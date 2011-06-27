Estimated values
1997 GMC Suburban C1500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$928
|$1,592
|$1,949
|Clean
|$830
|$1,423
|$1,743
|Average
|$634
|$1,087
|$1,331
|Rough
|$438
|$751
|$919
Estimated values
1997 GMC Suburban K1500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,079
|$1,924
|$2,381
|Clean
|$965
|$1,721
|$2,129
|Average
|$737
|$1,314
|$1,626
|Rough
|$509
|$907
|$1,123
Estimated values
1997 GMC Suburban C2500 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,254
|$1,684
|$1,915
|Clean
|$1,122
|$1,506
|$1,713
|Average
|$857
|$1,150
|$1,308
|Rough
|$592
|$794
|$903
Estimated values
1997 GMC Suburban K2500 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,763
|$2,994
|$3,659
|Clean
|$1,577
|$2,678
|$3,272
|Average
|$1,204
|$2,045
|$2,499
|Rough
|$832
|$1,412
|$1,726