57,971$59,998
Clean$55,263$56,869$58,851
Average$53,122$54,667$56,556
Rough$50,981$52,465$54,261
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,634$35,282$36,092
Clean$33,976$34,612$35,401
Average$32,660$33,272$34,021
Rough$31,344$31,932$32,641
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB DRW (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$44,147$45,227$46,568
Clean$43,308$44,368$45,678
Average$41,631$42,649$43,896
Rough$39,953$40,931$42,115
2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD SLE 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,272$40,553$44,583
Clean$36,564$39,782$43,730
Average$35,147$38,242$42,025
Rough$33,731$36,701$40,320
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,774 for one in "Clean" condition and about $33,483 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 3500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,774 for one in "Clean" condition and about $33,483 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $30,774 for one in "Clean" condition and about $33,483 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD ranges from $28,389 to $37,524, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 GMC Sierra 3500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.