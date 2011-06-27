  1. Home
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,642$9,978$11,759
Clean$6,043$9,075$10,697
Average$4,845$7,268$8,573
Rough$3,648$5,462$6,450
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,370$9,570$11,278
Clean$5,795$8,704$10,259
Average$4,647$6,971$8,223
Rough$3,498$5,238$6,186
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,457$12,704$14,972
Clean$7,694$11,554$13,620
Average$6,169$9,254$10,916
Rough$4,644$6,954$8,213
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,371$10,358$11,950
Clean$6,706$9,420$10,871
Average$5,377$7,545$8,713
Rough$4,048$5,670$6,555
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,136$10,719$12,632
Clean$6,492$9,749$11,492
Average$5,206$7,808$9,210
Rough$3,919$5,868$6,929
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,711$9,542$11,052
Clean$6,106$8,678$10,054
Average$4,896$6,951$8,058
Rough$3,685$5,223$6,062
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,094$10,656$12,558
Clean$6,454$9,692$11,424
Average$5,175$7,762$9,156
Rough$3,896$5,833$6,888
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,136$10,287$11,967
Clean$6,492$9,356$10,887
Average$5,206$7,493$8,725
Rough$3,919$5,631$6,564
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,939$8,922$10,514
Clean$5,404$8,114$9,564
Average$4,333$6,499$7,666
Rough$3,262$4,884$5,767
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,449$8,186$9,647
Clean$4,958$7,445$8,776
Average$3,975$5,963$7,034
Rough$2,992$4,481$5,292
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,338$11,025$12,992
Clean$6,677$10,027$11,819
Average$5,353$8,031$9,473
Rough$4,030$6,035$7,126
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,624$5,444$6,416
Clean$3,297$4,951$5,837
Average$2,644$3,966$4,678
Rough$1,990$2,980$3,519
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,045$9,837$11,324
Clean$6,410$8,946$10,302
Average$5,139$7,165$8,257
Rough$3,869$5,385$6,212
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,412$11,134$13,121
Clean$6,743$10,126$11,937
Average$5,407$8,111$9,567
Rough$4,070$6,095$7,197
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLE Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,904$10,372$12,223
Clean$6,282$9,433$11,120
Average$5,037$7,555$8,912
Rough$3,792$5,677$6,705
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,274$8,971$10,409
Clean$5,709$8,159$9,469
Average$4,577$6,534$7,589
Rough$3,446$4,910$5,709
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,782$7,229$8,536
Clean$4,351$6,575$7,765
Average$3,488$5,266$6,224
Rough$2,626$3,957$4,682
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,383$8,086$9,529
Clean$4,897$7,354$8,669
Average$3,927$5,890$6,948
Rough$2,956$4,426$5,227
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,648$9,460$10,960
Clean$6,049$8,604$9,970
Average$4,850$6,891$7,991
Rough$3,651$5,178$6,012
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,788$10,807$12,416
Clean$7,085$9,829$11,294
Average$5,681$7,872$9,052
Rough$4,277$5,916$6,810
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,544$12,835$15,126
Clean$7,774$11,673$13,760
Average$6,233$9,350$11,028
Rough$4,692$7,026$8,297
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,166$13,618$15,455
Clean$9,250$12,385$14,060
Average$7,416$9,920$11,269
Rough$5,583$7,454$8,478
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD Work Truck 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,214$7,217$8,286
Clean$4,744$6,564$7,537
Average$3,804$5,257$6,041
Rough$2,863$3,951$4,545
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,372$10,824$12,667
Clean$6,707$9,844$11,523
Average$5,378$7,885$9,236
Rough$4,049$5,925$6,948
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,806$8,722$10,278
Clean$5,283$7,933$9,350
Average$4,236$6,354$7,494
Rough$3,189$4,774$5,638
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,686$8,347$9,228
Clean$6,083$7,591$8,395
Average$4,878$6,080$6,728
Rough$3,672$4,569$5,062
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,802$8,715$10,270
Clean$5,279$7,926$9,343
Average$4,232$6,349$7,488
Rough$3,186$4,771$5,633
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab SLE Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,420$7,623$8,797
Clean$4,931$6,933$8,003
Average$3,954$5,553$6,414
Rough$2,976$4,173$4,825
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLT 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,361$11,058$13,033
Clean$6,698$10,057$11,856
Average$5,370$8,055$9,502
Rough$4,043$6,053$7,149
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,289$2,354$2,385
Clean$2,082$2,141$2,170
Average$1,670$1,715$1,739
Rough$1,257$1,288$1,308
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,275$10,276$11,876
Clean$6,619$9,346$10,804
Average$5,307$7,486$8,659
Rough$3,995$5,625$6,514
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Crew Cab SLT 4WD SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,142$14,036$16,111
Clean$9,228$12,766$14,656
Average$7,399$10,225$11,747
Rough$5,570$7,683$8,837
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLT Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,537$10,140$11,526
Clean$6,858$9,222$10,485
Average$5,498$7,386$8,404
Rough$4,139$5,550$6,322
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,983$8,988$10,592
Clean$5,444$8,174$9,635
Average$4,365$6,547$7,723
Rough$3,286$4,920$5,810
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,849$8,788$10,356
Clean$5,322$7,992$9,421
Average$4,267$6,401$7,551
Rough$3,212$4,810$5,681
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab SLE 4WD LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,659$11,506$13,559
Clean$6,969$10,465$12,335
Average$5,588$8,381$9,886
Rough$4,206$6,298$7,438
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Work Truck Rwd LB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,277$7,262$8,319
Clean$4,801$6,604$7,568
Average$3,849$5,290$6,066
Rough$2,898$3,975$4,563
Estimated values
2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD 4dr Extended Cab Rwd SB (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,211$8,889$10,317
Clean$5,651$8,084$9,385
Average$4,531$6,475$7,522
Rough$3,411$4,866$5,659
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,351 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,575 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a GMC Sierra 2500HD is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,351 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,575 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $4,351 for one in "Clean" condition and about $6,575 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD ranges from $2,626 to $8,536, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2005 GMC Sierra 2500HD is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.