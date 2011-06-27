  1. Home
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,343$2,302$2,785
Clean$1,199$2,054$2,493
Average$910$1,559$1,909
Rough$621$1,064$1,326
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,690$2,714$3,226
Clean$1,508$2,422$2,888
Average$1,144$1,839$2,212
Rough$781$1,255$1,536
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,038$3,819$4,723
Clean$1,818$3,409$4,228
Average$1,380$2,587$3,238
Rough$941$1,766$2,249
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,240$2,139$2,593
Clean$1,106$1,909$2,321
Average$840$1,449$1,778
Rough$573$989$1,235
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,623$3,126$3,890
Clean$1,448$2,790$3,483
Average$1,099$2,118$2,668
Rough$750$1,445$1,853
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,448$2,335$2,781
Clean$1,292$2,084$2,489
Average$981$1,582$1,907
Rough$669$1,080$1,324
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 SLE 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,316$2,467$3,051
Clean$1,175$2,202$2,732
Average$891$1,671$2,092
Rough$608$1,141$1,453
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,479$2,513$3,033
Clean$1,320$2,242$2,716
Average$1,002$1,702$2,080
Rough$683$1,162$1,445
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,545$2,615$3,153
Clean$1,379$2,333$2,823
Average$1,046$1,771$2,162
Rough$714$1,209$1,502
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$891$1,320$1,532
Clean$795$1,178$1,372
Average$603$894$1,051
Rough$411$610$730
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,246$2,337$2,889
Clean$1,112$2,086$2,587
Average$844$1,583$1,981
Rough$576$1,080$1,376
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,658$2,789$3,358
Clean$1,479$2,489$3,006
Average$1,122$1,889$2,303
Rough$766$1,289$1,599
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,714$3,214$3,974
Clean$1,530$2,869$3,558
Average$1,161$2,177$2,725
Rough$792$1,486$1,893
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,680$3,149$3,893
Clean$1,499$2,810$3,485
Average$1,137$2,133$2,669
Rough$776$1,456$1,854
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,867$3,500$4,328
Clean$1,666$3,124$3,875
Average$1,264$2,371$2,968
Rough$862$1,618$2,061
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,902$3,565$4,407
Clean$1,697$3,181$3,946
Average$1,288$2,415$3,022
Rough$879$1,648$2,099
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,380$2,214$2,631
Clean$1,231$1,976$2,356
Average$934$1,500$1,804
Rough$637$1,024$1,253
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,411$2,408$2,910
Clean$1,259$2,149$2,605
Average$955$1,631$1,995
Rough$652$1,113$1,386
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SLE 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,491$2,532$3,056
Clean$1,330$2,260$2,736
Average$1,009$1,715$2,096
Rough$689$1,170$1,456
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 HD SL 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.7L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,625$2,652$3,168
Clean$1,450$2,367$2,836
Average$1,101$1,796$2,172
Rough$751$1,226$1,509
1998 GMC Sierra 2500 SL 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.0L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,517$2,843$3,516
Clean$1,353$2,538$3,148
Average$1,027$1,926$2,411
Rough$701$1,314$1,674
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1998 GMC Sierra 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 GMC Sierra 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,353 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,538 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1998 GMC Sierra 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,353 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,538 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1998 GMC Sierra 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1998 GMC Sierra 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,353 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,538 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1998 GMC Sierra 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1998 GMC Sierra 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1998 GMC Sierra 2500 ranges from $701 to $3,516, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1998 GMC Sierra 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.