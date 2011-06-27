Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited SLE 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$33,433
|$35,008
|$36,951
|Clean
|$32,798
|$34,343
|$36,245
|Average
|$31,527
|$33,013
|$34,831
|Rough
|$30,257
|$31,683
|$33,418
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,742
|$28,994
|$30,538
|Clean
|$27,215
|$28,443
|$29,954
|Average
|$26,161
|$27,342
|$28,786
|Rough
|$25,106
|$26,240
|$27,618
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited SLE 4dr Double Cab SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,392
|$33,407
|$34,665
|Clean
|$31,776
|$32,773
|$34,002
|Average
|$30,545
|$31,504
|$32,676
|Rough
|$29,314
|$30,235
|$31,350
Estimated values
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited 4dr Double Cab 4WD SB (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$31,025
|$32,247
|$33,756
|Clean
|$30,435
|$31,634
|$33,111
|Average
|$29,256
|$30,409
|$31,820
|Rough
|$28,078
|$29,184
|$30,529