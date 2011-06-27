Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,471
|$2,576
|$3,133
|Clean
|$1,312
|$2,299
|$2,804
|Average
|$995
|$1,743
|$2,146
|Rough
|$677
|$1,187
|$1,489
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,452
|$2,442
|$2,939
|Clean
|$1,295
|$2,179
|$2,630
|Average
|$982
|$1,652
|$2,013
|Rough
|$668
|$1,125
|$1,396
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,084
|$1,950
|$2,388
|Clean
|$967
|$1,740
|$2,138
|Average
|$733
|$1,319
|$1,636
|Rough
|$499
|$899
|$1,135
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,325
|$2,640
|$3,308
|Clean
|$1,182
|$2,355
|$2,961
|Average
|$896
|$1,786
|$2,266
|Rough
|$610
|$1,217
|$1,572
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,497
|$2,966
|$3,711
|Clean
|$1,335
|$2,646
|$3,322
|Average
|$1,012
|$2,006
|$2,543
|Rough
|$689
|$1,367
|$1,764
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,086
|$2,152
|$2,694
|Clean
|$968
|$1,920
|$2,411
|Average
|$734
|$1,456
|$1,845
|Rough
|$500
|$992
|$1,280
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,158
|$2,111
|$2,591
|Clean
|$1,033
|$1,883
|$2,319
|Average
|$783
|$1,428
|$1,775
|Rough
|$533
|$973
|$1,231
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,346
|$2,666
|$3,336
|Clean
|$1,200
|$2,378
|$2,986
|Average
|$910
|$1,803
|$2,285
|Rough
|$620
|$1,228
|$1,585
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,259
|$2,235
|$2,728
|Clean
|$1,123
|$1,994
|$2,442
|Average
|$851
|$1,512
|$1,869
|Rough
|$580
|$1,030
|$1,296
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,320
|$2,335
|$2,846
|Clean
|$1,177
|$2,083
|$2,547
|Average
|$892
|$1,579
|$1,949
|Rough
|$608
|$1,076
|$1,352
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,308
|$2,316
|$2,824
|Clean
|$1,167
|$2,067
|$2,527
|Average
|$885
|$1,567
|$1,935
|Rough
|$602
|$1,068
|$1,342
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,086
|$2,152
|$2,694
|Clean
|$968
|$1,920
|$2,411
|Average
|$734
|$1,456
|$1,845
|Rough
|$500
|$992
|$1,280
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,229
|$2,437
|$3,049
|Clean
|$1,097
|$2,174
|$2,729
|Average
|$831
|$1,649
|$2,089
|Rough
|$566
|$1,123
|$1,449
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$797
|$1,287
|$1,533
|Clean
|$711
|$1,148
|$1,372
|Average
|$539
|$871
|$1,050
|Rough
|$367
|$593
|$728
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,361
|$2,400
|$2,925
|Clean
|$1,214
|$2,142
|$2,618
|Average
|$920
|$1,624
|$2,004
|Rough
|$627
|$1,106
|$1,390
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,179
|$2,104
|$2,572
|Clean
|$1,052
|$1,877
|$2,302
|Average
|$797
|$1,424
|$1,762
|Rough
|$543
|$970
|$1,222
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$894
|$1,772
|$2,218
|Clean
|$798
|$1,581
|$1,986
|Average
|$605
|$1,199
|$1,520
|Rough
|$412
|$817
|$1,054
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,155
|$2,289
|$2,865
|Clean
|$1,031
|$2,043
|$2,564
|Average
|$781
|$1,549
|$1,963
|Rough
|$532
|$1,055
|$1,361
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,230
|$2,041
|$2,447
|Clean
|$1,098
|$1,821
|$2,190
|Average
|$832
|$1,381
|$1,676
|Rough
|$567
|$941
|$1,163
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,449
|$2,871
|$3,593
|Clean
|$1,293
|$2,562
|$3,216
|Average
|$980
|$1,943
|$2,461
|Rough
|$667
|$1,323
|$1,707
Estimated values
1997 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,390
|$2,481
|$3,031
|Clean
|$1,240
|$2,213
|$2,713
|Average
|$940
|$1,678
|$2,076
|Rough
|$640
|$1,143
|$1,440