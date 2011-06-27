  1. Home
Estimated values
2009 GMC Yukon Hybrid Denali 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl gas/electric hybrid 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,123$11,325$13,215
Clean$7,589$10,586$12,353
Average$6,522$9,109$10,629
Rough$5,454$7,631$8,904
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,941$10,487$11,405
Clean$8,353$9,803$10,661
Average$7,179$8,435$9,173
Rough$6,004$7,067$7,685
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,594$10,265$11,842
Clean$7,095$9,595$11,070
Average$6,097$8,256$9,524
Rough$5,099$6,917$7,979
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,202$10,042$11,718
Clean$6,729$9,387$10,953
Average$5,783$8,077$9,424
Rough$4,836$6,766$7,895
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2009 GMC Yukon Hybrid on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2009 GMC Yukon Hybrid with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,729 for one in "Clean" condition and about $9,387 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2009 GMC Yukon Hybrid. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2009 GMC Yukon Hybrid and see how it feels. Learn more
To understand if the 2009 GMC Yukon Hybrid is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.