Estimated values
1997 Honda Civic del Sol VTEC 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,023
|$1,752
|$2,146
|Clean
|$903
|$1,551
|$1,902
|Average
|$664
|$1,150
|$1,412
|Rough
|$425
|$749
|$923
Estimated values
1997 Honda Civic del Sol S 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$836
|$1,440
|$1,768
|Clean
|$738
|$1,275
|$1,567
|Average
|$543
|$946
|$1,163
|Rough
|$347
|$616
|$760
Estimated values
1997 Honda Civic del Sol Si 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$919
|$1,592
|$1,957
|Clean
|$812
|$1,410
|$1,733
|Average
|$597
|$1,046
|$1,287
|Rough
|$382
|$681
|$841