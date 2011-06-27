Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,642
|$9,978
|$11,759
|Clean
|$6,043
|$9,075
|$10,697
|Average
|$4,845
|$7,268
|$8,573
|Rough
|$3,648
|$5,462
|$6,450
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,370
|$9,570
|$11,278
|Clean
|$5,795
|$8,704
|$10,259
|Average
|$4,647
|$6,971
|$8,223
|Rough
|$3,498
|$5,238
|$6,186
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,457
|$12,704
|$14,972
|Clean
|$7,694
|$11,554
|$13,620
|Average
|$6,169
|$9,254
|$10,916
|Rough
|$4,644
|$6,954
|$8,213
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,371
|$10,358
|$11,950
|Clean
|$6,706
|$9,420
|$10,871
|Average
|$5,377
|$7,545
|$8,713
|Rough
|$4,048
|$5,670
|$6,555
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,136
|$10,719
|$12,632
|Clean
|$6,492
|$9,749
|$11,492
|Average
|$5,206
|$7,808
|$9,210
|Rough
|$3,919
|$5,868
|$6,929
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,711
|$9,542
|$11,052
|Clean
|$6,106
|$8,678
|$10,054
|Average
|$4,896
|$6,951
|$8,058
|Rough
|$3,685
|$5,223
|$6,062
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,094
|$10,656
|$12,558
|Clean
|$6,454
|$9,692
|$11,424
|Average
|$5,175
|$7,762
|$9,156
|Rough
|$3,896
|$5,833
|$6,888
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,136
|$10,287
|$11,967
|Clean
|$6,492
|$9,356
|$10,887
|Average
|$5,206
|$7,493
|$8,725
|Rough
|$3,919
|$5,631
|$6,564
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,939
|$8,922
|$10,514
|Clean
|$5,404
|$8,114
|$9,564
|Average
|$4,333
|$6,499
|$7,666
|Rough
|$3,262
|$4,884
|$5,767
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,449
|$8,186
|$9,647
|Clean
|$4,958
|$7,445
|$8,776
|Average
|$3,975
|$5,963
|$7,034
|Rough
|$2,992
|$4,481
|$5,292
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,338
|$11,025
|$12,992
|Clean
|$6,677
|$10,027
|$11,819
|Average
|$5,353
|$8,031
|$9,473
|Rough
|$4,030
|$6,035
|$7,126
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,624
|$5,444
|$6,416
|Clean
|$3,297
|$4,951
|$5,837
|Average
|$2,644
|$3,966
|$4,678
|Rough
|$1,990
|$2,980
|$3,519
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,045
|$9,837
|$11,324
|Clean
|$6,410
|$8,946
|$10,302
|Average
|$5,139
|$7,165
|$8,257
|Rough
|$3,869
|$5,385
|$6,212
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,412
|$11,134
|$13,121
|Clean
|$6,743
|$10,126
|$11,937
|Average
|$5,407
|$8,111
|$9,567
|Rough
|$4,070
|$6,095
|$7,197
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,904
|$10,372
|$12,223
|Clean
|$6,282
|$9,433
|$11,120
|Average
|$5,037
|$7,555
|$8,912
|Rough
|$3,792
|$5,677
|$6,705
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,274
|$8,971
|$10,409
|Clean
|$5,709
|$8,159
|$9,469
|Average
|$4,577
|$6,534
|$7,589
|Rough
|$3,446
|$4,910
|$5,709
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,782
|$7,229
|$8,536
|Clean
|$4,351
|$6,575
|$7,765
|Average
|$3,488
|$5,266
|$6,224
|Rough
|$2,626
|$3,957
|$4,682
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,383
|$8,086
|$9,529
|Clean
|$4,897
|$7,354
|$8,669
|Average
|$3,927
|$5,890
|$6,948
|Rough
|$2,956
|$4,426
|$5,227
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,648
|$9,460
|$10,960
|Clean
|$6,049
|$8,604
|$9,970
|Average
