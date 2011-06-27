  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500HD
  4. Used 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD
  5. Appraisal value

2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,089$11,996$14,106
Clean$7,404$10,975$12,903
Average$6,034$8,934$10,495
Rough$4,664$6,892$8,087
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,164$13,591$15,983
Clean$8,388$12,434$14,619
Average$6,836$10,121$11,891
Rough$5,284$7,808$9,163
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,804$11,575$13,611
Clean$7,144$10,590$12,449
Average$5,822$8,620$10,126
Rough$4,500$6,649$7,803
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,896$8,745$10,284
Clean$5,397$8,001$9,406
Average$4,399$6,513$7,651
Rough$3,400$5,024$5,896
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,536$11,177$13,143
Clean$6,898$10,225$12,021
Average$5,621$8,323$9,778
Rough$4,345$6,421$7,535
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,388$7,648$8,869
Clean$4,932$6,997$8,113
Average$4,019$5,695$6,599
Rough$3,107$4,394$5,085
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SL1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,222$6,889$7,790
Clean$4,780$6,303$7,125
Average$3,895$5,131$5,796
Rough$3,011$3,958$4,466
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,247$7,642$8,936
Clean$4,802$6,992$8,173
Average$3,914$5,691$6,648
Rough$3,025$4,390$5,123
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SL1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,599$10,882$12,656
Clean$6,956$9,956$11,576
Average$5,669$8,104$9,416
Rough$4,382$6,252$7,256
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,599$10,882$12,656
Clean$6,956$9,956$11,576
Average$5,669$8,104$9,416
Rough$4,382$6,252$7,256
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,145$12,131$13,745
Clean$8,371$11,099$12,572
Average$6,822$9,034$10,226
Rough$5,273$6,969$7,880
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,504$10,478$12,084
Clean$6,868$9,587$11,053
Average$5,598$7,803$8,991
Rough$4,327$6,020$6,928
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SL1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,734$4,217$4,480
Clean$3,417$3,858$4,098
Average$2,785$3,141$3,333
Rough$2,153$2,423$2,569
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,995$10,374$12,200
Clean$6,403$9,491$11,159
Average$5,218$7,726$9,077
Rough$4,034$5,960$6,995
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,145$12,080$14,206
Clean$7,456$11,052$12,993
Average$6,076$8,996$10,569
Rough$4,697$6,940$8,144
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,853$11,647$13,696
Clean$7,188$10,655$12,527
Average$5,858$8,673$10,190
Rough$4,528$6,691$7,852
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,451$9,566$11,250
Clean$5,904$8,752$10,290
Average$4,812$7,124$8,370
Rough$3,720$5,496$6,450
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,709$10,901$12,626
Clean$7,056$9,973$11,549
Average$5,751$8,118$9,394
Rough$4,445$6,263$7,239
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,973$5,892$6,930
Clean$3,637$5,391$6,339
Average$2,964$4,388$5,156
Rough$2,291$3,385$3,973
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,979$11,262$13,034
Clean$7,303$10,303$11,922
Average$5,952$8,386$9,697
Rough$4,601$6,470$7,473
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,216$12,185$14,330
Clean$7,520$11,148$13,107
Average$6,129$9,074$10,661
Rough$4,738$7,000$8,216
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,713$13,794$15,998
Clean$8,890$12,620$14,633
Average$7,245$10,272$11,903
Rough$5,601$7,925$9,172
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,808$11,155$12,964
Clean$7,147$10,206$11,858
Average$5,825$8,307$9,645
Rough$4,502$6,408$7,433
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,050$10,158$11,837
Clean$6,453$9,294$10,827
Average$5,259$7,565$8,807
Rough$4,065$5,836$6,787
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,250$10,406$12,112
Clean$6,636$9,521$11,078
Average$5,409$7,749$9,011
Rough$4,181$5,978$6,944
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SL1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,062$10,979$12,555
Clean$7,379$10,045$11,484
Average$6,014$8,176$9,341
Rough$4,649$6,307$7,198
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,754$11,578$13,644
Clean$7,097$10,593$12,480
Average$5,784$8,622$10,151
Rough$4,471$6,651$7,822
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SL1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,646$9,813$11,524
Clean$6,084$8,978$10,541
Average$4,958$7,308$8,574
Rough$3,833$5,637$6,607
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,198$12,159$14,299
Clean$7,504$11,125$13,079
Average$6,116$9,055$10,638
Rough$4,727$6,985$8,198
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,727$8,493$9,987
Clean$5,242$7,770$9,135
Average$4,272$6,324$7,430
Rough$3,302$4,879$5,726
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,531$10,793$12,554
Clean$6,893$9,874$11,483
Average$5,618$8,037$9,340
Rough$4,343$6,200$7,197
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SL1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,381$9,271$10,832
Clean$5,841$8,482$9,908
Average$4,760$6,904$8,059
Rough$3,680$5,326$6,210
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,519$7,885$9,164
Clean$5,052$7,214$8,382
Average$4,117$5,872$6,818
Rough$3,182$4,530$5,254
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SL1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,573$8,190$9,604
Clean$5,101$7,493$8,784
Average$4,158$6,099$7,145
Rough$3,214$4,705$5,506
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,498$9,637$11,334
Clean$5,948$8,817$10,366
Average$4,847$7,177$8,432
Rough$3,747$5,536$6,498
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,013$10,110$11,782
Clean$6,419$9,249$10,776
Average$5,232$7,529$8,766
Rough$4,044$5,808$6,755
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,583$10,957$12,780
Clean$6,941$10,024$11,689
Average$5,657$8,159$9,508
Rough$4,372$6,294$7,327
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,216$10,702$12,585
Clean$6,605$9,791$11,511
Average$5,383$7,969$9,363
Rough$4,161$6,148$7,215
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,740$13,225$15,107
Clean$8,915$12,099$13,818
Average$7,266$9,848$11,239
Rough$5,616$7,597$8,661
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,286$9,322$10,962
Clean$5,753$8,528$10,027
Average$4,689$6,942$8,156
Rough$3,624$5,355$6,285
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,290$7,512$8,713
Clean$4,842$6,873$7,970
Average$3,946$5,594$6,483
Rough$3,051$4,316$4,996
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,281$9,315$10,954
Clean$5,749$8,522$10,019
Average$4,685$6,937$8,150
Rough$3,622$5,351$6,280
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,023$10,215$11,939
Clean$6,428$9,346$10,920
Average$5,239$7,607$8,883
Rough$4,049$5,868$6,845
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,447$9,562$11,245
Clean$5,901$8,748$10,285
Average$4,809$7,120$8,366
Rough$3,718$5,493$6,447
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SL1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,082$10,199$11,885
Clean$6,482$9,331$10,870
Average$5,283$7,595$8,842
Rough$4,083$5,859$6,814
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD SL1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,909$9,973$11,628
Clean$6,324$9,124$10,636
Average$5,154$7,427$8,651
Rough$3,984$5,729$6,667
Sell my 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,802 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,992 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,802 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,992 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,802 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,992 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD ranges from $3,025 to $8,936, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2006 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.