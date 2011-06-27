Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,647
|$12,616
|$14,785
|Clean
|$7,963
|$11,612
|$13,599
|Average
|$6,596
|$9,604
|$11,225
|Rough
|$5,228
|$7,596
|$8,851
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,910
|$8,179
|$9,421
|Clean
|$5,442
|$7,528
|$8,665
|Average
|$4,508
|$6,226
|$7,153
|Rough
|$3,573
|$4,924
|$5,640
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,936
|$12,175
|$13,948
|Clean
|$8,229
|$11,206
|$12,828
|Average
|$6,816
|$9,268
|$10,589
|Rough
|$5,403
|$7,331
|$8,350
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,916
|$12,093
|$13,832
|Clean
|$8,211
|$11,131
|$12,722
|Average
|$6,801
|$9,206
|$10,501
|Rough
|$5,391
|$7,281
|$8,280
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,805
|$12,847
|$15,056
|Clean
|$8,109
|$11,825
|$13,847
|Average
|$6,716
|$9,780
|$11,430
|Rough
|$5,324
|$7,736
|$9,013
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,973
|$10,174
|$11,923
|Clean
|$6,422
|$9,364
|$10,966
|Average
|$5,319
|$7,745
|$9,052
|Rough
|$4,216
|$6,126
|$7,138
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,019
|$11,699
|$13,711
|Clean
|$7,385
|$10,768
|$12,610
|Average
|$6,117
|$8,906
|$10,409
|Rough
|$4,848
|$7,044
|$8,208
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,217
|$10,530
|$12,340
|Clean
|$6,647
|$9,692
|$11,350
|Average
|$5,505
|$8,016
|$9,369
|Rough
|$4,364
|$6,340
|$7,387
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,796
|$11,375
|$13,331
|Clean
|$7,180
|$10,470
|$12,261
|Average
|$5,947
|$8,659
|$10,121
|Rough
|$4,714
|$6,849
|$7,980
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,097
|$8,152
|$9,278
|Clean
|$5,615
|$7,504
|$8,534
|Average
|$4,651
|$6,206
|$7,044
|Rough
|$3,687
|$4,909
|$5,554
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,249
|$16,786
|$19,269
|Clean
|$11,280
|$15,450
|$17,722
|Average
|$9,343
|$12,778
|$14,629
|Rough
|$7,406
|$10,107
|$11,535
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,277
|$9,157
|$10,732
|Clean
|$5,781
|$8,428
|$9,870
|Average
|$4,788
|$6,971
|$8,147
|Rough
|$3,795
|$5,514
|$6,424
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,333
|$13,040
|$14,527
|Clean
|$9,516
|$12,002
|$13,361
|Average
|$7,882
|$9,927
|$11,029
|Rough
|$6,248
|$7,852
|$8,696
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,636
|$9,681
|$11,346
|Clean
|$6,111
|$8,910
|$10,435
|Average
|$5,062
|$7,370
|$8,614
|Rough
|$4,012
|$5,829
|$6,792
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,764
|$12,424
|$14,425
|Clean
|$8,071
|$11,435
|$13,267
|Average
|$6,685
|$9,458
|$10,951
|Rough
|$5,299
|$7,481
|$8,635
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,372
|$11,521
|$13,245
|Clean
|$7,710
|$10,604
|$12,182
|Average
|$6,386
|$8,771
|$10,056
|Rough
|$5,062
|$6,937
|$7,929
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,526
|$9,520
|$11,157
|Clean
|$6,010
|$8,763
|$10,262
|Average
|$4,978
|$7,248
|$8,470
|Rough
|$3,946
|$5,732
|$6,679
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,991
|$13,117
|$15,372
|Clean
|$8,280
|$12,073
|$14,138
|Average
|$6,858
|$9,986
|$11,670
|Rough
|$5,436
|$7,898
|$9,202
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,635
|$11,742
|$13,444
|Clean
|$7,952
|$10,807
|$12,365
