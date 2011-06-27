Used 1995 Dodge Intrepid Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)324.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l
Horsepower161 hp @ 5300 rpm
Turning circle37.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room56.3 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.5 in.
Rear hip Room60.9 in.
Rear leg room38.8 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.
Measurements
Length201.7 in.
Curb weight3310 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height56.3 in.
Wheel base113.0 in.
Width74.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Rosewood Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Island Teal Satin Glow
  • Black
  • Bright Platinum Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Cirrus Blue Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Dandelion Yellow
  • Medium Fern Pearl Metallic
  • Nitro Yellow Green
  • Poppy Red
  • Radiant Fire Metallic
  • Medium Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Debonair Red Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Montego Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Char-Gold Satin Glow Pearl Metallic
  • Light Rosewood Satin Glow
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Spruce Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Red
  • Red Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Orchid Pearl Metallic
  • Lapis Blue
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Silver Fern Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Aqua Pearl Metallic
  • Viper Black
