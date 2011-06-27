  1. Home
Estimated values
2016 GMC Yukon XL SLE 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$28,196$31,310$34,454
Clean$27,257$30,278$33,318
Average$25,381$28,213$31,046
Rough$23,505$26,148$28,774
Estimated values
2016 GMC Yukon XL SLE 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,640$34,865$38,122
Clean$30,587$33,715$36,865
Average$28,482$31,416$34,351
Rough$26,376$29,117$31,837
Estimated values
2016 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$37,531$41,026$44,559
Clean$36,283$39,673$43,089
Average$33,785$36,968$40,151
Rough$31,288$34,262$37,212
Estimated values
2016 GMC Yukon XL SLT 4dr SUV 4WD (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$33,023$36,124$39,259
Clean$31,924$34,933$37,965
Average$29,727$32,551$35,376
Rough$27,530$30,169$32,787
Estimated values
2016 GMC Yukon XL SLT 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$31,978$35,099$38,254
Clean$30,914$33,942$36,993
Average$28,786$31,627$34,470
Rough$26,658$29,313$31,947
Estimated values
2016 GMC Yukon XL Denali 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$39,199$42,738$46,316
Clean$37,895$41,329$44,789
Average$35,286$38,511$41,735
Rough$32,678$35,692$38,680
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2016 GMC Yukon XL on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2016 GMC Yukon XL with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $27,257 for one in "Clean" condition and about $30,278 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels.
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2016 GMC Yukon XL. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2016 GMC Yukon XL and see how it feels.
The value of a used 2016 GMC Yukon XL ranges from $23,505 to $34,454, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options.
