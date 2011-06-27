Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,123
|$11,325
|$13,215
|Clean
|$7,589
|$10,586
|$12,353
|Average
|$6,522
|$9,109
|$10,629
|Rough
|$5,454
|$7,631
|$8,904
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon Hybrid 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,941
|$10,487
|$11,405
|Clean
|$8,353
|$9,803
|$10,661
|Average
|$7,179
|$8,435
|$9,173
|Rough
|$6,004
|$7,067
|$7,685
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,594
|$10,265
|$11,842
|Clean
|$7,095
|$9,595
|$11,070
|Average
|$6,097
|$8,256
|$9,524
|Rough
|$5,099
|$6,917
|$7,979
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon Hybrid 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,202
|$10,042
|$11,718
|Clean
|$6,729
|$9,387
|$10,953
|Average
|$5,783
|$8,077
|$9,424
|Rough
|$4,836
|$6,766
|$7,895