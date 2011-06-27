  1. Home
  2. GMC
  3. GMC Sierra 2500HD
  4. Used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD
  5. Appraisal value

2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,647$12,616$14,785
Clean$7,963$11,612$13,599
Average$6,596$9,604$11,225
Rough$5,228$7,596$8,851
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,910$8,179$9,421
Clean$5,442$7,528$8,665
Average$4,508$6,226$7,153
Rough$3,573$4,924$5,640
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,936$12,175$13,948
Clean$8,229$11,206$12,828
Average$6,816$9,268$10,589
Rough$5,403$7,331$8,350
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,916$12,093$13,832
Clean$8,211$11,131$12,722
Average$6,801$9,206$10,501
Rough$5,391$7,281$8,280
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,805$12,847$15,056
Clean$8,109$11,825$13,847
Average$6,716$9,780$11,430
Rough$5,324$7,736$9,013
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,973$10,174$11,923
Clean$6,422$9,364$10,966
Average$5,319$7,745$9,052
Rough$4,216$6,126$7,138
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,019$11,699$13,711
Clean$7,385$10,768$12,610
Average$6,117$8,906$10,409
Rough$4,848$7,044$8,208
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,217$10,530$12,340
Clean$6,647$9,692$11,350
Average$5,505$8,016$9,369
Rough$4,364$6,340$7,387
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,796$11,375$13,331
Clean$7,180$10,470$12,261
Average$5,947$8,659$10,121
Rough$4,714$6,849$7,980
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,097$8,152$9,278
Clean$5,615$7,504$8,534
Average$4,651$6,206$7,044
Rough$3,687$4,909$5,554
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,249$16,786$19,269
Clean$11,280$15,450$17,722
Average$9,343$12,778$14,629
Rough$7,406$10,107$11,535
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,277$9,157$10,732
Clean$5,781$8,428$9,870
Average$4,788$6,971$8,147
Rough$3,795$5,514$6,424
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,333$13,040$14,527
Clean$9,516$12,002$13,361
Average$7,882$9,927$11,029
Rough$6,248$7,852$8,696
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,636$9,681$11,346
Clean$6,111$8,910$10,435
Average$5,062$7,370$8,614
Rough$4,012$5,829$6,792
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,764$12,424$14,425
Clean$8,071$11,435$13,267
Average$6,685$9,458$10,951
Rough$5,299$7,481$8,635
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,372$11,521$13,245
Clean$7,710$10,604$12,182
Average$6,386$8,771$10,056
Rough$5,062$6,937$7,929
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,526$9,520$11,157
Clean$6,010$8,763$10,262
Average$4,978$7,248$8,470
Rough$3,946$5,732$6,679
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,991$13,117$15,372
Clean$8,280$12,073$14,138
Average$6,858$9,986$11,670
Rough$5,436$7,898$9,202
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,635$11,742$13,444
Clean$7,952$10,807$12,365
Average$6,587$8,939$10,206
Rough$5,221$7,070$8,048
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,195$12,162$13,790
Clean$8,468$11,195$12,683
Average$7,014$9,259$10,469
Rough$5,560$7,323$8,255
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,560$11,648$13,339
Clean$7,883$10,721$12,268
Average$6,529$8,868$10,127
Rough$5,175$7,014$7,985
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,685$9,024$10,305
Clean$6,156$8,306$9,478
Average$5,099$6,870$7,823
Rough$4,042$5,433$6,169
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,057$11,019$12,640
Clean$7,420$10,142$11,625
Average$6,146$8,388$9,596
Rough$4,872$6,635$7,567
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,279$15,708$17,591
Clean$11,308$14,458$16,179
Average$9,366$11,958$13,355
Rough$7,424$9,458$10,531
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,377$12,221$14,323
Clean$7,714$11,249$13,173
Average$6,390$9,304$10,874
Rough$5,065$7,359$8,574
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,571$11,364$12,896
Clean$7,893$10,460$11,860
Average$6,537$8,651$9,790
Rough$5,182$6,842$7,720
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,277$8,186$9,234
Clean$5,781$7,534$8,493
Average$4,788$6,232$7,010
Rough$3,795$4,929$5,528
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,006$10,942$12,551
Clean$7,373$10,071$11,543
Average$6,107$8,330$9,528
Rough$4,841$6,588$7,513
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,641$9,688$11,354
Clean$6,116$8,917$10,443
Average$5,065$7,375$8,620
Rough$4,015$5,833$6,797
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,953$11,702$13,211
Clean$8,245$10,771$12,150
Average$6,829$8,908$10,029
Rough$5,413$7,046$7,908
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,904$10,073$11,805
Clean$6,358$9,271$10,858
Average$5,266$7,668$8,962
Rough$4,174$6,065$7,067
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,252$14,958$17,530
Clean$9,441$13,768$16,123
Average$7,820$11,387$13,308
Rough$6,198$9,007$10,494
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,132$13,323$15,614
Clean$8,410$12,263$14,360
Average$6,965$10,143$11,854
Rough$5,521$8,022$9,347
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,204$13,427$15,736
Clean$8,476$12,359$14,473
Average$7,020$10,222$11,947
Rough$5,565$8,085$9,420
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,412$6,437$7,544
Clean$4,063$5,925$6,938
Average$3,365$4,900$5,727
Rough$2,667$3,876$4,516
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,023$11,073$12,743
Clean$7,388$10,192$11,720
Average$6,119$8,429$9,674
Rough$4,851$6,667$7,628
Sell my 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with EdmundsShop for a used GMC Sierra 2500HD near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,442 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,528 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,442 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,528 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $5,442 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,528 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD ranges from $3,573 to $9,421, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.