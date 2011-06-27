  1. Home
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,471$2,576$3,133
Clean$1,312$2,299$2,804
Average$995$1,743$2,146
Rough$677$1,187$1,489
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,452$2,442$2,939
Clean$1,295$2,179$2,630
Average$982$1,652$2,013
Rough$668$1,125$1,396
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,084$1,950$2,388
Clean$967$1,740$2,138
Average$733$1,319$1,636
Rough$499$899$1,135
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,325$2,640$3,308
Clean$1,182$2,355$2,961
Average$896$1,786$2,266
Rough$610$1,217$1,572
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,497$2,966$3,711
Clean$1,335$2,646$3,322
Average$1,012$2,006$2,543
Rough$689$1,367$1,764
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,086$2,152$2,694
Clean$968$1,920$2,411
Average$734$1,456$1,845
Rough$500$992$1,280
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,158$2,111$2,591
Clean$1,033$1,883$2,319
Average$783$1,428$1,775
Rough$533$973$1,231
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,346$2,666$3,336
Clean$1,200$2,378$2,986
Average$910$1,803$2,285
Rough$620$1,228$1,585
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,259$2,235$2,728
Clean$1,123$1,994$2,442
Average$851$1,512$1,869
Rough$580$1,030$1,296
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,320$2,335$2,846
Clean$1,177$2,083$2,547
Average$892$1,579$1,949
Rough$608$1,076$1,352
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,308$2,316$2,824
Clean$1,167$2,067$2,527
Average$885$1,567$1,935
Rough$602$1,068$1,342
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,086$2,152$2,694
Clean$968$1,920$2,411
Average$734$1,456$1,845
Rough$500$992$1,280
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,229$2,437$3,049
Clean$1,097$2,174$2,729
Average$831$1,649$2,089
Rough$566$1,123$1,449
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$797$1,287$1,533
Clean$711$1,148$1,372
Average$539$871$1,050
Rough$367$593$728
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,361$2,400$2,925
Clean$1,214$2,142$2,618
Average$920$1,624$2,004
Rough$627$1,106$1,390
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,179$2,104$2,572
Clean$1,052$1,877$2,302
Average$797$1,424$1,762
Rough$543$970$1,222
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$894$1,772$2,218
Clean$798$1,581$1,986
Average$605$1,199$1,520
Rough$412$817$1,054
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,155$2,289$2,865
Clean$1,031$2,043$2,564
Average$781$1,549$1,963
Rough$532$1,055$1,361
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,230$2,041$2,447
Clean$1,098$1,821$2,190
Average$832$1,381$1,676
Rough$567$941$1,163
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,449$2,871$3,593
Clean$1,293$2,562$3,216
Average$980$1,943$2,461
Rough$667$1,323$1,707
Estimated values
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,390$2,481$3,031
Clean$1,240$2,213$2,713
Average$940$1,678$2,076
Rough$640$1,143$1,440
Sell my 1997 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1997 GMC Sierra 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 GMC Sierra 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,097 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,174 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1997 GMC Sierra 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,097 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,174 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1997 GMC Sierra 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1997 GMC Sierra 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,097 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,174 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1997 GMC Sierra 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1997 GMC Sierra 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1997 GMC Sierra 2500 ranges from $566 to $3,049, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1997 GMC Sierra 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.