Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,343
|$2,302
|$2,785
|Clean
|$1,199
|$2,054
|$2,493
|Average
|$910
|$1,559
|$1,909
|Rough
|$621
|$1,064
|$1,326
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,690
|$2,714
|$3,226
|Clean
|$1,508
|$2,422
|$2,888
|Average
|$1,144
|$1,839
|$2,212
|Rough
|$781
|$1,255
|$1,536
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,038
|$3,819
|$4,723
|Clean
|$1,818
|$3,409
|$4,228
|Average
|$1,380
|$2,587
|$3,238
|Rough
|$941
|$1,766
|$2,249
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,240
|$2,139
|$2,593
|Clean
|$1,106
|$1,909
|$2,321
|Average
|$840
|$1,449
|$1,778
|Rough
|$573
|$989
|$1,235
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,623
|$3,126
|$3,890
|Clean
|$1,448
|$2,790
|$3,483
|Average
|$1,099
|$2,118
|$2,668
|Rough
|$750
|$1,445
|$1,853
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,448
|$2,335
|$2,781
|Clean
|$1,292
|$2,084
|$2,489
|Average
|$981
|$1,582
|$1,907
|Rough
|$669
|$1,080
|$1,324
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,316
|$2,467
|$3,051
|Clean
|$1,175
|$2,202
|$2,732
|Average
|$891
|$1,671
|$2,092
|Rough
|$608
|$1,141
|$1,453
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,479
|$2,513
|$3,033
|Clean
|$1,320
|$2,242
|$2,716
|Average
|$1,002
|$1,702
|$2,080
|Rough
|$683
|$1,162
|$1,445
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,545
|$2,615
|$3,153
|Clean
|$1,379
|$2,333
|$2,823
|Average
|$1,046
|$1,771
|$2,162
|Rough
|$714
|$1,209
|$1,502
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$891
|$1,320
|$1,532
|Clean
|$795
|$1,178
|$1,372
|Average
|$603
|$894
|$1,051
|Rough
|$411
|$610
|$730
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,246
|$2,337
|$2,889
|Clean
|$1,112
|$2,086
|$2,587
|Average
|$844
|$1,583
|$1,981
|Rough
|$576
|$1,080
|$1,376
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,658
|$2,789
|$3,358
|Clean
|$1,479
|$2,489
|$3,006
|Average
|$1,122
|$1,889
|$2,303
|Rough
|$766
|$1,289
|$1,599
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,714
|$3,214
|$3,974
|Clean
|$1,530
|$2,869
|$3,558
|Average
|$1,161
|$2,177
|$2,725
|Rough
|$792
|$1,486
|$1,893
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,680
|$3,149
|$3,893
|Clean
|$1,499
|$2,810
|$3,485
|Average
|$1,137
|$2,133
|$2,669
|Rough
|$776
|$1,456
|$1,854
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,867
|$3,500
|$4,328
|Clean
|$1,666
|$3,124
|$3,875
|Average
|$1,264
|$2,371
|$2,968
|Rough
|$862
|$1,618
|$2,061
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,902
|$3,565
|$4,407
|Clean
|$1,697
|$3,181
|$3,946
|Average
|$1,288
|$2,415
|$3,022
|Rough
|$879
|$1,648
|$2,099
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,380
|$2,214
|$2,631
|Clean
|$1,231
|$1,976
|$2,356
|Average
|$934
|$1,500
|$1,804
|Rough
|$637
|$1,024
|$1,253
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,411
|$2,408
|$2,910
|Clean
|$1,259
|$2,149
|$2,605
|Average
|$955
|$1,631
|$1,995
|Rough
|$652
|$1,113
|$1,386
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,491
|$2,532
|$3,056
|Clean
|$1,330
|$2,260
|$2,736
|Average
|$1,009
|$1,715
|$2,096
|Rough
|$689
|$1,170
|$1,456
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,625
|$2,652
|$3,168
|Clean
|$1,450
|$2,367
|$2,836
|Average
|$1,101
|$1,796
|$2,172
|Rough
|$751
|$1,226
|$1,509
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,517
|$2,843
|$3,516
|Clean
|$1,353
|$2,538
|$3,148
|Average
|$1,027
|$1,926
|$2,411
|Rough
|$701
|$1,314
|$1,674