|$4,850
|$6,891
|$7,991
|Rough
|$3,651
|$5,178
|$6,012
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,788
|$10,807
|$12,416
|Clean
|$7,085
|$9,829
|$11,294
|Average
|$5,681
|$7,872
|$9,052
|Rough
|$4,277
|$5,916
|$6,810
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,544
|$12,835
|$15,126
|Clean
|$7,774
|$11,673
|$13,760
|Average
|$6,233
|$9,350
|$11,028
|Rough
|$4,692
|$7,026
|$8,297
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,166
|$13,618
|$15,455
|Clean
|$9,250
|$12,385
|$14,060
|Average
|$7,416
|$9,920
|$11,269
|Rough
|$5,583
|$7,454
|$8,478
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,214
|$7,217
|$8,286
|Clean
|$4,744
|$6,564
|$7,537
|Average
|$3,804
|$5,257
|$6,041
|Rough
|$2,863
|$3,951
|$4,545
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,372
|$10,824
|$12,667
|Clean
|$6,707
|$9,844
|$11,523
|Average
|$5,378
|$7,885
|$9,236
|Rough
|$4,049
|$5,925
|$6,948
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,806
|$8,722
|$10,278
|Clean
|$5,283
|$7,933
|$9,350
|Average
|$4,236
|$6,354
|$7,494
|Rough
|$3,189
|$4,774
|$5,638
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,686
|$8,347
|$9,228
|Clean
|$6,083
|$7,591
|$8,395
|Average
|$4,878
|$6,080
|$6,728
|Rough
|$3,672
|$4,569
|$5,062
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,802
|$8,715
|$10,270
|Clean
|$5,279
|$7,926
|$9,343
|Average
|$4,232
|$6,349
|$7,488
|Rough
|$3,186
|$4,771
|$5,633
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,420
|$7,623
|$8,797
|Clean
|$4,931
|$6,933
|$8,003
|Average
|$3,954
|$5,553
|$6,414
|Rough
|$2,976
|$4,173
|$4,825
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,361
|$11,058
|$13,033
|Clean
|$6,698
|$10,057
|$11,856
|Average
|$5,370
|$8,055
|$9,502
|Rough
|$4,043
|$6,053
|$7,149
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,289
|$2,354
|$2,385
|Clean
|$2,082
|$2,141
|$2,170
|Average
|$1,670
|$1,715
|$1,739
|Rough
|$1,257
|$1,288
|$1,308
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,275
|$10,276
|$11,876
|Clean
|$6,619
|$9,346
|$10,804
|Average
|$5,307
|$7,486
|$8,659
|Rough
|$3,995
|$5,625
|$6,514
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,142
|$14,036
|$16,111
|Clean
|$9,228
|$12,766
|$14,656
|Average
|$7,399
|$10,225
|$11,747
|Rough
|$5,570
|$7,683
|$8,837
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,537
|$10,140
|$11,526
|Clean
|$6,858
|$9,222
|$10,485
|Average
|$5,498
|$7,386
|$8,404
|Rough
|$4,139
|$5,550
|$6,322
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,983
|$8,988
|$10,592
|Clean
|$5,444
|$8,174
|$9,635
|Average
|$4,365
|$6,547
|$7,723
|Rough
|$3,286
|$4,920
|$5,810
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,849
|$8,788
|$10,356
|Clean
|$5,322
|$7,992
|$9,421
|Average
|$4,267
|$6,401
|$7,551
|Rough
|$3,212
|$4,810
|$5,681
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,659
|$11,506
|$13,559
|Clean
|$6,969
|$10,465
|$12,335
|Average
|$5,588
|$8,381
|$9,886
|Rough
|$4,206
|$6,298
|$7,438
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,277
|$7,262
|$8,319
|Clean
|$4,801
|$6,604
|$7,568
|Average
|$3,849
|$5,290
|$6,066
|Rough
|$2,898
|$3,975
|$4,563
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,211
|$8,889
|$10,317
|Clean
|$5,651
|$8,084
|$9,385
|Average
|$4,531
|$6,475
|$7,522
|Rough
|$3,411
|$4,866
|$5,659