Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$556
|$1,252
|$1,607
|Clean
|$496
|$1,117
|$1,438
|Average
|$376
|$847
|$1,101
|Rough
|$256
|$577
|$763
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$868
|$1,787
|$2,254
|Clean
|$774
|$1,595
|$2,018
|Average
|$587
|$1,209
|$1,544
|Rough
|$399
|$824
|$1,071
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,334
|$2,079
|$2,451
|Clean
|$1,190
|$1,855
|$2,193
|Average
|$902
|$1,406
|$1,679
|Rough
|$614
|$958
|$1,164
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,202
|$1,960
|$2,340
|Clean
|$1,072
|$1,749
|$2,094
|Average
|$813
|$1,326
|$1,603
|Rough
|$553
|$903
|$1,112
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$750
|$1,688
|$2,166
|Clean
|$669
|$1,506
|$1,939
|Average
|$507
|$1,142
|$1,484
|Rough
|$345
|$778
|$1,029
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,099
|$1,869
|$2,256
|Clean
|$980
|$1,667
|$2,019
|Average
|$743
|$1,264
|$1,545
|Rough
|$506
|$861
|$1,072
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,437
|$2,216
|$2,603
|Clean
|$1,282
|$1,977
|$2,330
|Average
|$972
|$1,499
|$1,784
|Rough
|$661
|$1,021
|$1,237
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,517
|$2,180
|$2,507
|Clean
|$1,353
|$1,945
|$2,243
|Average
|$1,026
|$1,474
|$1,717
|Rough
|$698
|$1,004
|$1,191
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,252
|$1,829
|$2,113
|Clean
|$1,117
|$1,631
|$1,891
|Average
|$847
|$1,237
|$1,447
|Rough
|$576
|$843
|$1,004
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$901
|$1,533
|$1,852
|Clean
|$804
|$1,368
|$1,657
|Average
|$609
|$1,037
|$1,268
|Rough
|$415
|$706
|$880
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (4.3L 6cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,122
|$1,653
|$1,917
|Clean
|$1,001
|$1,475
|$1,715
|Average
|$759
|$1,118
|$1,313
|Rough
|$516
|$762
|$911
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,082
|$1,798
|$2,157
|Clean
|$965
|$1,604
|$1,931
|Average
|$732
|$1,216
|$1,478
|Rough
|$498
|$828
|$1,025
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$715
|$1,608
|$2,064
|Clean
|$638
|$1,435
|$1,848
|Average
|$484
|$1,088
|$1,414
|Rough
|$329
|$741
|$981
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$758
|$1,704
|$2,185
|Clean
|$676
|$1,520
|$1,956
|Average
|$512
|$1,152
|$1,497
|Rough
|$349
|$785
|$1,038
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,197
|$1,860
|$2,191
|Clean
|$1,068
|$1,659
|$1,961
|Average
|$809
|$1,258
|$1,501
|Rough
|$551
|$857
|$1,041
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,010
|$1,662
|$1,989
|Clean
|$901
|$1,483
|$1,780
|Average
|$683
|$1,124
|$1,363
|Rough
|$465
|$766
|$945
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,063
|$1,684
|$1,994
|Clean
|$948
|$1,503
|$1,785
|Average
|$718
|$1,139
|$1,366
|Rough
|$489
|$776
|$947
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$607
|$1,218
|$1,529
|Clean
|$541
|$1,087
|$1,369
|Average
|$410
|$824
|$1,048
|Rough
|$279
|$561
|$727
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,157
|$1,952
|$2,352
|Clean
|$1,032
|$1,742
|$2,105
|Average
|$782
|$1,321
|$1,612
|Rough
|$532
|$900
|$1,118
Estimated values
1995 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$928
|$1,563
|$1,881
|Clean
|$828
|$1,394
|$1,683
|Average
|$628
|$1,057
|$1,289
|Rough
|$427
|$720
|$894