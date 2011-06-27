Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,089
|$11,996
|$14,106
|Clean
|$7,404
|$10,975
|$12,903
|Average
|$6,034
|$8,934
|$10,495
|Rough
|$4,664
|$6,892
|$8,087
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,164
|$13,591
|$15,983
|Clean
|$8,388
|$12,434
|$14,619
|Average
|$6,836
|$10,121
|$11,891
|Rough
|$5,284
|$7,808
|$9,163
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,804
|$11,575
|$13,611
|Clean
|$7,144
|$10,590
|$12,449
|Average
|$5,822
|$8,620
|$10,126
|Rough
|$4,500
|$6,649
|$7,803
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,896
|$8,745
|$10,284
|Clean
|$5,397
|$8,001
|$9,406
|Average
|$4,399
|$6,513
|$7,651
|Rough
|$3,400
|$5,024
|$5,896
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,536
|$11,177
|$13,143
|Clean
|$6,898
|$10,225
|$12,021
|Average
|$5,621
|$8,323
|$9,778
|Rough
|$4,345
|$6,421
|$7,535
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,388
|$7,648
|$8,869
|Clean
|$4,932
|$6,997
|$8,113
|Average
|$4,019
|$5,695
|$6,599
|Rough
|$3,107
|$4,394
|$5,085
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SL1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,222
|$6,889
|$7,790
|Clean
|$4,780
|$6,303
|$7,125
|Average
|$3,895
|$5,131
|$5,796
|Rough
|$3,011
|$3,958
|$4,466
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,247
|$7,642
|$8,936
|Clean
|$4,802
|$6,992
|$8,173
|Average
|$3,914
|$5,691
|$6,648
|Rough
|$3,025
|$4,390
|$5,123
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SL1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,599
|$10,882
|$12,656
|Clean
|$6,956
|$9,956
|$11,576
|Average
|$5,669
|$8,104
|$9,416
|Rough
|$4,382
|$6,252
|$7,256
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,599
|$10,882
|$12,656
|Clean
|$6,956
|$9,956
|$11,576
|Average
|$5,669
|$8,104
|$9,416
|Rough
|$4,382
|$6,252
|$7,256
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,145
|$12,131
|$13,745
|Clean
|$8,371
|$11,099
|$12,572
|Average
|$6,822
|$9,034
|$10,226
|Rough
|$5,273
|$6,969
|$7,880
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,504
|$10,478
|$12,084
|Clean
|$6,868
|$9,587
|$11,053
|Average
|$5,598
|$7,803
|$8,991
|Rough
|$4,327
|$6,020
|$6,928
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,734
|$4,217
|$4,480
|Clean
|$3,417
|$3,858
|$4,098
|Average
|$2,785
|$3,141
|$3,333
|Rough
|$2,153
|$2,423
|$2,569
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,995
|$10,374
|$12,200
|Clean
|$6,403
|$9,491
|$11,159
|Average
|$5,218
|$7,726
|$9,077
|Rough
|$4,034
|$5,960
|$6,995
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,145
|$12,080
|$14,206
|Clean
|$7,456
|$11,052
|$12,993
|Average
|$6,076
|$8,996
|$10,569
|Rough
|$4,697
|$6,940
|$8,144
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,853
|$11,647
|$13,696
|Clean
|$7,188
|$10,655
|$12,527
|Average
|$5,858
|$8,673
|$10,190
|Rough
|$4,528
|$6,691
|$7,852
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,451
|$9,566
|$11,250
|Clean
|$5,904
|$8,752
|$10,290
|Average
|$4,812
|$7,124
|$8,370
|Rough
|$3,720
|$5,496
|$6,450
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,709
|$10,901
|$12,626
|Clean
|$7,056
|$9,973
|$11,549
|Average
|$5,751
|$8,118
|$9,394
|Rough
|$4,445
|$6,263
|$7,239
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,973
|$5,892
|$6,930
|Clean
|$3,637
|$5,391
|$6,339
|Average
|$2,964
|$4,388
|$5,156
|Rough
|$2,291
|$3,385
|$3,973
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,979
|$11,262
|$13,034
|Clean
|$7,303
|$10,303
|$11,922
|Average
|$5,952
|$8,386
|$9,697
|Rough
|$4,601
|$6,470
|$7,473
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,216
|$12,185
|$14,330
|Clean
|$7,520
|$11,148
|$13,107
|Average
|$6,129
|$9,074
|$10,661
|Rough
|$4,738
|$7,000
|$8,216
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,713
|$13,794
|$15,998
|Clean
|$8,890
|$12,620
|$14,633
|Average
|$7,245
|$10,272
|$11,903
|Rough
|$5,601
|$7,925
|$9,172
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,808
|$11,155
|$12,964
|Clean
|$7,147
|$10,206
|$11,858
|Average
|$5,825
|$8,307
|$9,645
|Rough
|$4,502
|$6,408
|$7,433
