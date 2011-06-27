  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500
  4. Used 1995 GMC Sierra 2500
  5. Appraisal value

1995 GMC Sierra 2500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$556$1,252$1,607
Clean$496$1,117$1,438
Average$376$847$1,101
Rough$256$577$763
Sell my 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$868$1,787$2,254
Clean$774$1,595$2,018
Average$587$1,209$1,544
Rough$399$824$1,071
Sell my 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,334$2,079$2,451
Clean$1,190$1,855$2,193
Average$902$1,406$1,679
Rough$614$958$1,164
Sell my 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,202$1,960$2,340
Clean$1,072$1,749$2,094
Average$813$1,326$1,603
Rough$553$903$1,112
Sell my 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$750$1,688$2,166
Clean$669$1,506$1,939
Average$507$1,142$1,484
Rough$345$778$1,029
Sell my 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,099$1,869$2,256
Clean$980$1,667$2,019
Average$743$1,264$1,545
Rough$506$861$1,072
Sell my 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,437$2,216$2,603
Clean$1,282$1,977$2,330
Average$972$1,499$1,784
Rough$661$1,021$1,237
Sell my 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,517$2,180$2,507
Clean$1,353$1,945$2,243
Average$1,026$1,474$1,717
Rough$698$1,004$1,191
Sell my 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,252$1,829$2,113
Clean$1,117$1,631$1,891
Average$847$1,237$1,447
Rough$576$843$1,004
Sell my 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$901$1,533$1,852
Clean$804$1,368$1,657
Average$609$1,037$1,268
Rough$415$706$880
Sell my 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,122$1,653$1,917
Clean$1,001$1,475$1,715
Average$759$1,118$1,313
Rough$516$762$911
Sell my 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,082$1,798$2,157
Clean$965$1,604$1,931
Average$732$1,216$1,478
Rough$498$828$1,025
Sell my 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$715$1,608$2,064
Clean$638$1,435$1,848
Average$484$1,088$1,414
Rough$329$741$981
Sell my 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$758$1,704$2,185
Clean$676$1,520$1,956
Average$512$1,152$1,497
Rough$349$785$1,038
Sell my 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,197$1,860$2,191
Clean$1,068$1,659$1,961
Average$809$1,258$1,501
Rough$551$857$1,041
Sell my 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,010$1,662$1,989
Clean$901$1,483$1,780
Average$683$1,124$1,363
Rough$465$766$945
Sell my 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,063$1,684$1,994
Clean$948$1,503$1,785
Average$718$1,139$1,366
Rough$489$776$947
Sell my 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$607$1,218$1,529
Clean$541$1,087$1,369
Average$410$824$1,048
Rough$279$561$727
Sell my 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,157$1,952$2,352
Clean$1,032$1,742$2,105
Average$782$1,321$1,612
Rough$532$900$1,118
Sell my 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$928$1,563$1,881
Clean$828$1,394$1,683
Average$628$1,057$1,289
Rough$427$720$894
Sell my 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500 near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $669 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,506 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $669 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,506 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1995 GMC Sierra 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $669 for one in "Clean" condition and about $1,506 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1995 GMC Sierra 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 ranges from $345 to $2,166, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1995 GMC Sierra 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.