|Average
|$6,587
|$8,939
|$10,206
|Rough
|$5,221
|$7,070
|$8,048
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,195
|$12,162
|$13,790
|Clean
|$8,468
|$11,195
|$12,683
|Average
|$7,014
|$9,259
|$10,469
|Rough
|$5,560
|$7,323
|$8,255
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,560
|$11,648
|$13,339
|Clean
|$7,883
|$10,721
|$12,268
|Average
|$6,529
|$8,868
|$10,127
|Rough
|$5,175
|$7,014
|$7,985
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 2dr Regular Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,685
|$9,024
|$10,305
|Clean
|$6,156
|$8,306
|$9,478
|Average
|$5,099
|$6,870
|$7,823
|Rough
|$4,042
|$5,433
|$6,169
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,057
|$11,019
|$12,640
|Clean
|$7,420
|$10,142
|$11,625
|Average
|$6,146
|$8,388
|$9,596
|Rough
|$4,872
|$6,635
|$7,567
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,279
|$15,708
|$17,591
|Clean
|$11,308
|$14,458
|$16,179
|Average
|$9,366
|$11,958
|$13,355
|Rough
|$7,424
|$9,458
|$10,531
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,377
|$12,221
|$14,323
|Clean
|$7,714
|$11,249
|$13,173
|Average
|$6,390
|$9,304
|$10,874
|Rough
|$5,065
|$7,359
|$8,574
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,571
|$11,364
|$12,896
|Clean
|$7,893
|$10,460
|$11,860
|Average
|$6,537
|$8,651
|$9,790
|Rough
|$5,182
|$6,842
|$7,720
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,277
|$8,186
|$9,234
|Clean
|$5,781
|$7,534
|$8,493
|Average
|$4,788
|$6,232
|$7,010
|Rough
|$3,795
|$4,929
|$5,528
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,006
|$10,942
|$12,551
|Clean
|$7,373
|$10,071
|$11,543
|Average
|$6,107
|$8,330
|$9,528
|Rough
|$4,841
|$6,588
|$7,513
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,641
|$9,688
|$11,354
|Clean
|$6,116
|$8,917
|$10,443
|Average
|$5,065
|$7,375
|$8,620
|Rough
|$4,015
|$5,833
|$6,797
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,953
|$11,702
|$13,211
|Clean
|$8,245
|$10,771
|$12,150
|Average
|$6,829
|$8,908
|$10,029
|Rough
|$5,413
|$7,046
|$7,908
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,904
|$10,073
|$11,805
|Clean
|$6,358
|$9,271
|$10,858
|Average
|$5,266
|$7,668
|$8,962
|Rough
|$4,174
|$6,065
|$7,067
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Crew Cab SB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,252
|$14,958
|$17,530
|Clean
|$9,441
|$13,768
|$16,123
|Average
|$7,820
|$11,387
|$13,308
|Rough
|$6,198
|$9,007
|$10,494
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Crew Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,132
|$13,323
|$15,614
|Clean
|$8,410
|$12,263
|$14,360
|Average
|$6,965
|$10,143
|$11,854
|Rough
|$5,521
|$8,022
|$9,347
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,204
|$13,427
|$15,736
|Clean
|$8,476
|$12,359
|$14,473
|Average
|$7,020
|$10,222
|$11,947
|Rough
|$5,565
|$8,085
|$9,420
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE1 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,412
|$6,437
|$7,544
|Clean
|$4,063
|$5,925
|$6,938
|Average
|$3,365
|$4,900
|$5,727
|Rough
|$2,667
|$3,876
|$4,516
Estimated values
2007 GMC Sierra 2500HD SLE2 4dr Extended Cab LB (6.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,023
|$11,073
|$12,743
|Clean
|$7,388
|$10,192
|$11,720
|Average
|$6,119
|$8,429
|$9,674
|Rough
|$4,851
|$6,667
|$7,628