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,050
|$10,158
|$11,837
|Clean
|$6,453
|$9,294
|$10,827
|Average
|$5,259
|$7,565
|$8,807
|Rough
|$4,065
|$5,836
|$6,787
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,250
|$10,406
|$12,112
|Clean
|$6,636
|$9,521
|$11,078
|Average
|$5,409
|$7,749
|$9,011
|Rough
|$4,181
|$5,978
|$6,944
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SL1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,062
|$10,979
|$12,555
|Clean
|$7,379
|$10,045
|$11,484
|Average
|$6,014
|$8,176
|$9,341
|Rough
|$4,649
|$6,307
|$7,198
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,754
|$11,578
|$13,644
|Clean
|$7,097
|$10,593
|$12,480
|Average
|$5,784
|$8,622
|$10,151
|Rough
|$4,471
|$6,651
|$7,822
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SL1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,646
|$9,813
|$11,524
|Clean
|$6,084
|$8,978
|$10,541
|Average
|$4,958
|$7,308
|$8,574
|Rough
|$3,833
|$5,637
|$6,607
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,198
|$12,159
|$14,299
|Clean
|$7,504
|$11,125
|$13,079
|Average
|$6,116
|$9,055
|$10,638
|Rough
|$4,727
|$6,985
|$8,198
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,727
|$8,493
|$9,987
|Clean
|$5,242
|$7,770
|$9,135
|Average
|$4,272
|$6,324
|$7,430
|Rough
|$3,302
|$4,879
|$5,726
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,531
|$10,793
|$12,554
|Clean
|$6,893
|$9,874
|$11,483
|Average
|$5,618
|$8,037
|$9,340
|Rough
|$4,343
|$6,200
|$7,197
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SL1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,381
|$9,271
|$10,832
|Clean
|$5,841
|$8,482
|$9,908
|Average
|$4,760
|$6,904
|$8,059
|Rough
|$3,680
|$5,326
|$6,210
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,519
|$7,885
|$9,164
|Clean
|$5,052
|$7,214
|$8,382
|Average
|$4,117
|$5,872
|$6,818
|Rough
|$3,182
|$4,530
|$5,254
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SL1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,573
|$8,190
|$9,604
|Clean
|$5,101
|$7,493
|$8,784
|Average
|$4,158
|$6,099
|$7,145
|Rough
|$3,214
|$4,705
|$5,506
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,498
|$9,637
|$11,334
|Clean
|$5,948
|$8,817
|$10,366
|Average
|$4,847
|$7,177
|$8,432
|Rough
|$3,747
|$5,536
|$6,498
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,013
|$10,110
|$11,782
|Clean
|$6,419
|$9,249
|$10,776
|Average
|$5,232
|$7,529
|$8,766
|Rough
|$4,044
|$5,808
|$6,755
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,583
|$10,957
|$12,780
|Clean
|$6,941
|$10,024
|$11,689
|Average
|$5,657
|$8,159
|$9,508
|Rough
|$4,372
|$6,294
|$7,327
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,216
|$10,702
|$12,585
|Clean
|$6,605
|$9,791
|$11,511
|Average
|$5,383
|$7,969
|$9,363
|Rough
|$4,161
|$6,148
|$7,215
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,740
|$13,225
|$15,107
|Clean
|$8,915
|$12,099
|$13,818
|Average
|$7,266
|$9,848
|$11,239
|Rough
|$5,616
|$7,597
|$8,661
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,286
|$9,322
|$10,962
|Clean
|$5,753
|$8,528
|$10,027
|Average
|$4,689
|$6,942
|$8,156
|Rough
|$3,624
|$5,355
|$6,285
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,290
|$7,512
|$8,713
|Clean
|$4,842
|$6,873
|$7,970
|Average
|$3,946
|$5,594
|$6,483
|Rough
|$3,051
|$4,316
|$4,996
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,281
|$9,315
|$10,954
|Clean
|$5,749
|$8,522
|$10,019
|Average
|$4,685
|$6,937
|$8,150
|Rough
|$3,622
|$5,351
|$6,280
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,023
|$10,215
|$11,939
|Clean
|$6,428
|$9,346
|$10,920
|Average
|$5,239
|$7,607
|$8,883
|Rough
|$4,049
|$5,868
|$6,845
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,447
|$9,562
|$11,245
|Clean
|$5,901
|$8,748
|$10,285
|Average
|$4,809
|$7,120
|$8,366
|Rough
|$3,718
|$5,493
|$6,447
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,082
|$10,199
|$11,885
|Clean
|$6,482
|$9,331
|$10,870
|Average
|$5,283
|$7,595
|$8,842
|Rough
|$4,083
|$5,859
|$6,814
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SL1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,909
|$9,973
|$11,628
|Clean
|$6,324
|$9,124
|$10,636
|Average
|$5,154
|$7,427
|$8,651
|Rough
|$3,984
|$5,729
|$6,667